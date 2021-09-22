PLAINFIELD — Footing the bill for the replacement of water and sewer lines for the Route 2/Main Street intersection fix, fixing a road to the town forest and air purifiers for the Plainfield Co-op were some of the ideas floated Tuesday for the use of federal pandemic relief funds.
At its regular meeting Tuesday, the Select Board sought public input for the $377,245 the town has been given through the American Rescue Plan Act. Board member Sasha Thayer said the town has received half of that amount this month with the other half expected a year from now.
The rules and regulations for how the money can be used have not been finalized yet by the federal government. But Thayer said municipalities have been given some general guidelines.
For instance, all of the money must be obligated by the end of 2024, meaning contracts signed for projects, and spent by the end of 2026.
The funds cannot be used to match another federal grant. So the town can’t use this money for its match to replace a bridge on Brook Road in the village where the underside is too narrow for severe rainstorms and causes flooding when debris gets trapped underneath.
The money also can’t be used to create a “rainy day fund;” to pay off outstanding debt or lower property taxes; to pay for infrastructure outside of water, sewer and broadband; or to fund employee pensions.
Thayer said the funds can be used to make up financial losses suffered as a result of the pandemic. She suggested the town could use some of the money to recover revenue lost from not being able to rent out the historic Town Hall and Opera House for events.
The town needs about $311,000 for the replacement of water and sewer lines as part of the Route 2/Main Street intersection fix being planned by the state. Thayer said this ARPA money could be used to pay for that.
“That would not be match money,” she said. “It’s not like it’s a town project and we’re matching (grant funds), it would our share of having to cover that obligation.”
Peter Youngbaer, general manager of the Plainfield Co-op, said those at the store have been looking at ventilation in response to the pandemic. Youngbaer said staff have asked for air purifiers. He said he’s done some research and it would cost about $2,000 for the purifiers.
He said the building the store is in is old and doesn’t have a sophisticated heating, ventilation and air conditioning system.
“This will have a benefit not just for the staff, but also for delivery people and our customers,” he said.
Youngbaer also wondered whether the money could go toward hazard pay for the store’s employees, who are essential workers. The funds can be used to pay for wages for essential workers.
Thayer suggested the town’s seven employees also could receive hazard pay since they are also essential.
Rose Paul, a member of the town’s Conservation Commission, said the last half mile of Gonyeau Road leading to the town forest is in rough shape and needs work.
“Right now that road isn’t passable for passenger cars,” she said.
Paul said Mike Nolan, the town’s road foreman, has told the commission he would need about $10,000 in gravel to fix up that road.
While fixing a road would be infrastructure costs not covered under ARPA rules, Paul said the pandemic has caused people to get outside more and use outdoor spaces such as the town forest.
“So helping people get access to the town forest, we think, is a reasonable fit for the COVID mitigation purposes of this (money),” she said.
Carla Siegle, chair of the Cutler Memorial Library’s board of trustees, said more families have been utilizing the library because of the pandemic. Siegle didn’t have a cost estimate yet, but she said the library needs its parking lot widened so that it can hold more vehicles, and drivers can safely drive in and out of the lot instead of needing to back out onto Route 2.
Select board members weren’t sure whether the funds could be used for such a project, but they did think her second idea could be funded. That was a suggestion to create an outdoor space for the library. She said the library currently has a garage on the property that is not usable. She said that space could be turned into an outdoor area.
Resident Betsy Ziegler suggested using some of the funds to fill in a large pothole in the parking lot at the Recreation Field.
Board members said they need to wait until the rules are finalized before making any decisions about how to spend the ARPA funds. They were open to the idea of creating a committee that would look into how the funds can be used and the suggested uses and report back to the board.
eric.blaisdell @timesargus.com
