BARRE — Superintendent David Wells has promised to provide the School Board with a “concrete plan” for resuming in-person instruction in the two-town three-school Barre Unified Union School District early next year.
Wells has assured board members they will have that plan in hand when they meet Dec. 17, and it will reflect the “goal” of returning to the five-day-a-week format pre-K-12 students in Barre and Barre Town last experienced in mid-March.
Several parents have been clamoring for more in-person instruction since September, when the district deployed a hybrid schedule that had students in school two days a week and learning remotely the other three.
However, a significant spike in the number COVID-19 cases in central Vermont prompted Wells’ decision to pivot to fully remote learning nearly a month ago and since extend that virtual arrangement through the Christmas break.
Students at centralized elementary schools in Barre and Barre Town, Spaulding High School and the Spaulding-based Central Vermont Career Center haven’t seen the inside of a classroom since Nov. 11 and won’t until Jan. 4.
That is the current plan — one Wells told board members is in the process of being modified to reflect what he expects will be a phased return to in-person instruction.
It can’t come soon enough for some parents who complained about the hybrid model and like the fully remote version even less.
Barre Town resident Jake Larrabee is one of them.
Larrabee said while two of his children — one in sixth grade and the other in eighth grade — are making the most of the virtual learning experience, his youngest child is struggling.
“My second-grader needs a teacher in front of them,” he said, suggesting that isn’t too much to ask notwithstanding the recent “uptick” in COVID cases in central Vermont.
“I have family in New York City that have returned to school and here we are in Vermont,” he said.
Larrabee said it was “mind blowing” that obstacles to a regular school schedule still hadn’t been resolved in Barre.
“I feel that the School Board, the superintendent and any teachers who aren’t standing up pounding the drum (for in-person instruction) are failing our children and our community right now,” he added.
Larrabee wasn’t the only parent questioning the fully remote format and worrying about its educational implications.
Megan Spaulding, a nurse in another central Vermont school district where pre-K-8 students have been receiving in-person instruction since September suggested the damage already had been done.
“Some how we have to catch these students up,” she said, adding: “I would just like to know what the plan is?”
Board members also heard from Spaulding sophomore Gabe Simpson, who said he was struggling to maximize his education.
“Remote learning isn’t working for me,” he said.
Diane Solomon, the mother of a high school student expressed similar concerns, while Brandy Kolling said the remote experience had measurably improved and she was satisfied with the education her first- and third-grade children are receiving.
Kolling, a special educator in a nearby school district, said she supported Wells’ decision to remain fully remote through the end of the year rather than “flip-flopping” back and forth based on case counts and staffing availability.
Wells said a desire for “consistency” coupled with the “logistics” of operating schools in the face of rising numbers of cases drove his decision. At one point, he noted, 30 staff members across the district were quarantined because they were close contacts of someone who had been diagnosed with COVID.
Those numbers have since dropped considerably and primarily involved staff at Barre Town Middle and Elementary School.
That fact prompted School Director Sonya Spaulding to question why Wells opted to depart from the district’s initial reopening plan by suspending in-person instruction at all three schools. The plan, she noted, called for a more surgical response to COVID cases — one that might require having a class, or perhaps a grade level in a particular school building temporarily shift to remote learning.
“Not only have we shut down an entire school, we have shut down an entire district,” she said.
School Director Tim Boltin said there didn’t appear to be a “sense of urgency” to get students back in school, and board member Alice Farrell suggested Wells’ team not be “overly cautious” when preparing the promised plan.
It was a phrase repeated by Sonya Spaulding, who expressed concern that the reaction in Barre seems to be an “outlier” compared to other Vermont school districts.
“We need to examine how we can get our kids back in the building sooner rather than later,” she said.
Megan Spaulding said suspending in-person instruction through Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day was an overreaction that sent a “mixed message” to faculty and staff that could tempt them to travel during the holidays.
“I really don’t want to hear you’re not able to staff (the schools) on Jan. 4,” she said.
