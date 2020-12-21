BERLIN – The Vermont Attorney General has settled with a South Burlington business and its owner over a “price-gouging scheme” involving masks which were sold to Central Vermont Medical Center last spring.
Attorney General T.J. Donovan announced in a statement Monday his office has reached a settlement with Big Brother Security Programs, Inc. and its owner Shelley Palmer. Palmer did not return a request for comment Monday.
Donovan's office had sued Palmer and his business in April because the Attorney General said Palmer had imported surgical masks from China that cost $0.10 each and then sold those masks to the hospital in Berlin for $2.50 each, a 2400% mark up.
Palmer had claimed what he did was price gouging, saying it was a business decision and the hospital agreed to the price for the masks.
Donovan said in the statement, “Price-gouging will not be tolerated in Vermont, especially during this historic pandemic. Protecting Vermonters, especially hospitals and medical professionals, from unfair practices involving medical equipment will remain a top priority for my office. I will continue to do all that I can to protect the Vermonters on the front lines of this pandemic so that they can continue to protect us.”
As part of the settlement, Palmer will have to provide 80,000 items of personal protective equipment to CVMC, as well as 10,000 items to the state which will be distributed around Vermont.
Palmer will also have to provide truthful information to consumers and can no longer sell PPE at exorbitant prices.
He was also fined $15,000, but that fine has been suspended due to inability to pay.
A spokesperson for the hospital did not return a request for comment Monday.
Anyone looking to report potential price gouging can call the Attorney General’s office’s Consumer Assistance Program at 1-800-649-2424 or AGO.CAP@vermont.gov
