Barre, VT (05641)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will become overcast during the afternoon. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High around 40F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Low 27F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%.