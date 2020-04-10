BARRE – Less than 48 hours after his successor was selected Superintendent John Pandolfo warned the School Board the financial challenges David Wells will face when he starts work in Barre on July 1 can’t be understated given the toll a global pandemic is taking on the state’s education fund.
Pandolfo, who is leaving for Colorado at the end of a school year that was abruptly interrupted by the COVID-19 crisis, didn’t mince words when asked to share what he’d learned during a webinar involving the education fund earlier in the day.
“Do you want the bad news, or do you want the bad news?” he asked.
“The lesser of the two would be fine by me,” Chairman Paul Malone replied, as Pandolfo shared a bleak forecast that will affect school districts across Vermont during the fiscal year that starts July 1.
Pandolfo told board members financial projections in January were forecasting the education fund’s stabilization reserve would end the year with a favorable fund balance of $36.4 million. Today officials are projecting a $39.5 million shortfall.
“That’s a swing of $73.9 million just right there,” he said.
Meanwhile, Pandolfo said a previously projected surplus of $12.9 million has evaporated.
Though he is more than a decade removed from his days as an award-winning math teacher at Spaulding High School, Pandolfo said the arithmetic is ominous.
“When you put those two things together … you’re down close to $90 million,” he said.
None of that is good news for school districts going forward and underscores what Pandolfo noted is a serious weakness in an education funding formula that relies, at least in part, on revenue raised through consumption taxes.
“One thing that this really highlights for our education funding mechanism is the education fund is extremely vulnerable to downturns, or, I suppose upturns, in economics,” he said. “As they think in the future about redesigning this fund I really hope they consider that.”
That won’t help in the short term, because revised estimates suggest revenue generated by the sales and rooms and meals taxes will generate $88.7 million less than previously projected for the education fund.
With many businesses shuttered, and others operating in a significantly reduced way due to directives designed to slow the spread of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, that forecast isn’t apt to improve in a significant way between now and June 30.
Pandolfo told board members it might actually get worse. The projections, he said, were based on the assumption the state collects roughly $53.5 million in consumption taxes that were deferred as part of the state’s initial response to the pandemic.
“That is a pretty optimistic consideration,” he said.
Pandolfo said it is one that assumes beleaguered businesses will be able to pay in June what they couldn’t afford to in April or May.
“If they can’t … that $90 million (shortfall) gets worse,” he said.
Either way, it will likely be an issue for school districts even if it shouldn't affect the last revenue payments they are scheduled to receive from the state on April 30.
“For us (this fiscal year) isn’t where the problem is. We should finish (this fiscal year without a significant impact,” he said. “What’s going to be a problem is the funding stream we get (next fiscal year).”
In Barre, that will be Wells’ problem, but notwithstanding his looming departure, Pandolfo said he is concerned about the chain of events that could accompany the education fund ending $90 million in the red.
Barely a month after voters in Barre and Barre Town collectively approved a school budget that projections suggested would require double-digit rate increases in both communities, Pandolfo said it is conceivable an additional “12 to 15 cents” could be tacked on to those increases.
With the board already eyeing a sizable year-end deficit, Pandolfo prepped the board for decisions it may have to make after he leaves, while talking like he wasn’t going anywhere.
“If we don’t get some of the payments we expected to get next year and/or the tax rate come out exorbitantly high then one of our recourses is to go further into the red, (and) one of of our recourses is to … borrow money in addition to what we’d normally do, he said. “There aren’t a heck of a lot of options.”
There is at least one more, but Pandolfo said cutting expenses would be challenging because roughly 80 percent of school spending is tied to salaries and benefits for employees who received contracts for the coming year on April 1.
The district hasn’t yet concluded negotiations for new labor agreements with teachers and support staff, but Pandolfo said expecting significant savings from the collective bargaining process was unrealistic.
“We don’t have just carte blanche for us to say: ‘OK … we don’t have the money so we need to change what we’re doing in terms of what we pay folks,’” he said. “The reason they’re called ‘negotiated agreements’ is because they’re ‘negotiated.’”
Board members noted some money is likely being saved due to the fact schools are scheduled to remain closed for the rest of the school year, while education is delivered remotely. They also wondered whether furloughing some district employees was an option that could be considered.
Pandolfo said his reading of Gov. Phil Scott’s directive suggested that wasn’t an option, though he expected the board’s finance committee to take a harder look at his interpretation when it meets Tuesday at 5:30.
Like Thursday night’s board meeting, the committee meeting will be conducted by video conference. The link for the meeting is https://us04web.zoom.us/j/453641322 and he meeting ID is 453 641 322.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.