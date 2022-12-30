BIRTHS
Copley HospitalA girl, Isla Juniper Sawyer-Pollitt, was born Nov. 26, 2022, to Michelle Sawyer and Silas Pollitt, of Fairfax.
A son, Bennett Michael Austin, was born Dec. 3, 2022, to Krista Litchfield and Michael Austin, of Johnson.
A son, Colt Lane Audet, was born Dec. 18, 2022, to Mariah Ingalls and Donald Audet III, of Johnson.
A daughter, McKenna Rae Gillen, was born Dec. 19, 2022, to Krista Sawyer and Kasey Gillen, of Hardwick.
AROUND VT
Surface water
Starting Jan. 1, 2023, there are new requirements for registering and reporting surface water withdrawals or removals to the Department of Environmental Conservation in accordance with a new state law, Act 135 of 2022. Surface waters include rivers, streams, brooks, creeks, lakes, ponds and reservoirs.
The purpose of Act 135 is to collect baseline information about surface water usage in Vermont.
Any person withdrawing 10,000 gallons or more of surface water within 24 hours — or 150,000 gallons or more over 30 days — must register with DEC. To register and report withdrawals, Vermonters can fill out a form online. Surface water users will also need to file an annual report for their actual surface water use by Jan. 15, 2024.
Those who withdraw surface water for farming uses like irrigation or livestock watering must report to the Vermont Agency of Agriculture Food and Markets. Under Act 135, Vermonters are not required to register, and report use for some surface water withdrawals, such as those used for public emergencies or to suppress fire.
DEC offers resources, education, outreach and technical assistance to surface water users to help answer any questions about the new law. For more information, email Besty.Simard@vermont.gov or call 802-585-8189.
Community funding
Gov. Phil Scott and the Department of Housing and Community Development announced $3.9 million in Community Development Block Grant funding awards through the Vermont Community Development Program. The funding will support 12 projects throughout Vermont, including accessibility modifications to community facilities, renovations to create new mixed-income housing, and affordable home repair financing for low- and moderate-income homeowners.
Vermont’s congressional delegation, Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Rep. Peter Welch D-Vt., has been committed to supporting and strengthening the federal funding that makes this grant program possible, including $755,059 in Recovery Housing funding to assist individuals in recovery and build recovery homes and an additional $8.8 million to support businesses, public facilities and service programs impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Among the 12 projects receiving the $3.9 million include:
The town of Brandon and Brandon Free Public Library was awarded $100,000 for the Brandon Free Public Library expansion project. This project aims to complete accessibility modifications to bring the building into compliance with ADA regulations.
Barre City and Downstreet Housing and Community Development was awarded $500,000 for the Granite City Apartments project. Funds will be used to acquire and renovate the historic Ward 5 School into nine apartments which will be made available to low- and moderate-income households.
The town of Newport and Rural Edge was awarded $400,000 for the Newport Crossing project. This round of funding will be used to complete the construction of 14 affordable rental housing units which will be made available to low- and moderate-income households.
BUSINESS
Winter clothing
BARRE — The recent Edward Jones Warm Winter Clothing Drive in Barre was a great success, according to David Babic, a local Edward Jones financial adviser. The participating financial services branch team gathered over 200 coats, boots, gloves and other items. The event was held to support Enough Ministries, Barre.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at news@timesargus.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We do reserve the right to edit for length.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.