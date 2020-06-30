BARRE — Plans to re-imagine and possibly relocate the Central Vermont Career Center are about to take another $35,000 step forward.
For the third time in less than two years, school directors have authorized using surplus funds to underwrite what has been the incremental evaluation of the career center that has occupied a 41,000-square-foot wing at Spaulding High School since it opened under a different name in 1969.
A $15,000 pre-feasibility study was finished more than a year ago and the board subsequently authorized another $25,000 to finance the first phase of an ongoing analysis that is being performed by a team led by Lavallee Brensinger Architects. The second phase of that study, which is designed to inform looming decisions regarding what the center does and how and where it does it, will cost up to $35,000.
That money will come from the surplus of the regional center and finance the second phase of a study that will provide the information needed to make a pivotal decision with respect to the center’s long-term future.
The center’s veteran director, Penny Chamberlin, said Tuesday the process has been slowed some by the COVID-19 crisis and while it is possible the question of whether it makes more sense to renovate the existing center or invest in a new location and a new building could make it on the ballot next March, she’d prefer to get it right to rushing it.
“Ask me in November,” Chamberlin said, noting at this point community outreach – a critical component of the phased work – has been hampered by public health guidelines and the pandemic.
Chamberlin said March 2022 might be a more plausible decision point because it provides an ample window to complete a data-driven analysis and to collect meaningful input from families, students, and employers with respect to the center’s programs and location.
“I don’t want to shortcut what should be a very methodical and well-thought-out process,” she said.
Part of that process will involve re-thinking governance of the center, which has been overseen by the school board in Barre since it opened more than 50 years ago. A “regional advisory board” is a relatively recent development and, given the regional nature of the center, Chamberlin said shifting to a shared governance structure might make more sense given the unique nature of career technical education.
The central Vermont center serves students at Spaulding, as well as several surrounding high schools, including Montpelier, U-32, Harwood, Twinfield and Cabot. Those districts all have representation on the advisory board, but Chamberlin said could have shared responsibility for the center’s annual budget and its future.
The possibility of developing a new stand-alone center in a more central location could significantly shorten the drive time for students in some of those schools has been suggested, while replacing an aging facility that has no room to expand on the Spaulding campus also is a consideration.
However, Chamberlin said evaluating the costs and potential of renovating the center’s existing space is a key step in a process that started two years ago and may be a few years from finishing.
If the decision is made to pursue a new home for the center, Chamberlin said it will likely be two successful bond votes and at least four years before it is ready to occupy.
The first of those bond votes is the one Chamberlin said could conceivably occur in March. It won’t be a multi-million dollar ask, but it will be a larger amount than the center – perhaps $200,000 – than surplus funds the center might have.
If the decision is made to pursue a new location, that money would be needed to find a suitable one, design a new state-of-the-art facility and prepare cost estimates for permitting and constructing the project.
While enrollment at area high schools is generally dropping, Chamberlin said that isn’t the number of students enrolled at the career center is rebounding. When she took over as director 12 years ago the center served 197 students from around the area. That number dipped to a low of 130, but has since started to rise. This year, there were 152 students and projections for the fall are 184 students.
Still, the problem now being evaluated doesn’t involve a shortage of space to house programs ranging from automotive technology and cosmetology to culinary and baking arts and plumbing and heating. The space is there, though it is aging, in some cases inadequate, and constrained by the high school that dominates the campus.
The goal of the just-commissioned second phase of the project is to help determine whether those hurdles can be overcome or it makes more sense to look at a new location.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
