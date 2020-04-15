BARRE — City councilors were told Tuesday night that the city’s financial forecast for the current fiscal year is actually better than it was before the COVID-19 outbreak.
In January, councilors were presented with a mid-year projection that suggested the city was on pace to post a $155,000 operating deficit. That figure was since trimmed to about $70,000 and, even as a turbulent third quarter was coming to a close Tuesday night, Finance Director Dawn Monahan was projecting a deficit of roughly $25,000.
Monahan’s best estimate was accompanied by caveats – most of them supplied by City Manager Steve Mackenzie.
Mackenzie spoke of “Ouija Boards” and “fortune teller’s balls” when describing the latest projection and said he’ll wait until the audit is in hand before making any final predictions.
“I’ll tell you in October what the deficit is,” he said.
Despite his hedging, Mackenzie acknowledged “significant inroads” have been made in dealing with a projected deficit that, due largely to tanking revenue associated with the coronavirus crisis, had ballooned to more than $450,000 in recent weeks.
“It’s far more manageable than it was 45 days ago,” he said, referring to Monahan’s pre-pandemic projections.
Those were the days when police department overtime and the line item for road salt were major concerns and, while some revenue line items were under-performing, projections suggested the city would still take in about $30,000 more than expected.
COVID-19 changed that half of the equation almost overnight. In the wake of directives to nonessential businesses and shutter schools, Monahan projected roughly $400,000 in lost revenue. The list was long and included everything from property taxes and parking fees to reimbursements for two school resource officers and rentals at the Barre Civic Center complex.
Those “worst-case” estimates still stand and weren’t affected by the Council’s decision Tuesday night to extend a temporary waiver of late fees and interest charges on delinquent property taxes, water and sewer payments and dog licenses through June 30 when the fiscal year ends.
Dawes said that assumes a doubling of delinquent property tax accounts – from 5 percent to 10 percent – during next month’s installment at a cost to the general fund of just over $100,000.
However, Monahan said her earlier projection already assumed that and the council could comfortably extend the accommodation without increasing a projected deficit that had been whittled down to $200,000 before the results of a voluntary furlough program offered to most city employees were known.
The program, which allowed employees to opt for an enhanced unemployment benefit, while maintaining their full benefits package with the city through June 30, was more successful than Mackenzie had hoped and will yield an estimated $175,000 in savings. Nearly 20 city employees agreed to be furloughed through the end of the fiscal year, though some are expected to be recalled sooner.
“That was a big impact,” Monahan said, noting it left the city with an estimated deficit of roughly $25,000.
That number sounded as good to Mackenzie Wednesday morning as it did Tuesday night, though he took no pleasure in the path that led to the desirable destination.
“It’s a pretty painful way to get there,” he said, who stressed what has been a COVID-19-fueled roller coaster ride isn’t over yet.
“We’re not home free,” he said.
However, Mackenzie told councilors Tuesday night that the city has come some breaks. Despite the anticipated loss of revenue associated with the coronavirus the projected deficit appears to be under control and expenses tied to the virus don’t have him thinking about applying for federal assistance. In order to qualify, he said, you need at least $3,300 in COVID-19-related expenses and the city hasn’t hit $2,000. Must of that money has been spent on cleaning supplies and personal protective equipment and the city isn’t running short on either at the moment.
Meanwhile, Mackenzie said Transportation Secretary Joe Flynn has agreed to defer the balance of this year’s installment on money tied to the North Main Street reconstruction project that was largely completed in 2013. Though it won’t affect the general fund, he said it will assist the city with cash flow at a time when revenues are significantly off.
Mackenzie said Wednesday the city is in the second year of a five-year repayment plan involving the project known locally as the “Big Dig.” Earlier this year, he said the city paid $147,000 of this years $250,000 installment and was scheduled to pay the balance – $103,000 before June 1.
Based on his conversation with Flynn, Mackenzie said that money, which will come from the water and sewer funds, will be tacked on to the end of the repayment agreement.
Mackenzie said renewed buzz about the potential for a federal infrastructure bill could be beneficial to Barre. Voters last month approved a $1.7 million infrastructure bond that includes a number of projects that could qualify for federal funding if it becomes available.
“I think we’re poised to take maximum advantage of that,” he said.
Acting at Mackenzie’s recommendation, councilors deferred plans to ratify a new labor agreement with the city’s clerical and custodial staff until next week.
Mackenzie said the union, which has been working under the terms of a contract that expired last June, hadn’t yet ratified the new agreement due to logistical issues arranging a virtual meeting of its members. He said that is expected to happen before the council meets next Tuesday.
