BARRE – The School Board’s first virtual meeting was interrupted by breaking news Thursday night as Gov. Phil Scott one-upped Superintendent John Pandolfo and the “new normal” with respect to schools in Barre and beyond shifted yet again.
But for Scott’s announcement his pandemic-driven dismissal of Vermont’s schools would be extended through the end of the school year, Pandolfo’s concerns about the sustainability of a school-based childcare program hastily arranged to serve children whose parents are considered essential to the state’s COVID-19 response would have been bigger news.
Instead, Pandolfo told board members still acclimating to their first meeting by video conference, that he’d just received a press release from Scott’s office announcing the suspension of all “in-person instruction” for the balance of the school year. The announcement provoked more questions than it answered and most of them were above Pandolfo’s pay grade.
Education? Stay tuned.
Graduation? More to come.
While acknowledging the answers to those and many other questions will likely be figured out on the fly, Pandolfo was preached patience even as board members noted Facebook was lighting up over the news.
“We need to slow down and take a deep breath,” he said, suggesting the questions will be answered and while some of the solutions may not be optimal, they can be optimized.
“Educationally, we will come out of this OK,” he predicted before echoing a sentiment expressed moments earlier by School Director Gina Akley.
“We’re never going to come out the way we would if we had face-to-face, in-class instruction between now and the end of the year,” he said.
Akley said that point couldn’t be stressed enough at a time parents will be asked to play an out-sized role in their children’s public education and teachers will be required to do their jobs differently.
“It’s not going to be perfect,” she said. “We’re not going to recreate schools in homes.”
Board members were told some steps have already been taken in an effort to aid in effective remote instruction and that plan will come into sharper focus in coming weeks.
For the time being, teachers have been reaching out to students, the district has been doling out electronic devices to middle schoolers – students at Spaulding High School already have them and work on a “continuity of learning plan” was already under way.
In the wake of Scott’s announcement, Pandolfo said that work takes on added significance because it won’t be a short-term measure.
“We will be doing whatever we can to try to instruct students through the end of the year,” he said.
While technology-based distance learning might be a realistic strategy for middle and high school students, it probably isn’t viable for those in elementary school, and Pandolfo said the providing packets of educational materials over a prolonged period of time “raises a lot of questions.” Those questions range from who will pick them up to who will grade them.
“It’s going to take creativity on how we get through it and students – just like teachers – are going to be expected to work and achieve in different ways,” he said.
While it is far from clear what graduations might look like this year, Pandolfo predicted the state will find a way to accommodate students with college and other plans for the fall.
“I don’t believe we’re going to be saying to a student that because this happened you can’t start college in the fall and you can’t go into the military, or you’re not going to get your diploma and (be able to) go to your job,” he said.
Pandolfo did say he has grave concerns about the district’s ability to sustain the childcare program it launched at Barre City Elementary and Middle School last week to care for children whose parents of health care workers, first responders and others considered essential to the state’s response to the COVID-19 crisis.
After attracting only one student when on its first day of operation, Pandolfo said the program served between six and 10 students last week, but was staffed in “quarter-day shifts” by district employees working in separate classrooms.
That brought a mix of eight employees – 10 if you add in the nurse and the on-site coordinator into contact with a shifting number of students, some of whom were too young to understand the importance of social distancing.
Pandolfo said the ability to provide predictable staffing was a growing concern.
“It really becomes a sustainability issue,” he said.
Pandolfo said he was prepared to pull the plug on a service Barre offered in a way that many – if not most – other school districts did not.
“I am at the point where I’m ready to make the decision that we’re not going to be able to continue staffing this beyond next Wednesday,” he said.
Pandolfo made that call Friday – advising parents who have relied on the program that they will have to find other child care options, even as Scott softened his earlier directive school district’s provide that service.
Meanwhile, Pandolfo said he is weighing a change in a meal delivery program that is now delivering 600 meals to strategic locations where they are available for pickup for students throughout the district. Though he isn’t ready to make the change, he said, abandoning the daily deliveries in favor of a three-day-a-week rotation that drops off meals – breakfasts and lunch – for two days would provide six days of meals instead of five.
Board members were receptive to the change and praised the meal distribution program and the district’s overall response to the crisis.
While COVID-19 dominated the board’s discussion, members discussed the final phase of their search for Pandolfo’s replacement and agreed the Zoom video conferencing app they were using should allow them to begin holding committee meetings next month.
While it has some limitations, board members were told the video conferencing app likely would be pressed into service for yet to be finalized forums that will provide teachers, faculty, staff, parents and the broader community to meet the three finalists for the job Pandolfo has held since 2015.
At least two of the interactive forums are being planned for April 6 – the day before the board will conduct hour-long interviews of all three finalists by video conference. The board hopes to make a decision after completing the April 7 interviews.
The three finalists include: Bruce Labs, superintendent of the White River Valley Supervisory Union; Donald Van Nostrand, interim superintendent of the Franklin West Supervisory Union; and David Wells, principal at the Royalton Campus of White River Valley School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.