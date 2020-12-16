Using Coronavirus Relief Funds, the state was able to help nearly 200 more people fix or replace above-ground fuel tanks so they could get home heating fuel delivered this winter.
In 2017, Vermont passed a law requiring above-ground fuel storage tanks to be inspected every three years. According to Matt Cota, executive director of the Vermont Fuel Dealer Association, inspections were happening at a good pace until the pandemic hit, complicating matters by leaving some with little funds to get their tanks fixed, and creating a situation where neither inspectors nor homeowners felt safe performing or allowing inspections.
In October, he said about 1,500 tanks had been “red-tagged,” meaning they couldn't be filled. After media reports about this issue were circulated, people contacted the state with concerns. Among them was a memo from the Department of Environmental Conservation advising the VFDA that exceptions could be made on a case by case basis.
Cota said Wednesday that a fuel dealer could get permission to fill a tank with a red tag if they sent the state an email stating they could fill it because it’s not in imminent danger of spilling or leaking.
“In many of those cases, you can’t get that,” he said. “If the tank is visibly leaking, and I, as a fuel dealer, say I want permission to fill this leaky tank, they’re going to say no. And not only are they going to say no, you’re not going to ask, because you know the answer.”
He said few tanks have been granted the exception. He added that it’s also somewhat uncertain as to how many should be on the "red tag" list, as it’s not clear whether their owners switched fuel sources, repaired them and didn’t get them removed, or who otherwise did away with the fuel tank.
VFDA fielded a number of calls from individuals unable to get their tanks filled,” said Cota.
“A fuel dealer, they earn their living by selling fuel, not by swapping out pipes or pouring concrete; they want to sell you fuel,” he said. “If they’re tagging a tank, it’s because they realize the risk of a spill, the liability that comes with it, the increase in insurance rates, and the fine from the state of Vermont is just not worth it. They’re not doing it for any other reason other than in their judgment this tank is out of compliance and it can’t be filled.”
Cota said the state has an aid program that people can apply for to help repair or replace a tank, but it had run out of funds. That was until Vermont Legal Aid pointed out that certain people unable to heat their homes because of a faulty fuel tank were technically homeless and that COVID Relief Funds could then be used to help.
Kristin Schultz, administrator of the fuel tank assistance program said Wednesday that it got another $300,000 in coronavirus relief, but that money was already spent.
She said many who got CRF money had been those who’d applied for the usual state funds and had been left out because it went to folks who’d applied first. She said 198 awards were written using CRF money, making the total number of people helped through the program 407.
The program normally gets funds from the Vermont Petroleum Cleanup Fund, which is released in four parts. The next $30,000 won’t be available until Jan. 1, with the next $30,000 available in the spring.
Schultz said while there are no funds now, people who need them should apply anyway to get in the queue.
As for inspecting the tanks, according to Cota, how that’s done might change in the near future. He said while the VFDA was talking with the state about deadlines, permission was given to do remote inspections.
“We could be doing these virtual tank inspections for at least another six months, and we might be able to continue them after the pandemic has ended if we can prove they’re doing what they’re supposed to do, which is determining whether a tank meets Vermont’s minimum safety standards,” said Cota.
In October, he was contacted by a Massachusetts company, Slick Energy, a company specializing in the fuel dealer industry. It had developed a program that would help a fuel dealer conduct remote inspections to Vermont’s specifications.
“There’s a cost to using the program, but there may be a cost savings too by not having a technician drive to someone’s house to do an inspection,” he said.
Chris Buchanan co-founder of Slick Energy Inc., said Wednesday that his company was developing this program prior to the pandemic, but the needs the virus created sped things up.
“When COVID hit we saw the opportunity to really fast-forward the tank inspection part of this, which we think is so vital to the whole process,” he said.
The program only became available recently and has been approved for use by the VFDA and the state, said Buchanan. He said a dealer can brand it as they see fit.
