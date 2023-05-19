AROUND TOWN
Forest protected
RICHFORD — The Vermont Land Trust announced sugar-maker Jessica Boone conserved 408 acres of predominantly forested land on the western flank of the Green Mountains. The property is the latest addition to a network of protected lands that provide habitat for wildlife from Vermont to the Sutton Mountains in Quebec.
Boone runs Hi Vue Maples and also serves on the board of Cold Hollow to Canada, a nonprofit focused on land stewardship, wildlife habitat conservation and forest health in the Cold Hollow Mountains, which stretch across seven towns in Franklin, Lamoille and Orleans counties. The sugarbush on the Boone property is part of Audubon’s bird-friendly sugarbush program.
In 2020, Boone enrolled her land in a carbon cooperative launched by VLT and Cold Hollow to Canada. In total, over 7,500 acres in the Cold Hollow mountains are enrolled in the voluntary carbon market, which provides payments to landowners like Boone for enhanced forest management practices.
The newly protected land lies at the northern edge of a long chain of private, conserved property and state of Vermont ownership that spans over 60,000 acres, including the nearly 8,000-acre Jay State Forest and extending south down the Green Mountain chain. The land includes headwater streams in the Missisquoi River watershed.
Help animals
EAST MONTPELIER — Central Vermont Humane Society will hold The Walk for Animals starting at 9:30 a.m. June 10, at the State House lawn. This family-friendly, dog-friendly event is its biggest fundraiser and community event of the year.
Walk for Animals sponsors, all local Vermont businesses, including Leader of the Pack sponsor 802 Cars and Top Dog sponsors One Stop Country Pet Supply and Onion River Animal Hospital, have already raised over $36,500. Now, Central Vermont Humane Society needs the involvement of individuals and teams to help reach the $80,000 goal. To get started, visit www.centralvermonthumane.org online. For more information, email Development@centralvermonthumane.org or call 802-476-3811, ext. 105.
Closed for repairs
MONTPELIER — The Vermont Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation is conducting road maintenance and improvements to the Pinnacle Meadow Road in Stowe. The construction started May 1, and is expected to run into the second week of June. Public access to Pinnacle Meadow Road and the associated trailhead parking area is closed during construction. During the closure, use the Stowe Pinnacle Trailhead located on Upper Hollow Road or seek recreation opportunities elsewhere.
Alumni reunion
MONTPELIER — The first Montpelier High School Alumni Roundup is a reunion fundraiser welcoming all classes, faculty, staff, coaches and respective families to celebrate the Montpelier High School experience and give back to the school and the Montpelier community. The weekend-long event kicks off at 4 p.m. Friday, July 14, with a Welcome Back Street Party and continues beginning 2:30 p.m. Saturday, July 15, at the Montpelier Pool and Pavilion with activities for all ages.
Registration is open through Seven Days Tickets. The MHS Alumni Roundup is a fundraiser for Montpelier Roxbury Public Schools Partners in Education nonprofit supporting the school district’s four caregiver groups through fundraising, advocacy and community building.
BIRTHS
CVMC
A son, Maddox Evan Russell, was born May 5, 2023, to Alexandria Squiers and Zachary Russell, of Barre.
A son, Devon Charles Wood, was born May 6, 2023, to Tonya Barnett, of Barre.
Copley Hospital
A son, Wyatt Case Marckres, was born April 29, 2023, to Andrew and Kassity (Hale) Marckres, of Craftsbury.
COLLEGE NEWS
Southern New Hampshire University winter 2023 academic honors includes:
President’s list — Jordyn Binaghi, Nicholas Vitagliano, both of Barre; Hanna Rockwell, of Bradford; Scott Matthews, of Brookfield; Ronald Johnson, of Chelsea; River Stern-Carney, of Lyndonville; Whitney Clement, of Morrisville; Adriana Fahey, of Orange; Jed Heck, of Sheffield; Walter Belliveau, of St. Johnsbury; Edwin Jones Jr., of West Burke; Katie Emerson, of West Fairlee; John Burgess, of Wolcott.
Dean’s list — Scott Friedman, of Montpelier; Sydney Gonyaw, of Newbury; Josie Choiniere, of St. Johnsbury.
Emma Henault, of Tunbridge, has received the First-Year Writing Prize at Elmira College.
BUSINESS
New hire
Erica Dixon has joined Copper Leaf Financial as a client service associate/paraplanner. She brings 16 years’ experience, including operational roles in construction, retail, government, nonprofit and consulting services. Most recently, and within the past five years, Dixon has worked in the wealth management industry. Copper Leaf Financial LLC, is a fee-only, fiduciary registered investment advisor, serving clients nationwide from offices in Williston and Rutland.
Top spots
The Captive Insurance Division of the Vermont Department of Financial Regulation Deputy Commissioner of Captive Insurance Sandy Bigglestone, and Regional Managing Director–Americas for Aon Captive & Insurance Management Nancy Gray, were voted to top spots by their peers in Captive Review’s Power 50 Awards earlier this year. Gray is #1 on the Power 50 list; Bigglestone is #3 on the list. Captive insurance, a regulated form of self-insurance, is used for corporate lines of insurance such as property, general liability, products liability or professional liability.
Division leaders
Department of Financial Regulation Commissioner Kevin Gaffney announced the recent appointments of Amanda Smith and Aaron Ferenc as deputy commissioners of the securities and banking divisions within the Department of Financial Regulation.
In November 2022, then-Director of Examinations Ferenc was appointed interim-deputy commissioner of banking. Earlier last year, Smith, who was then supervising the administration and registration unit in the securities division, became interim-deputy commissioner of securities. Gaffney said their contributions during the past year were instrumental in maintaining continual, effective operations.
New director
The Vermont Department of Labor announced Jay Ramsey has been appointed to serve as the director of workforce development. He has worked in state government for more than 10 years and served as the state director for technical education and assistant director of student pathways with the Agency of Education. He joined the Department of Labor as director of apprenticeship and has since served as interim director of the Workforce Development Division following the departure of the previous director.
Fundraising
BURLINGTON — 98.9 WOKO’s annual Big Change Roundup for Kids to support The University of Vermont Children’s Hospital raised a total of $279,715.58 thanks to donations from community members, businesses, patients and families. This year’s success would not have been possible without bandits (individual fundraisers), posses (fundraising teams), schools, community groups and volunteers from throughout the region. Also essential were major sponsors Maplefields, New England Federal Credit Union, Med Associates Inc. and SD Ireland.
