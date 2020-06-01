BARRE — A Northfield man accused of attacking a woman is trying to get released, saying his right to a speedy trial has been violated due to the state Supreme Court postponing jury trials until September at the earliest because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
But Branden D. Premont’s efforts may be for naught because he is now accused of trying to get the victim to change her story.
Premont, 26, pleaded not guilty in March in Washington County criminal court in Barre to felony counts of first-degree aggravated domestic assault, second-degree aggravated domestic assault due to having a prior domestic assault conviction and a misdemeanor count of domestic assault. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of 21½ years in prison. He’s been ordered held without bail and is currently housed at Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans.
Police said in March a woman reported Premont had dumped a pot of boiling macaroni and cheese on her during an argument in February. The victim showed police pictures of the severe burns she suffered on her chest, according to court records. Police said the victim reported Premont had first been mentally abusing her and it recently turned physical.
The victim told police she was afraid Premont was going to kill her. Police said the victim reported having surgery two days prior to the assault and the boiling food got into her surgery wounds.
She also showed police videos of Premont being verbally abusive and destroying the residence they lived in, according to court records. Police said one of the videos showed Premont throwing what appeared to be a table leg at the victim.
The victim told police about another incident in February where Premont slapped her in the face and threatened her with a gun.
Premont has a constitutional right to a speedy trial in this matter. And state law says someone held without bail is to have that trial within 60 days, unless the defendant asks for the trial to be delayed. But that’s a problem when the Vermont Supreme Court shut down all jury trials until at least September due to the virus that causes COVID-19.
Premont’s attorney, Corby Gary, has asked for his client to be released because he has not been allowed to have a trial. Washington County State’s Attorney Rory Thibault opposes Premont’s release saying the state Supreme Court’s order shutting down much of the judiciary did not include a bench trial so Premont could have a trial with the judge as the jury whenever he wants.
Judge Mary Morrissey sided with Gary, saying Premont shouldn’t have to be forced to have a bench trial, and ordered Premont be held on $30,000 bail. But that order may get changed quickly because Premont has picked up more charges.
He pleaded not guilty via video Monday to felony counts of obstruction of justice and violating an abuse prevention order and a misdemeanor count of violating conditions of release. If convicted on those charges, he faces a maximum sentence of eight and a half years in prison.
According to the affidavit of Investigator Todd Protzman, who works for the Barre City police out of Thibault’s office, the Department of Corrections notified the state’s attorney’s office in April about possible contact between Premont and the victim. Protzman said records from the DOC showed the victim had created an account to contact Premont using the name of someone else. He said the records also showed Premont asking others to contact the victim on his behalf and wrote letters to her.
Protzman said the records show Premont telling another person he’s going to try and get the charges dropped and will have the victim’s help. He told the person if the victim doesn’t testify, the charges will be dropped.
On April 20 he asks someone to call the victim, who he refers to as “dumb (expletive),” so he can give the victim court information, according to court records. Protzman said at this time Premont is also talking to another woman and professing his love for her while also telling the victim he wants to marry her.
On May 19, Protzman said Premont sent the victim a message saying, “You know you could email my lawyer saying it was an accident id come home babe. I threw it at the floor or punch stove and the water flew up!!!!! That’s all. We know what happened and I’m sorry but I wanna come home.”
Protzman said recently the victim was in communication with the state’s attorney’s office saying she wanted Premont to be released. She was in the courthouse Monday ready to give testimony to get Premont released.
While Judge Morrissey agreed with Premont’s attorney about the right to a speedy trial, she said these new charges might rise to a level where she revokes Premont’s right to bail.
“The court has a responsibility to ensure the integrity of the proceedings and the court is concerned, based on the new allegations, that there’s an allegation that one of the conditions violated constitutes a threat to the integrity of the judicial system. Which may qualify Mr. Premont to have his bail revoked. There’s an allegation of obstruction of justice for trying to influence the testimony and position of the complaining witness in the aggravated domestic assault charge,” she said.
A hearing on the matter is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon at the courthouse in Barre.
eric.blaisdell @timesargus.com
