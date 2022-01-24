MONTPELIER – Another Way is closed due to “concerns about COVID.”
The community center in Montpelier announced the closure on its Facebook page Monday morning. It noted there are warming spaces available at the Kellogg-Hubbard Library and at City Hall.
“We hope to reopen soon but may be closed for a few days,” the statement read.
