BURLINGTON — Starting Thursday, Vermonters 65 and older can get their COVID-19 vaccination at Walgreens.
This is in advance of the statewide clinics opening for that age group on March 1, according to the Department of Health.
To make an appointment, anyone 65 and older can visit Walgreens.com/ScheduleVaccine or call 1-800-Walgreens (1-800-925-4733). No walk-ins will be accepted.
According to the department, Walgreens received an unexpected increase in the amount of first doses through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). The department stated this will allow Vermont to offer more of its supply to those currently eligible.
— Staff Report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.