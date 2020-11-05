BARRE — So you’re an establishment or organization that relies on patrons and you use social media to promote specials and events to keep them coming through your doors. Then a patron with COVID-19 does, the case is confirmed, and it is called to your attention. What do you do?
You might not go to the trouble of creating a Facebook page just to trumpet the news, but if you already have one, would you risk the blowback associated with not posting information that those patrons you count on will likely hear about anyway?
The Barre Elks Lodge wouldn’t. Neither would the American Legion Post #10, or Gusto’s bar in Barre.
In the past week, all three Granite City establishments opted for full disclosure — and, to varying degrees, closure — after learning that the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus had, in fact, entered their premises.
Sharing the information is better than hiding it, which is why the Elks Lodge swiftly posted what it knew on its Facebook page after learning last Friday that two people who visited its member’s lounge earlier in the week had tested positive for COVID-19. Both were said to be asymptomatic when they visited the lodge last Tuesday, and were experiencing “mild symptoms” and "quarantining at home” on Saturday.
That information didn’t come from the state Department of Health, and at the time it was posted neither the lodge, nor its manager had been contacted.
The lodge was closed and deep-cleaned on Saturday before reopening on Sunday.
On Monday, the owners of Gusto’s were notified a patron, who had been at the Prospect Street bar last Friday, had tested positive for COVID-19. They promptly posted the information on Gusto’s Facebook page, closed the bar and contacted the health department to determine how to proceed.
Though the bar needn’t have closed, it did, and in a follow-up post, has indicated it would be deep-cleaned before reopening tonight, while expressing some dismay at the reaction generated by its initial announcement.
“… We support community awareness and transparency, but we do not condone tearing others down for the sake of internet gossip,” the latest post states. “No one wishes a positive case to happen in their family, school, or community, and we hope that it goes without saying that those affected by this situation will be shown compassion, care, and kindness.”
The lengthy second post vows the bar will do everything in its power to protect its customers, while noting that is a shared responsibility.
“… We will continue using a contact tracing journal, requiring masks unless you’re seated, and monitoring social distancing,” it states. “This means that we need you — the patron — to do your part and help us to help the community. If you are sick, stay home. If you forget your mask, go get one. If you forget to sign in at the entrance, go back and write your name down. If you are going to give our staff a hard time about following these rules, please wait until after the pandemic to come in.”
That was posted early Tuesday morning and barely an hour later the executive committee of the local American Legion used its Facebook page to announce its own COVID-related closure.
“… Due to the recent outbreaks of COVID-19 and because one or more people who have tested positive have been in our member bar, we will be closed until Thursday, Nov. 12,” the post states, adding: “… Anyone who was in close contact has been notified.”
Like the Elks Lodge and Gusto’s, the American Legion indicated it wasn’t contacted as part of the state’s contact tracing process and described its decision to shutter Post #10 until after Veteran’s Day as a “proactive” step designed to “keep everyone safe.”
The post does not indicate when the since-confirmed case, or cases, were last at the Legion’s member bar.
Barre restaurateur Rich McSheffrey was one of dozens who commented on the latest Gusto’s post, expressing empathy for the bar’s owners.
“… There is absolutely nothing more scary for us restaurants these days,” he wrote. We are all working tremendously hard to recreate our business to provide the safest possible atmosphere for our community to feel somewhat normal during a time that is everything but.”
McSheffrey, co-owner of the Cornerstone Pub & Kitchen, discouraged finger-pointing and second-guessing.
“… We need to take every precaution, however, we also need to not shame a person or place for having a case,” he said. “It’s going to happen to many of us at some point.”
