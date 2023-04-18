YOUTH NEWS
Honors for Scholars
BARRE — The Kiwanis Club of Barre hosted the 42nd annual Honors for Scholars recently at the Canadian Club of Barre. Fifty-four students qualified for the Pro Merit Society by maintaining an accumulative average of 3.0 for seven semesters. Each student was honored with a certificate and an academic pin. The students were treated to dinner; parents and family also could attend. The guest speaker for the evening was a 2019 Spaulding graduate, Jaime Heath, who now works for Make-A-Wish Vermont.
The students who qualified were Shaylene Abraham, Paige Allen, Seth Almand, Seanna Amell, Trevor Arsenault, Madison Ashford, Dylan Bachand, Cole Baitz, Grace Berry, Isabella Bevins, Tyler Boutin, Isaac Cooper, Cooper Diego, Aliyah Elliott, Grady Emmons, Hope Farnsworth, Ellison Fortin, Abigail Geno, Kathryn Harding, Benjamin Hiscock, Claire Isabelle, Grace Isham, Logan Kelley, Meredith Kerin, Hannah King, Daniel Kiniry, Aidan Kresco, Abigail Lindhiem, Rayna Long, Ian Longfellow, Kaden Luster, Ian Macdonald, Angelique Macie, Aiden Madison, Dakota Martin, Cole McAllister, Timothy McHugh, Rebecca McKelvey, Samuel Norris, Amira Pelletier, Madison Pembroke, Megan Rea, Yvonne Roberge, Hayden Ross, Ronald Saldi, Creston Severy, Gage Simpson, Mateo Sulpizio, Reese Thayer, Tavarius Vance, Alyssa West, Jude Wilson, Jack Wolfe, Charlotte Young.
Art contest
The Vermont Wildlife Coalition, sponsor of the second annual Vermont Student Wildlife Art competition, announced details for the second annual student wildlife art exhibit and awards ceremony. The “Give Wildlife a Voice” art competition showcases the artistic talents of Vermont students grades 7-12.
The art exhibit will be held from April 21 to 30 at the Highland Center for the Arts in Greensboro where the awards ceremony will be at 5:30 p.m. April 21. During the ceremony, the top 10 winners will be announced.
Science fun
BARRE — The Science Fun Day: Out of this World STEM Activities for Grades 3 through 5 will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. May 21 at the Barre Civic Center in Barre. The event is free, but registration is required, on a first-come, first-served basis until May 15 or the event fills up. Visit www.uvm.edu/extension/youth/announcements to register. To request language interpretation, translation assistance and/or a disability-related accommodation to participate, email lauren.traister@uvm.edu or call 802-656-7565 by May 5. If the program is full, contact her to be placed on a waiting list. The event is sponsored by UVM Extension 4-H and will be led by 4-H Teen Science Ambassadors.
AROUND VT
Volunteers needed
It’s National Volunteer Week (April 16-23) and the American Red Cross of Northern New England is recognizing the work of individuals here in Vermont who give their time to support people in need. Volunteers are more critical than ever as the climate crisis worsens and the need for shelter, hot meals, health services, emotional support grows.
Visit redcross.org/VolunteerNNE to get started today. Join the virtual volunteer information session from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, to learn more about most-needed volunteer positions and talk with a Red Cross representative.
GALs needed
When the Department for Children and Families seeks to take a child into their custody, Vermont law requires the court to appoint a guardian ad litem. GALs are volunteer, court-appointed, special advocates who protect a child’s best interests in juvenile court cases that involve allegations of abuse or neglect. GALs come from all walks of life, and no prior experience or education is required.
There is an urgent need for GAL volunteers, especially in Orleans, Franklin, Grand Isle, Caledonia, Lamoille and Essex counties. All GALs must complete 32 hours of training and a mentorship with an experienced GAL prior to being appointed to their own cases. Training begins on May 8.
Email JUD.VermontGAL@vermont.gov, visit VermontJudiciary.org/GAL or call 800-622-6359 for more information. The Judiciary welcomes volunteer candidates from diverse backgrounds to apply.
Water danger
The National Weather Service, U.S. Coast Guard and various state agencies urge extreme caution when boating, canoeing or kayaking in any waterways across Vermont and New York this spring due to the dangers of cold water and potential hypothermia. To raise awareness, they offer these safety tips:
— No matter the season, when you are on the water, always wear a personal flotation device.
— Consider postponing small-craft boating activities until water temperatures become warmer in late spring and summer.
— If you do choose to boat, canoe or kayak in the early season, wear all recommended protective gear to guard against the cold water (temperatures in the 30s, 40s and 50s) in the event of an accident or capsize.
VTF&W
Game wardens
The Vermont Warden Service will hold three public information meetings this month to raise awareness about updated recruitment criteria. These include a bachelor’s degree from an accredited college or university in any field of study; or, an associate degree in natural resources, biology or life sciences, or criminal justice, and three years of full-time work experience; or, a high school diploma or equivalent, and four years of law enforcement service or active-duty military service; or a high school diploma or equivalent, and five years of full-time work experience.
The meetings will be held at Barre Fish and Game Club, Gun Club Road in Barre, from 6 to 8 p.m. April 18; and the Orvis Store, 4180 Main St. in Manchester, from 6 to 8 p.m. April 20. An online meeting will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. April 19, at tinyurl.com/wardenserviceonlinemeeting on Microsoft Teams.
