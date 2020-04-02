BARRE – The courthouse in Barre is running as smoothly as it can be, given the novel coronavirus pandemic, but the Washington County State’s Attorney isn’t happy about one tweak affecting individuals being held.
Much of what’s being done at the courthouse, such as emergency arraignments or necessary hearings, is being done remotely in response to the virus that causes COVID-19.
State’s Attorney Rory Thibault said in an email Wednesday the court has been working with all parties to rapidly address bail reviews, schedule change of pleas or sentencing where an offender may be eligible for immediate release.
Concerns have been raised about the virus getting into the state’s prison system and infecting a large amount of inmates who are in close quarters with each other. The Department of Corrections announced Wednesday a second staff member had tested positive for the virus. No inmates have tested positive as of Thursday afternoon.
Because of this safety concern, defendants have been filing motions to get out on the basis DOC is not prepared to handle the pandemic. The motions include those being held on bail, those being held without bail and those seeking a reduced sentence. The state judiciary has decided to have all such motions filed around the state heard by Judge John Pacht, a fact that did not sit well with Thibault.
“While this is being done in the name of judicial economy, its taking these cases away from the courts and judges that are familiar with the offenses or offender, many of whom may have imposed the sentences at issue, and are assigned to specific jurisdictions,” he wrote.
Thibault said Benjamin Andrews has filed such a motion. Andrews, 39, of Northfield, pleaded not guilty in January to felony counts of aggravated repeated sexual assault on a child, sexual assault on a child by someone in a parental role and lewd and lascivious conduct with a child. If convicted, Andrews faces a maximum sentence of life in prison. He’s been held without bail since his arraignment.
Police said he had been sexually abusing an underage family member for years.
Chief Administrative Judge Brian Grearson said the decision was made to assign one judge to handle all virus related motions so that judges all over the state weren’t making differing decisions on a common issue. Grearson said about 30 such motions have been filed and they will be taken up by Pacht on a case-by-case basis to see if an inmate needs to be released.
“But these circumstances, as you are aware, change almost every day,” Grearson said, adding the first such motion was filed two weeks ago and policies and protocols at the DOC have changed since then.
He said because information is constantly changing it makes sense to have one judge sitting on all cases where motions have been filed involving the virus.
He said he didn’t understand Thibault’s concern because he said Thibault’s office, and the defense attorney assigned to the case, are still involved in the matter.
“We’re not taking the cases away from them,” he said.
Grearson said Thibault is still able to present evidence during Andrews’ hearing in front of Judge Pacht.
He said because of the pandemic the court system is operating with a reduced staff. He said judges are being alternated around the courts so there is no guarantee the judge sitting in Barre today will be the same judge next week.
(1) comment
I’d be upset too!!! That judge doesn’t do anything but also their wrists and let them go no matter what they Do!! Pacht Needs to GO!! He should be under investigation
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.