MONTPELIER — COVID-19 has claimed more than its share of casualties this year, but Montpelier Alive’s next Art Walk won’t be one of them.
The walk is officially on and will return to the Capital City next Friday (Aug. 7) from 3 to 7 p.m.
The four-hour event provides participants with a fun and casual way to experience art, meet local artists and explore the shops, restaurants and galleries that can be found in Montpelier’s downtown.
Dan Groberg, executive director of Montpelier Alive, is pretty pumped about the Art Walk’s return, while conceding it will be somewhat more subdued than past editions.
“Montpelier is bursting with art and creativity and Montpelier Alive’s Art Walk, sponsored by Northfield Savings Bank is the perfect way to enjoy it,” Groberg said. “While our August Art Walk will be smaller than usual, we are excited to have a mild ‘return to normalcy’ and for the opportunity to get out in our community and enjoy art together, safely.”
Next week’s Art Walk will feature nine artists and venues, including a pair of displays that can be enjoyed from the outdoors.
A collection of adorable pet portraits by Bernadette Hood will be displayed in the office windows of Northfield Savings Bank, where there will be cookies available through the drive-thru during business hours. Across the street the windows at 45 State St. will feature large portraits of locals taken by photographer John Snell.
A complete list of Art Walk venues and information about the event can be found at http://montpelieralive.org/artwalk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.