Access to courthouses across Vermont became even more restrictive last week when the Vermont Judiciary announced the latest changes made as part of the effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.
The new rules, announced Dec. 22, require a presumption that except for a small number of proceedings, court matters will be handled remotely. Many proceedings already are being handled by everyone from attorneys to defendants appearing by phone or video, but the latest change announced by the judiciary will make that a requirement rather than a strong recommendation.
“The Supreme Court had encouraged remote hearings when we resumed operations in June but with the increased numbers that we were seeing and the number of COVID cases rising and the expectation that (the increase) would continue with the holidays, the court elected to make it mandatory except for the exceptions,” said Judge Brian Grearson, Vermont’s chief superior judge.
A document posted to the Vermont Judiciary website lists those exceptions as jury trials, criminal court or juvenile delinquency evidentiary matters and criminal or juvenile delinquency matters where the subject’s presence is required by law.
Grearson said the changes were proactive because of the increasing spread of COVID in Vermont. He said there was no reason to believe courts or court proceedings had been the source of any outbreaks.
“We’ve been fortunate,” Grearson said. “Certainly, there have been situations where, say, a staff worker may have tested positive, but we haven’t had any outbreaks in the courts.”
Members of the judiciary were paying attention to the guidance of Gov. Phil Scott, who was being advised by the Vermont Department of Health. For instance, Grearson said, Vermonters were urged not to have mixed-family gatherings at Thanksgiving.
“Obviously, every day in court is, if you will, a mixed family,” Grearson said.
The judiciary has consulted with Dr. Erin Bromage, professor at the University of Massachusetts at Dartmouth. Bromage is an expert in infectious diseases, and he has been “extremely involved” in consulting with courts and businesses in Vermont, New England and throughout the country, according to Grearson.
Jury trials, in criminal and civil cases, had been delayed in Vermont but members of the Vermont Judiciary had expressed an interest in bringing them back as soon as possible so defendants could resolve their pending cases especially if a defendant is being held in custody.
A jury trial had been scheduled for early this month in Windham County but under advice from Bromage and seeing a surge in cases in Vermont, the trial was postponed again.
Grearson said jury notifications already had been sent out.
“We had made changes to the courtroom in Windham in order to accommodate the number of people necessary to conduct a jury trial. We had ... a mock trial in the sense that we had a walk-through as if the jury was coming in and how they would come in the front door and through the courthouse to the jury room,” Grearson said.
Although they were “well on their way” to the trial, which was expected to yield lessons about resuming jury trials through the state, the surge of COVID in Vermont convinced the administrators with the judiciary to call for another delay.
One lesson learned, Grearson said, was that in order to accommodate social distancing for a 12- to 14-member jury, three courtrooms were needed, which Grearson pointed out was likely to mean no other courtrooms would be available on jury trial days.
Grearson said he hopes the judiciary will be able to try to resume criminal jury trials in early February after a reassessment in January of the state of COVID in Vermont.
While civil jury trials were delayed until at least the end of 2020, Grearson said it was a “good guess” that civil courts wouldn’t be ready right away in January. Grearson said the air flow systems in Vermont courthouses still are being evaluated.
If other courthouses have the space and the air-flow approval, Grearson said it’s possible some other counties also may be ready to resume jury trials in February.
The Vermont Judiciary has declared a judiciary emergency in response to the pandemic. The emergency has been extended several times. It is in place through the end of March.
patrick.mcardle @rutlandherald.com
