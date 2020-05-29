When COVID-19 closed restaurants and farmers’ markets in New York City, Amanda Andrews, owner of Tamarack Hollow Farm in Plainfield, had to change her business model: Now she is selling her vegetables directly to customers from across central Vermont.
“Our farm has attended New York City’s flagship farmers’ market, the Union Square Greenmarket, for over a decade,” Andrews explained. The vast majority of her farm’s sales were direct to consumer, including world-class restaurants, including Blue Hill, Eleven Madison Park, Contra, ABC, Manhattan and Untitled. She also sold to innovative wholesale companies like Natoora. Meeting the demand required two trips each week to the city.
Then on March 15 all New York City restaurants were ordered closed.
“Our drivers expressed the same concern I was feeling about traveling into the city. We ceased market operations that week and immediately lost 100 percent of our income,” Andrews said.
To make up the loss, Tamarack Hollow switched to curbside pick-up at Plainfield Hardware on Route 2. Her first week Andrews had 61 customers. She now has 70 customers, which is her current limit. Details on how to order are available on her website at tamarackhollowfarm.com/gallery
This new business model is working well, she said. “I am thrilled with our new way of doing business. It feels great to be making sales in our local community and to be collaborating with other farms and local businesses. We’ve never sold to Vermont restaurants but would look forward to building those relationships when those businesses get back on their feet,” she said.
Tamarack Hollow Farm also sells eggs from pasture-raised hens and has, in past years, raised 200 turkeys annually for Thanksgiving, but will not sell turkeys this year due to the pandemic.
“Thanksgiving turkeys is always a risky endeavor; you’re betting a lot of money on one meal, and under these conditions, we’ve decided we can’t take the risk. We are not raising turkeys this year,” Andrews said.
Ryan Fitzbeauchamp, owner of Evening Song Farm in Shrewsbury, also changed his business plan.
Before the pandemic, Evening Song Farm sold its vegetables at two summer farmers’ markets, one winter market and through its Community Supported Agriculture, CSA program. The pandemic ended the farmers’ markets so Fitzbeauchamp had to increased his CSA business to make up the lost revenues.
To adjust to the pandemic, Fitzbeauchamp added a new online ordering system. Customers order food on the online store for a pre-packed bag pickup on the weekend at the Shewsbury farm, in Ludlow at the Okemo Mountain School and at the Rutland Area Food Co-op.
“Our sales are higher now than they were last year,” Fitzbeauchamp said as membership in his CSA has doubled from 100 to 200 customers. He said he hasn’t decided whether he will return to the farmers’ markets when the markets return to pre-pandemic operations.
“To be honest, it’s nice having weekends off, having a normal live with my family,” he said.
Hillary Lambert, the owner with Steve Mitowski of H.A.M.M.S. Farm in Pittsford, said her farm is switching from selling produce at the Lakes Region Farmers’ Market in Poultney to selling through a “REKO” sales method, with four or five other farmers in Poultney at a location to be determined.
REKO is model for selling and buying local food directly from producers to consumers. REKO sales started in Finland and has expand across Europe and the U.S. Products are sold based on pre-orders made through Facebook. Lambert also sells her vegetables at her Pittsford farm.
“The interest in locally grown food is amazing. Our business has tripled,” Lambert said.
Maddie Kemper, policy director for the Northeast Organic Farming Association of Vermont, said the pandemic has resulted in a significant increase in business for most of the members of her association because more Vermonters want locally grown food. At the same time, however, the cost to do business has increased.
“Some of the CSAs have doubled their business, some have increased even more, but at the same time costs are up due to the costs to keep safe,” she said.
Scott Waterman, spokesperson for the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets, said CSAs and other food vendors must follow the same rules, which were posted May 6, as are required of farmers markets: Employees must wear face coverings when in the presence of others; they must have easy access to soap; and all employees must observe strict social distancing of six feet while on the job.
“While we were already a CAPS (Community Accreditation for Produce Safety) certified farm, Vermont’s food safety program, we are following all new COVID-19 related safety protocols, including wearing gloves and face masks during harvesting, washing and packing. We want to ensure our neighbors have a safe, low-contact option for fresh vegetables. We are also investing in better wash station equipment to increase our food safety and efficiency,” Andrews said.
Andrews said an unexpected consequence of the pandemic is that it “has exposed some of the deepest injustices in our food system and in our society. Farmers are euthanizing animals, dumping milk, and plowing under crops while folks are waiting in line for hours for food because that is how our system is designed to work.”
She went on: “Our economic system is designed to maximize profits for a select few, not to make sure everyone has access to basic human rights like healthy food, safe housing, and health care. I think a lot of folks are looking for an alternative.
“The dominant system wasn’t working that great for a lot of people already, and it seems like what a lot more folks are experiencing is that under the current stresses the dominant system can’t provide for them, either,” she said.
