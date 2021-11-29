A Vermont Supreme Court ruling on an Act 250 appeal would affect how the law is applied in towns that don’t have zoning regulations. Some towns are concerned; others are looking for a re-argument.
The decision was published in early September. It’s in regards to an Environmental Court decision regarding a stone quarry in Cavendish.
“In this case, we affirm the Environmental Division’s conclusion that a stone quarry on less than an acre of land within a larger unimproved parcel does not constitute ‘development’ in a municipality that has not adopted permanent zoning and subdivision bylaws, and therefore does not require an Act 250 permit,” reads the decision, written by Vermont Supreme Court Associate Justice William Cohen.
All five Vermont Supreme Court justices signed the ruling. The Vermont Natural Resources Board has filed a brief on re-argument.
According to the SCOV decision, Justin Savage and Maureen Savage own a 176-acre parcel of land in Cavendish. Snowstone LLC wants to buy part of it for a “dimensional stone extraction” project. The company and landowners reached a deal where Snowstone would buy 0.64-acres of the property and a 0.29-acre easement over an existing road on said property. All told, the company would be buying just shy of one acre of land on an otherwise undeveloped parcel.
Snowstone then checked to see whether it would need an Act 250 permit. The District Environmental Coordinator said it did, figuring that the landowners and Snowstone were linked by contract tightly enough for the entire parcel to be considered involved in the project. Snowstone appealed this decision to the Environmental Court, which ultimately sided with the company. Neighbors who’d been granted intervenor status appealed to the state Supreme Court, leading to this decision.
“The definition of ‘development’ for commercial and industrial projects in municipalities with permanent zoning and subdivision bylaws provides that jurisdiction is based on the acreage of ‘involved land,” reads the Natural Resources Board brief. “There is, however, no comparable language in the definition for commercial and industrial projects in municipalities without such local regulations. Instead of stating or restating a metric for determining jurisdiction in these ‘one-acre towns,’ the statute is silent.”
In these cases, argues the NRB, the intent of lawmakers has to be considered.
“The Legislature created the one-acre/ten-acre distinction to impose greater regulatory oversight where municipal land use regulation is absent,” it reads.
The brief was filed by Melanie Kehne, assistant attorney general, acting as counsel for the NRB. It asks that the court modify its decision to clarify its basis for determining Act 250 jurisdiction.
Bonnie Waninger, executive director of the Central Vermont Regional Planning Commission, said she’s only seen one media report about the decision and hasn’t had time to review the court decision itself. That said, it would likely affect at least 11 of the 23 towns in the regional commission’s service area. She said Waterbury, which has opted to be a one-acre town, might be the most affected.
In small, rural towns where development is slow it might be a while before those communities notice a difference, she said.
“Some of our towns will say, ‘great;’ others won’t be so excited about it,” she said.
At the Nov. 22 Rutland Town Select Board meeting, Planning Commission Chairwoman Barbara Noyes Pulling told the board she’d asked the town’s attorney, Kevin Brown, about the decision with regards to how the town ought to react. At that time, she said, Brown didn’t know about the decision. Brown advised the town to keep doing its due diligence on projects, making sure acreage counts are correct, accounting for access points and all necessary wastewater and water needs are met.
