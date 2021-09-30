MONTPELIER — Unemployment eligibility rules put in place as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic expire Friday.
According to the Department of Labor, early on in the pandemic, the rules for who could claim unemployment benefits were temporarily changed to allow people having to leave their jobs for a COVID-19 related reason to claim them. People who needed to quarantine, those who needed to care for a child whose school was closed due to the virus, and those who had to care for a family member with COVID-19 were among those eligible.
Those who were filing for UI under a COVID-19 provision will now have to conduct a weekly work search, according to a release from the DOL.
Vermonters who contract COVID-19 while at work might be eligible for workers compensation.
For parents concerned about staying home with their child because of COVID-19 cases in schools, the DOL says there’s the “Test to Stay” initiative.
“The new Test to Stay program focuses on having as few kids quarantine and miss school as possible. Unvaccinated students deemed a close contact would take a rapid-antigen test before school each date for a week after exposure in order to continue attending in-person school. Participation in the Test to Stay program could alleviate the need to unnecessarily quarantine, which would reduce the burden on parents and help prevent the loss of work time,” reads the DOL announcement.
