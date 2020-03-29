BARRE – Social service leaders, many who work with central Vermont's most vulnerable residents, have banded together to create a regional command center aimed at addressing and resolving emerging needs throughout the coronavirus pandemic.
The Washington and Northern Orange Counties Regional Response Command Center, or WNOC-RRCC, became operational last week. Its team is working with state agencies and local municipal leaders, as well as leaders in health care and other social service organizations, to track problems arising from the COVID-19 outbreak.
When a need emerges, WNOC-RRCC's team will pool resources to provide non-medical essential social services to municipalities, organizations, and individuals in need, including securing food, shelter, information, medical supplies, transportation and volunteers, organizers say.
The response team includes staff and volunteers from the Vermont Department of Health, THRIVE, Central Vermont Regional Planning Commission, Central Vermont Medical Center, as well as Capstone Community Action and Downstreet Housing & Community Development.
WNOC-RRCC is designed to be a “unified regional response of local community wellness and support services formed to provide emergency protective measures” during the crisis, according to a joint news release distributed by participating organizations.
Last week, for example, the command center's team helped fo facilitate the move residents of Good Samaritan Haven to new emergency sites. In addition, the command center's team has been actively supporting and securing necessary resources, staff, and volunteers to potentially transition units of Goddard College to serve individuals in recovery from COVID-19. And using Capstone’s Community Kitchen Academy, and working with the Salvation Army and Enough Ministries of Barre, WNOC-RRCC is providing 435 meals per day (145 breakfasts, lunches and dinners) to the homeless populations in the four emergency housing sites.
“The novel complexity of the COVID-19 pandemic, and its swiftly moving and far-reaching effects on our people, have left our state systems for vulnerable Vermonters overwhelmed,” said Sue Minter, executive director of Capstone Community Action. “It is our goal to fill in the gaps. WNOC-RRCC will work to support and enhance the activities and volunteerism that is happening on the local level, guided by the state-level response.”
Based on an Incident Command Model, the response to a crisis is designed to coordinated, efficient and impactful, Minter said.
Minter, a former secretary of the Agency of Transportation, was named by former Gov. Peter Shumlin to oversee the state's recovery following Tropical Storm Irene in 2011.
Minter is working with Eileen Peltier, executive director of Downstreet Housing & Community Development and Joan Marie Misek, public health services district director at the Department of Health, to lead WNOC-RRCC.
“Having only officially been operational since Monday, we have accomplished a great deal, and our goal is to become able to take on more in the coming days and weeks” said Peltier. “Working in partnership as low-income housing, anti-poverty, and public health providers, we can support our hospital by providing county-level support for critical areas of need for our community.”
WNOC-RRCC is looking for community volunteers, and will be managing an active volunteer list to deploy as community needs arise. If you want to help, reach out to volunteer coordinator Allison Levin at communityharvestvt@gmail.com
A hotline will be set up in the coming days.
Disclosure: Executive Editor and Publisher Steven Pappas is chair of the board of directors of Capstone Community Action.
