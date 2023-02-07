YOUTH NEWS
Teachers grant
BURLINGTON — The Lake Champlain Basin Program recently awarded an education grant to the University of Vermont Lake Champlain Sea Grant program to create the Watershed Alliance Teacher and Researcher Partnership. This new partnership will support middle- and high-school teachers employed by schools in the Lake Champlain Basin in Vermont and New York. The year-long program includes hands-on learning opportunities aboard the R/V Marcelle Melosira, UVM’s state-of-the-art research vessel; involvement in ongoing water research projects; and development of educational materials and lesson plans.
Teachers will be selected through an application process; applications will be accepted until Feb. 24 at go.uvm.edu/watr and successful applicants notified by mid-March. Priority will be given to teachers from schools with a high percentage of students receiving free or reduced lunch and/or diverse student bodies. Teaching teams are encouraged to sign up together. Once accepted, if a disability-related accommodation is needed to participate, teachers should call 802-391-4410 or email akeaton@uvm.edu by May 1.
Grants and contest
WATERBURY CENTER — The Children’s Literacy Foundation has a free writing contest and several literacy grants currently available to public libraries, schools, community partners and organizations serving children ages 0-12 in Vermont and New Hampshire. Grant applications, including eligibility requirements, are available at www.clifonline.org
— Revive Your Literacy Programming provides $500 to past CLiF grantees to help them revive enthusiasm for reading and writing programs, applications are due on Feb. 10.
— Two-Sentence Winter Writing Contest open to ages 12 and under, deadline is Feb. 28, visit clifonline.org/winter-writing-contest
— Community Building designed to connect kids with their communities while building a love of literacy, applications due on March 1.
— Year of the Book, offers $25,000 value of literacy programming and new books to qualifying elementary schools in New Hampshire or Vermont, applications are due March 1, for the 2023-2024 school year.
— Summer Readers brings Vermont and New Hampshire authors, illustrators and storytellers to spaces where kids spend time in the summer, applications are due on May 31.
COLLEGE NEWS
Community College of Vermont fall 2022 academic honors include:
President’s list — Ashley Fraser, Brendan Smith, Leonard Warwick, all of Barre; Jackie Taylor, of East Calais; Dylan Bragg, Samuel Colburn, Idalee Keller, Raine Towns, all of Montpelier; Ta’avah Simonelli, of Northfield.
Dean’s list — Rachel Forlow, Holden Harvey, Katrina Riley, Riley Simon, Kadyona Striker, Reese Thayer, all of Barre; Alexa Gagne, of Cabot; Hannah Williams, of East Calais; Michael Abel, Owen Myka-Smith, both of East Montpelier; Wylder Gluck, of Middlesex; Talyn Brown-Wolf, Rowan McCurdy, Gwindolyn Miller, Mackenzie Naylor, Mackensie Pierce, all of Montpelier; Orrin Price, of Northfield; Avery Morse, of Orange; Kimlinh Debona, of Plainfield; Abigail Violette, of South Barre; Kendal Laurent, of Warren; Cheyenne Hathaway, of Websterville; Zacharie Henningsen, Caitlin McGinley, both of Worcester.
Student Honors list — Denise Blankenship, Savannah Desjardins, Shelly Gerard, William Kelly, Stefanie Lawrence, Madison MacDonald, Cynthia Masi-Neuenfeldt, Cami Mason, Dustyn Michaud, Jade Speranza, Rebeka Vilbrin, Taylor Winter, all of Barre; Hunter Upmal, of Berlin; Jeannine Dewald, of East Montpelier, Marie Barney, Wendy Koponen-Robotham, both of Marshfield; Katherine Bailey, Barry Bolio, both of Middlesex; Gabriel Chaves, Amy LaFrance, Lourdes MacIas, Kayla Morse, Crystal Peng, Cynthia Stacey, Hannah Titrud, all of Montpelier; Grae Haldeman, of Moretown; Fern Moore, of Northfield; Kyle Fassett, of Websterville; Samantha Green, John Meninger, both of Worcester.
AROUND TOWN
Skating party
MONTPELIER — Montpelier Alive will hold a Valentine’s Day skating party from 4 to 7 p.m. Feb. 14 (weather dependent) at the State House Lawn Rink. Bring your skates or Montpelier Recreation Department is supplying limited pairs of skates to use onsite. If you have extra skates you’d like to donate to the Rec Department, bring them also. The skating party is sponsored by Dunkin, Fidium Fiber and Heney Realtors, and supported by the Montpelier Recreation Department, Montpelier Roxbury Public Schools Partners in Education and Washington County Youth Service Bureau.
AROUND VT
Call for nominations
STOWE — The Vermont Ski & Snowboard Hall of Fame is seeking nominations from the skiing and snowboarding community for: Vermont Ski & Snowboard Hall of Fame class of 2023 inductees; for the Paul Robbins Award for excellence in skiing and snowboarding journalism; and for 2023 First Tracks Award. Send nominations via email to collections@vtssm.org or mail to Vermont Ski & Snowboard Museum, Attn: Hall of Fame, P.O. Box 1511, Stowe, VT 05672. Nominations must be received no later than Feb. 17 to be considered.
BUSINESS
Peer network
DERBY — Climate change, inflation, family relationships, financial instability, equipment breakdowns, mental and physical health, and regulatory changes are among the many issues and stressors that farmer owners deal with on a regular basis. Starting this month, a group of trained farmers, Farm First Farmer Peer Network, are available to talk to other farmers who need help working through things, or accessing counseling. The network, the first of its kind in the country, provides farm owners with easy access to confidential support. To find a peer, visit farmfirst.org/peer-support-network or call 802-318-5538.
Crop conference
SOUTH BURLINGTON — The 2023 No-Till and Cover Crop Conference, March 2 at the DoubleTree by Hilton, 870 Williston Road in South Burlington, will provide information and research updates to farmers and field crop growers on cover crop and manure management. The conference will be hosted by University of Vermont Extension’s Northwest Crops and Soils Program and Champlain Valley Crop, Soil and Pasture Team. Invited speakers hail from New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Vermont.
Registration is $75, $50 for students, payable by Feb. 24 at go.uvm.edu/2023ntcc online. Registrations also can be made through the UVM Non-Credit Registration Office at 802-656-8407. For disability-related accommodations, call 802-656-7753.
Scholarships
Vermont Federal Credit Union has partnered with the National Guard Association of Vermont to award $1,000 scholarships to two students. Chosen from students who themselves or a family member serve in the Vermont National Guard, the 2023 scholarship recipients are Hannah Smith, of Alburgh, 3.63 GPA, pursuing a degree in STEM studies at CCV, later attending VTC; and Abigail Rice, of Stowe, 3.36 GPA, pursuing a degree in Nursing at Endicott College. In addition to the two NGA-VT Vermont scholarships, the credit union also annually rewards scholarships to local students and is now accepting scholarship applications until April 24.
