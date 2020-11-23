EAST MONTPELIER – Fresh cases of COVID-19 have prompted the temporary suspension of in-person instruction at two more public schools in a region that has become the epicenter of the latest wave of the novel coronavirus in Vermont.
Both schools – U-32 Middle and High School and Calais Elementary School – are in the Washington Central Unified Union School District where the School Board was urged by a former administrator last week to pivot to all-remote learning given the recent surge in COVID cases in central Vermont.
Two of the district's schools now have – if only for a few days. On Sunday, Superintendent Bryan Olkowski announced U-32 and Calais Elementary schools would temporarily shift to a fully remote format after learning of three new positive COVID cases that affect those two school learning communities.
Elementary schools in Berlin, East Montpelier, Middlesex and Worcester were not affected by Olkowski's announcement. Students in those Washington Central schools returned to the classroom for a holiday-shortened week on Monday. All are expected to do the same again today, before being dismissed this afternoon for the Thanksgiving Day break.
Barring any new developments, in-person instruction for seventh- and eighth-graders at U-32 will resume on Monday. So will the hybrid model the high school has been using for older students. The alternating schedule involves freshmen and sophomores in school one week while juniors and seniors learn remotely, before swapping places the next week.
The classrooms at Calais Elementary School will remain off-limits into next week, with students there scheduled to receive lessons remotely next Monday and Tuesday.
Olkowski said Monday the extended arrangement in Calais was out of "an abundance of caution" given the timing of any potential exposure.
Assuming in-person instruction resumes at Calais Elementary School on Dec. 2, it won't last long. The school is slated to shift back to remote learning on Dec. 7 through the end of the year to allow for the completion of an ongoing ventilation upgrade.
The three new cases aren't the first in Washington Central.
Earlier this month, a positive case prompted the week-long closure of Doty Memorial School in Worcester and, more recently, a separate case prompted one of the pods at the middle school to shift to remote learning as a precaution.
Olkowski stressed his latest decisions were purely precautionary and noted contact tracing is underway with respect to the three new cases in a county that has had more than its share of them over the last two weeks.
In the last 14 days, there have been 399 confirmed cases in Washington County – tops in the state. Neighboring Orange County is in third place with 121 new cases, behind second-place Chittenden County, with 286 new cases during that same two-week time span. More than half of the Orange County cases can be traced to central Vermont communities like Williamstown, where a surge in cases prompted the precautionary pivot to remote learning for students at Williamstown Elementary School and Williamstown Middle High School earlier this month. Both schools reopened last week and students were back in class Monday and today, before getting the rest of the week off due to Thanksgiving.
The holiday couldn't have come at a better time for the Montpelier Roxbury Public School District, which planned to take the entire week off long before Superintendent Libby Bonesteel learned over the weekend there was a newly confirmed case involving a member of the learning community at Montpelier High School.
The news didn't require Bonesteel to do anything other than announce the positive test to parents and staff on Sunday and remind them to stay safe during a week off. The person that tested positive was asymptomatic, she said, noting all close contacts already had been notified by district staff.
Schools also are idle this week in the Barre Unified Union School District, which shifted to a fully remote learning format earlier this month. Last week, Superintendent David Wells, extended that arrangement through Nov. 30.
Through last week, Barre was second only to Burlington in the number of confirmed cases – 202-428 – moving ahead of Colchester, Essex, Winooski and South Burlington to claim that dubious distinction. While cases in Barre jumped from 99 to 202 in just one week, the city's partner in the two-town school district, Barre Town, saw its case total more than double from 9 to 24 through last week.
Centralized elementary schools in Barre and Barre Town, as well as Spaulding High School and the Spaulding-based Central Vermont Career Center, will continue to learn remotely through the end of the month. Those virtual learning sessions resumed on Monday and will conclude today before the scheduled holiday break.
Schools in the six-town Harwood Unified Union School District will put in a short in-person week before schools are dismissed this afternoon. The district's latest brush with COVID – one involving an adult at Moretown Elementary School last week - has been resolved.
Williamstown's partner in the Paine Mountain School District – Northfield – has avoided COVID-related school closures, as has the Echo Valley Community School District, which includes Orange and Washington. So has Twinfield Union School, which serves pre-K-12 students in Plainfield and Marshfield.
While central Vermont's case count has climbed significantly in recent weeks, school administrators in the region say there is no indication what is happening in the broader community is spreading at school. Protocols, they say, are working and cases that have been detected have often have frequently generated a surgical responses that haven't required school-wide closure.
That was true at Cabot School last week, when a presumptive positive test prompted a decision to shift the school's fourth- through sixth-graders to remote learning, but not its younger students.
The rising case counts are a concern and could fuel staffing shortages that have districts – like Washington Central – boosting pay in hopes of competing for a limited pool of substitutes.
With Thanksgiving just days away, superintendents also are preaching the need to heed the state health department's guidance with respect to multi-household gatherings and non-essential travel.
