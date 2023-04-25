YOUTH NEWS
Art contest
The 2023 Growing Works of Art contest for Vermont students displayed appreciation for trees in their own backyard and local woodlands. A total of 228 Grade K-8 students submitted a work of art using any medium and a written story relating to the theme, “Branching Out.” The top entries are posted at go.uvm.edu/growingart online. The winners are:
Kindergarten: Maeve Archer, Marion Cross Elementary School, Norwich.
First Grade: Sage Williams, Roxbury Village School, Roxbury.
Second Grade: Jack Jarvis, Mater Christi School, Burlington.
Third Grade: Jasper Lawrence, home school student, Tunbridge (Jasper also won as a first-grader in 2021.).
Fourth Grade: Gwendolyn Firlik, Mater Christi School, Burlington.
Fifth Grade: Sadie Murnaghan, Mater Christi School, Burlington.
Sixth Grade: Shea Bellezza, Shelburne Community School, Shelburne (Shea was the grade 5 winner in 2022.).
Seventh Grade: Miles Lawrence, home school student, Tunbridge.
Eighth Grade: Carly Stone, home school student, Springfield.
History contest
Vermont History Day 2023 winners are as follows:
Junior Group Documentary — First Place, Phoebe Bakeman, Lucinda Copans, Isabel Moorman, Main Street Middle School; Second Place, Emma Boyer, Sabina Kraus, Poultney Elementary School; Third Place, Abigail Rose, Alexis Spellman, Poultney Elementary School.
Senior Group Documentary — First Place, Lucy Stadtmauer, Oli Roy, South Burlington High School; Second Place, Maeve Byrne, Isabel Jackson, Montpelier High School.
Junior Group Exhibit — First Place, Juniper Keeton, Lyra Anne Doyle, Violet Chandler, Main Street Middle School; Second Place, Roxanne Griffin, Reese Muzzy, Addison Northwest Supervisory District; Third Place, Delilah Hodgdon, Laura Bennett, Green Mountain Union High School.
Senior Group Exhibit — First Place, John Smith, Justin L. Jansson, Olivia Cole-Bugay, Long Trail School; Second Place, Sophie Martel, Maia Pasco, Union 32; Third Place, Lucy Craig, Rowan Hughes-Muse, Long Trail School.
Junior Group Performance — First Place, Casey Clark, Ella Maneen, Ava Foster, Jordan Hutchins, Addison Northwest Supervisory District; Second Place, Isla Robechek, Graceyn Nichols, Main Street Middle School; Third Place, Benjamin Bousquet, Fiona Bock, Nora Demaine, Glover Community School.
Junior Group Website — First Place, Adrianna Corbett, Amanda Supan, Main Street Middle School; Second Place, Lillian Fitch, James Ashley Carr, Hazel Nava, Abigail Gil, Main Street Middle School; Third Place, Grayson Bias, Brennan Mulligan, Lyndon Town School.
Senior Group Website — First Place, Ronin Clark, Cosby Lux, Long Trail School.
Junior Individual Documentary — First Place, Gideon Kass, Main Street Middle School; Second Place, Tarin Askew, Harwood Union Middle School; Third Place, Jocelyn Brauer, Harwood Union Middle School.
Senior Individual Documentary — First Place, Elly Budliger, Union 32; Second Place, Taylor Smith, Homeschool; Third Place, Calister Boyd, Union 32.
Junior Individual Exhibit — First Place, Sophia Deemer, Christ the King School; Second Place, Vivienne Audy, Addison Northwest Supervisory District; Third Place, Tilly Veysey, Glover Community School.
Senior Individual Exhibit — First Place, Habiboullah Ould Meiloud, Union 32; Second Place, Angus Whitman, Union 32; Third Place, Annabelle Morland, Union 32.
Junior Individual Performance — First Place, Jane Schaefer, Harwood Union Middle School; Second Place, Natalie Leonard, Lyndon Town School; Third Place, Eirann McDonough, Harwood Union Middle School.
Junior Individual Website — First Place, William Clark, Harwood Union Middle School; Second Place, Yoshwin Antony, Crossett Brook Middle School.
Senior Individual Website — First Place, Ari Chapin, Union 32; Second Place, Ainsley Kendall, Homeschool; Third Place, Madison Beaudoin, Union 32.
Junior Paper — First Place, Sonya Mancauskas, Main Street Middle School; Second Place, Noah Schwartz, Main Street Middle School; Third Place, Anna Newara, Main Street Middle School.
Senior Paper — First Place, Josie Haley, Union 32; Second Place, Cole Saunders, Union 32; Third Place, Edith Lane, Union 32.
Architectural History Prize — First Place, Laura Bennett, Delilah Hodgdon, Green Mountain Union High School; Second Place, Dylan Pelletier, Main Street Middle School.
Arts and Medicine Prize — Jasmine Ormiston, Mazzrielle Registre, Main Street Middle School.
Bennington Museum Southshire Award — Josephine Monder, Long Trail School.
Calvin Coolidge Presidential Foundation History Prize — Violet Chandler, Juniper Keeton, Lyra Anne Doyle. Main Street Middle School.
Deborah Pickman Clifford Vermont Women’s History Prize — Reese Muzzy, Roxanne Griffin, Addison Northwest Supervisory District.
Freedom & Unity Civics Prize — Junior Division, Emily Hill, Harwood Union Middle School; Senior Division, Colby Tuller, Union 32.
George F. Edmunds Memorial Prize — 1st-Junior, Eliana Venables-Vogel, Addison Northwest Supervisory District; 2nd-Junior, Neesa Giulianelli, Christ the King School.
Horace Greeley Foundation American Freedom Award — Grace Bowen, Christ the King School.
International Studies Award — 1st-Junior, Grace Donahue, Main Street Middle School; 1st-Senior, Mackenzie Flint, Addison Northwest Supervisory District; 2nd-Junior, Adaline Lawson, Christ the King School; 2nd-Senior, Calister Boyd, Union 32.
Military History Prize — Cedric Bradley, Dashiell Beaudry, Main Street Middle School.
Mollie Beattie Memorial Environmental Prize — Charlotte Curtin, Main Street Middle School.
Vermont History Award — Junior, Opal Ritchie, Main Street Middle School; Senior, Violet Haight, Green Mountain Union High School.
Vermont State Archives Award for Outstanding Use of Primary Sources — First Place, Sagan Holm, Addison Northwest Supervisory District; Second Place, Ada Allen, Craftsbury Academy.
Women’s History Award — Maisy Gendimenico, Harwood Union Middle School.
Turkey calling
CASTLETON — The 17th annual Bart Jacob Memorial Youth Turkey Calling Contest, held April 15 in Castleton, attracted 21 competitors, including several Vermont 4-H’ers. The Oxbow Mountain 4-H Club of Pawlet sponsored the event in collaboration with the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department at the Kehoe Conservation Camp in Castleton. Anyone 18 years old or younger was eligible to participate with each age group required to perform a specific set of calls, using either a store-bought or handmade turkey call. Placements were as follows.
14- to 18-year-olds: Colby Butler, Dorset (first); Samuel Luis, Whiting (second); Tanner Alexopoulos, Manchester (third). Robert Harris, Poultney, also competed.
11- to 13-year-olds: Brooke Flewelling, Rutland (first); Beckett Perham, Pawlet (second); Noah Buck, Rupert (third). Other participants were Wyatt DeLance, Castleton; Silas Kuum, West Clarendon; and Jacob Mead, Poultney.
8- to 10-year-olds: Sawyer Sheldon, Dorset (first); Jase Mead, Poultney (second).
Young turkey callers, ages 1-7, also had an opportunity to demonstrate the cluck, yelp and a locator call but were not scored. They included Blake and Rhett Butler, Wells; Gabriel Greene, Poultney; Anna Guidon, Argyle, New York; Ryker Jenks, Bondville; Mack Parsons, Proctor; Lennox Petty, St. Johnsbury; Oliviah Ross, West Danville; Knox White, Dorset.
