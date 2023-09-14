AROUND TOWN
Bicentennial
EAST MONTPELIER — The Old Meeting House of East Montpelier will celebrate its bicentennial from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17. A service with Mary Bonhag, Evan Premo and Patti Casey will take place from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Picnic and festivities are from noon to 2:30 p.m.
Featured are five former and current pastors (Hamiton Throckmorton, David Connor, Elissa Johnk, Rona Kinsley and Rameen Zahed); the release and signing of “Presence in the Center: A Bicentennial History of the Old Meeting House” by author Thomas Schmidt; a gallery exhibit of James Gilman prints of early 1800s farms in central Vermont, coupled with a driving tour to see these historic sites; a down-home potluck picnic and lawn games; a congregation commemorative photo; a signature quilt signing; and unveiling of the roadside commemorative marker identifying the Old Meeting House as a site on the National Register of Historic Places.
Bird museum
HUNTINGTON — Upcoming September events at Birds of Vermont Museum, 900 Sherman Hollow Road in Huntington, include:
— Spark! Fueling a love of Birds, community art exhibit continues daily through October.
— Feather carving and painting with Bob Lindemann, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, all-day class, bring lunch, $35 to $45 (discount for members, must preregister, waitlist available).
— Vermont beetles, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, indoor/outdoor exploration of beetles, suggested donation $15 (sliding scale, preregister).
— Bird monitoring walk, 8 to 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, monthly walk, donations welcome (preregister).
AROUND VT
Blood donations
BURLINGTON — The American Red Cross continues to experience a national blood shortage. The Red Cross needs blood and platelet donors now. Schedule an appointment to give by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, or calling 1-800-733-2767. Blood donation opportunities Sept. 13-30:
Barre — 1 to 6 p.m. Sept. 14, Town Manager’s Office, 149 Websterville Road; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 20, Canadian Club, 414 East Montpelier Road.
Berlin — 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sept. 30, Central Vermont Chamber of Commerce, 963 Paine Turnpike North.
Bradford — 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 22, Congregational UCC, 245 North Main St.
Cabot — 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sept. 15, Neighbors in Action/Masonic Lodge, 3339 Main St.
Danville — 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sept. 28, Pope Memorial Library Community Center (old bank building), 41 Route 2 West.
Lyndonville — 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 26, Vermont State University Lyndon Campus, 1001 College Road.
Morrisville — 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sept. 26, VFW, 28 Pleasant St.
Newport — 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sept. 20, North Country Hospital, 189 Prouty Drive.
Northfield — 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 28, High School, 37 Cross St.
Orange — 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 19, McFarland State Office Building, 5 Perry St.
Randolph Center — 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 21, Vermont State University, 124 Admin Drive.
St. Johnsbury — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 15, VFW, 204 Eastern Ave.; 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sept. 18, Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital, 1315 Hospital Drive.
Stowe — 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sept. 23, Community Church, 137 Main St.
Warren — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 21, Sugarbush Resort, 102 Forest Drive.
Westfield — 12:30 to 5 p.m. Sept. 18, Community Center, 59 North Hill Road.
Constitution Day
MONTPELIER — Vermonters for Vermont Initiative will host a U.S. Constitution Day celebration at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, on the steps of the Vermont State Capitol. People will read parts of the Constitution. There will be two main speakers, patriotic song singalongs and children’s activities.
Home repairs
Sarah Waring, U.S. Department of Agriculture state director of Rural Development in Vermont and New Hampshire, announced higher income limits for those seeking repairs related to the July devastating floods, through the agency’s Single Family Housing Repair Grant program. Visit bit.ly/2023DisasterRelief for more information.
EV webinar
If you are considering acquiring an electric vehicle for the first time or wondering what it would be like to make the switch to electric, join the Vermont Agency of Transportation virtual webinar on Zoom held from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 19 to learn more. Visit bit.ly/ev-webinar0919 to register.
Con Hogan Award
The Vermont Community Foundation and the organizing committee for the Con Hogan Award for Creative, Entrepreneurial Community Leadership announce that HB Lozito will be honored with this year’s award. Lozito is the executive director of Brattleboro-based Out in the Open, which is working to build a multi-issue, multiracial social justice movement of rural LGBTQ+ people.
Lozito is a 2013 Senior Fellow of the Environmental Leadership Program, a 2019 Better Selves Fellow, one of the Advocate Magazine’s 2022 50 Champions of Pride, an alum of the Vermont Changemakers Table, and Marlboro College’s Nonprofit Board Fellowship Program and Nonprofit Management certificate program, a board member of Vermont Public, the founder and creator of projects, including the Out in the Open Summit for Rural LGBTQ+ Folks, the Vermont Trans Audio Retreat, the Rural LGBTQ+ Power & Belonging Fellowship, and a collaborator in the Andrews Inn Oral History Project. This last project led to the placement, in Bellows Falls of one of Vermont’s two historic markers honoring LGBTQ+ history.
Lozito will receive the $15,000 Con Hogan Award, to be used however they choose, at a ceremony 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 11, at Vermont College of Fine Arts. Visit vermontcf.org/ConHogan for more information about the award and to register for the event, which is free and open to the public.
Chimney Point
ADDISON — Chimney Point State Historic Site upcoming events include the 28th annual Northeastern Open Atlatl Championship on Saturday, Sept. 23. The ancient spear-throwing competition starts with registration at 10:30 a.m., Competitors pay $12 if pre-registered; $14 on the day. Visitors are $6 adults, free under age 15. To pre-register, call 802-759-2412 and leave a message.
— On Friday, Sept. 22, from noon to 5 p.m., the site will offer a workshop to make an atlatl, fletch three darts, and receive coaching advice. The fee is $70 and includes all materials; pre-registration is required by calling 802-759-2412.
On Sunday, Sept. 24, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., “Barry’s Wood Decorative Bee Skep Making” workshop will take place. The fee is $60 and includes all materials. Pre-registration and pre-payment are required by calling 802-759-2412.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at news@timesargus.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We do reserve the right to edit for length.)