MONTPELIER — Officials say 99 doses of the novel coronavirus vaccine were spoiled or wasted last month at Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin.
Fully vaccinated residents can now gather together, but can only gather with one unvaccinated household at a time.
VTDigger first reported the spoiled doses at the hospital in Berlin on Thursday night.
Anna Noonan, president and chief operations officer at CVMC, said in a statement Friday, “This occurred because a waitlist process we had used in December and January for no shows and cancellations was dropped as we made operational changes to accommodate increased volume from the 75+ age group.”
The state started vaccinating Vermonters aged 75 years old and older in January.
Noonan said before February, the hospital had only lost six doses due to a faulty vial and 10 more expired before they could be used.
“For the past 12 months, as we responded to the many challenges of this pandemic, the safety of our community has always been paramount. As professionals trusted with the health care of our neighbors, we understand what these vaccines mean to ending the pandemic, and I am deeply sorry that these doses went unused,” she said in the statement.
Noonan said the hospital has revised its system to make sure all vaccine doses are used.
Mike Smith, secretary of the state Agency of Human Services, said at Gov. Phil Scott’s regular Friday news briefing he was not aware of the spoiled doses until the report from VTDigger came out. Smith said hospitals, including CVMC have been doing an “incredible job” in getting residents vaccinated.
The secretary cited the state’s low number of spoiled or wasted doses, calling it “a fraction of a fraction.” He said about 170,000 doses have been administered so far and fewer than 500 doses have spoiled.
State officials had feared 860 doses of the vaccine had been spoiled at Springfield Hospital in January. That’s because the doses might have reached a temperature of 9 degrees at the hospital when they are meant to be stored at 8 degrees. But after consultation with the vaccine manufacturer, state officials were told the doses were still usable.
Last week, the governor announced because of the progress the state has made in vaccinations, anyone who has been fully vaccinated, meaning an individual getting their second vaccine dose more than two weeks previous or two weeks after receiving the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, can meet with multiple unvaccinated households in a single day. Moreover, people who are vaccinated are no longer required to observe a two-week quarantine when they travel to Vermont.
Scott said Friday he was ready to relax the gathering restriction a bit more. He said effective immediately, multiple households that have been fully vaccinated can meet together at the same time. But they can still only meet with one unvaccinated household at a time and unvaccinated households cannot gather with each other.
“For example, if eight fully vaccinated individuals wanted to get together at someone’s house for dinner, they are now able to do so,” he said.
The governor said he expects to announce more changes to the state’s guidance next week.
According to the state’s vaccine dashboard, more than 20% of Vermont’s eligible population have received at least one dose of the vaccine. The vaccines currently available can only be given to those 16 years old and older because they haven’t been tested on people younger than that.
eric.blaisdell @timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.