BARRE - It took two tries and longer than anticipated, but Barre Area Development Corp. has a new executive director and its board is “very happy” with the hire.
Though Cody Morrison won’t start his new job until Monday, he is expected to make his first public appearance in Barre at a ribbon-cutting for a recently opened specialty food store on North Main Street this afternoon.
Morrison didn’t have anything to do with the opening of Alimentari Roscini - or AR Market - in the front of Vermont Salumi’s dry-curing facility on North Main Street, but Robert Hutchins and other members of the BADC board are hopeful he’ll play a pivotal role in bringing other businesses to Barre and Barre Town.
“We think he is ready to hit the ground running,” Hutchins said of Morrison, who has spent the past 22 months as economic development coordinator in Newport, New Hampshire.
Morrison, who is making the move from “The Sunshine Town” to the “Granite Center of the World,” won’t be flying solo to start.
Hutchins said Joel Schwartz, who was hired as BADC’s executive director more than seven years ago and has served in a part-time capacity since the end of April, has agreed to help Morrison get acclimated - introducing him to city and town officials and other key players before retiring.
While Schwartz is readying to call it a career, Morrison is just getting rolling.
Hutchins said Morrison as “young, energetic and tech-savvy” and had a knack for marketing. All he said are attributes that should come in handy for an organization poised to use its online platform - barrerocksolid.com - to recruit businesses, residents and businesses to Barre.
“He has a strong skill set for what we think Barre needs right now,” Hutchins said.
Thanks to the support of voters in Barre and Barre Town, Hutchins said the BADC board will rely on Morrison to make the most of the “Barre Rock Solid” initiative.
A 2009 graduate of St. Johnsbury Academy, Morrison earned his bachelor’s degree from Franklin Pierce University in 2015.
A former bartender who Hutchins said enjoys rebuilding cars, Morrison worked for the Community Development Finance Authority in New Hampshire for nearly 18 months - leaving in 2018 to start his own consulting company - CRM Consulting - and a few months later take the newly created job of economic development coordinator in Newport.
Hutchins said Morrison’s references were excellent, his interview was solid and a board that had struggled to find a replacement for Schwartz finally did earlier this month.
It wasn’t easy, Hutchins said.
The BADC board launched a do-it-yourself search last year and settled on a candidate from Ohio, who got “cold feet” and accepted another job offer because of concerns stemming from a local debate over BADC funding.
Rather than try again on its own, Hutchins said the board retained a headhunting firm in March. Then came COVID-19.
Hutchins said the pandemic depleted the potential applicant pool and one strong candidate who expressed interest in the job had to cancel three interviews due to quarantine requirements. Hutchins said the firm - Smith & Wilkinson - tried again netting more candidates, including two who visited the community and sat for virtual interviews.
One was from Maine, the other was Morrison.
Hutchins said both were promising candidates, but Morrison got the nod because he was widely viewed as a better fit for Barre given a skill set that includes marketing.
“There’s an awful lot of positive going on in Barre and we need to spread that word,” Hutchins said, praising Schwartz for his service and his willingness to continue working in limited fashion helping Morrison settle in.
“Joel has been very accommodating,” Hutchins said of Schwartz.
Hutchins said the hire comes as a relief to he and other members of the board’s executive committee. All, he said invested significant time in a sometimes frustrating search.
Hutchins isn’t complaining.
“We’re very happy with the result,” he said.
