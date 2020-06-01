BARRE — The soon-to-be-replaced curtains on the stage of the historic Barre Opera House won’t part for a performance until early next year due to long-term uncertainty associated with COVID-19.
Rather than continue postponing performances without any guarantee restrictions on large group assemblies will be sufficiently lifted, or that touring artists will be able and willing to perform on randomly selected dates, the opera house’s board unanimously agreed last week to keep the doors closed for the rest of the year.
Director Dan Casey said Monday the board’s “see you in 2021” strategy likely averted what would have been “a pretty painful fall” at a performing arts venue that has been dormant since the March 7 performance of the Canadian group, Leahy, drew a smaller-than-expected crowd.
That was before Gov. Phil Scott issued his “Stay Home, Stay Safe Order,” but Casey recalled there was already “enough fear around COVID-19” to explain underwhelming ticket sales for the progressive folk-roots band.
Casey said the opera house didn’t wait for Scott’s order to close, and predicted venues like it – those that survive – will be the last turn on the “spigot” the governor is fond of talking about.
“It’s not going to be a good year for us and it’s not going to be a good year for arts venues everywhere,” he said. “There will be venues that don’t survive this.”
The Barre Opera House isn’t one of them.
Casey said comparatively low overhead, a forward-thinking board, and strong community support all bode well for the opera house with a history of resilience. It swiftly rebounded from an 1898 fire and though it closed for nearly 40 years in 1944, it has prospered since reopening in 1982.
Now it is closed again and rather than rush to reopen amid lingering uncertainty, Casey said the board agreed to get a jump on the latest upgrade while writing off busy summer rental season and the scheduled start of its annual Celebration Series in the fall.
“Social distancing in some form will still be a reality on October 3,” Casey said of the scheduled season start.
“We’re anticipating that the number of patrons we’ll be permitted to allow in the theater simply won’t present a sustainable financial scenario to enable us to move forward with the season as planned,” he added.
There’s irony there because the opening act Casey had penciled in for the upcoming Celebration Series was one he’s postponed twice before.
The Glimmer Twins were initially scheduled to perform “Classic Stones Live” at the opera house on March 21. That date was pushed until April 25 and again postponed until Oct. 3.
“I’m about to reschedule it for a third time,” he said of the Glimmer Twins’ performance.
It’s part of an ongoing process that will require Casey to clear the 2020 calendar and push all of the opera house’s signature Celebration Series, ans well as other performances and rentals into 2021.
Casey said the next performance at the 650-seat opera house will be on Jan. 23, 2021, and feature We Banjo 3, a band from Ireland that plays a blend of tradition Irish, old time and bluegrass music.
Casey is hoping things will be much closer to normal by then and he’s certain the opera house – new curtains and all – will be improved.
Instead of “limping through the fall” while operating at less than capacity and dealing with skittish patrons and performers the board decided to start spending some the money raised in its first major capital campaign in nearly 30 years.
Launched 18 months ago, the three-year campaign is already two-thirds of the way toward its $1 million goal and board member and capital campaign chairman Bob Pope said that’s more than enough to buy lemons and make lemonade.
“While this has certainly had an immediate impact on our fundraising, there may be a silver lining,” Pope said. “We now have several months of dark time to complete a good portion of the work that was scheduled to begin in summer 2021. While we still have to raise the final portion of funding, if we’re able to complete all the work now, this will eliminate the need to close the theater later.”
That sounds appealing to Casey.
“It’s our hope to get it all done,” he said of the planned upgrade that will start even as the opera house steps up its fundraising outreach in order to come up with the money needed to finish the work.
Planned capital improvements include replacing the antiquated rigging system, renovating orchestra-level seating and repainting the interior of the theater, including the decorative metal ceiling and plasterwork. There will also be new curtains, according to Casey, who said work on the stagehouse is scheduled to begin in July and will be overseen by Connor Contracting with support from consultant DeWolfe Engineering.
Casey said the money being used for the work was raised ahead of time and restricted for a project that makes sense to start sooner rather than later. He hopes that doesn’t confuse prospective donors or regular opera house supporters and it doesn’t change the “devastating” financial implication associated with the cancellation of 27 events and four weeks of youth summer camps.
“We took a big hit,” he said.
Summer camps and fall performances aside, Casey predicted the cancellations through the end of this month collectively account for roughly $50,000 in lost revenue for an organization with a $450,000 operating budget.
“That’s huge,” he said.
Casey is hopeful the opera house will receive assistance through Vermont’s portion of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding and through other public and private channels. He said the board is grateful for a recently awarded Cultural Relief Grant that was distributed through the Vermont Arts Council and for a Coronavirus Relief Grant it received from Vermont Mutual insurance.
“These are very much appreciated and have helped us maintain some stability to this point,” he said, noting they don’t come close to covering revenue that will be lost as a result of writing off 2020.
That isn’t a complaint, according to Casey, its just a reality.
“It’s the right decision, but that doesn’t mean it won’t hurt,” he said.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.