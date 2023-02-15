AROUND TOWN
Executive director
Montpelier Alive announced the hiring of Katie Trautz as their new executive director. She first joined the organization as the event and communications coordinator, and then as the interim executive director. Born and raised in Cabot, Trautz was co-founder/director of the nonprofit folk music school, Summit School of Traditional Music and Culture based in Montpelier, and then became executive director of Chandler Center for the Arts in Randolph.
YOUTH NEWS
Soaring camps
WARREN — Flight Experience For Youth nonprofit announced three Youth Soaring Camp scholarships for the summer of 2023: Soaring Camp Scholarship for African American Youth; Soaring Camp Scholarship for Female, Transgender and Non-Binary Youth; and The Luke Hammer Memorial Scholarship. For students aged 13-18, the scholarship application period will run from now to March 15, with winners being announced no later than March 31. To apply, interested applicants must complete an online form and email a request for the application questionnaire to sugarbushsoaring.com" target="_blank">fefy-scholarships@sugarbushsoaring.com online.
Visit sugarbushsoaring.com for more information or email opsdir@sugarbushsoaring.com.
Art contest
Sponsored by the Vermont Wildlife Coalition Education Fund and the Highland Center for the Arts in Greensboro, the deadline to apply for the annual Vermont Student Wildlife Art Contest is March 17. Open to Grades 7 to 12, flat (two-dimensional) art in any medium and depicting any species of Vermont wildlife is eligible for $1,000 First Place and nine other cash awards. Visit www.vtwildlifeeducationfund.org online.
Healthy living
BURLINGTON — Youths, ages 8-15, can learn about healthy living at a free University of Vermont Extension 4-H-sponsored event from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. March 25 at UVM. Parents and guardians are also welcome to attend this Health H.E.R.O.E.S. (Health Education Resources for Outreach, Engagement and Service) Showcase. Enrollment in 4-H is not required to participate. Go to go.uvm.edu/heroes to fill out the registration form by March 23. If requiring a disability-related accommodation to participate, email margaret.coan@uvm.edu or call 802-651-8434, ext. 505, by March 3.
PSA contest
The Vermont Highway Safety Alliance announced its fifth annual video public service announcement contest. With a focus on distracted driving, the #SafeDrivesSaveLives contest is open to high school students and is designed to encourage young drivers, their friends and classmates, to avoid driving while distracted. Cash prizes will be awarded to the creators of the winning PSA videos. All students in grades 9-12 attending Vermont and cross-border high schools (public, private and homeschooled) are eligible to enter.
Video entries will be judged by a committee for top awards and by the public for a special People’s Choice Award. Entries may be submitted until March 31. Contest winners will be chosen and notified by April 30. Visit www.vermonthighwaysafety.org/activities for more information.
Scholarships
The League of Women Voters of Vermont Education Fund is now accepting applications for its Winona Smith Scholarship awarded annually to local high school seniors who embody civic participation and community service. Four $1,500 scholarships will be awarded to students who demonstrate financial need, scholastic achievement and come highly recommended by their teacher. Applications, due on May 1, can be completed at bit.ly/LWVScholarshipDetails online. For more information, email lwvofvt.edfund@gmail.com.
Summer sponsors
The Vermont Agency of Education Child Nutrition Programs is seeking sponsors for the Summer Food Service Program. This program, also known as Summer Meals, is federally funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and administered by agency Child Nutrition Programs. Funds are available and sponsors are needed to provide meals to children at summer food program sites.
This program bridges the gap between school years for children ages 18 and under during summer months.
The agency enters into an agreement with sponsors to provide meals at their sites. Sponsors can be supervisory unions or school districts, private nonprofit organizations, government entities, and nonprofit residential camps. Sponsors are reimbursed on a per meal basis for meals served to children. Examples of sites include schools, parks, housing complexes and libraries; sponsors often have more than one site.
Visit education.vermont.gov/documents/edu-nutrition-sfsp-new-sponsor-overview or call 802-828-2010.
COLLEGE NEWS
MegAnne Marita Gilmore, of Jeffersonville, was named to the fall 2022 dean’s list at Radford University.
Nurse’s training
BARRE — The Barre chapter of The Forty and Eight, a national veterans organization, is offering scholarships to qualified undergraduate students enrolled in academic programs leading to either Associate or Bachelor’s degrees in nursing. Although military experience is not required, these scholarships can help veterans in related military occupations prepare for civilian careers in the nursing profession.
The deadline is May 14 for submitting applications for scholarships awarded for the 2023 fall academic semester. Awards to successful applicants will be made in July. At least one stipend of $1,000 or more will be available.
For more information, email kdevine@myfairpoint.net or call 802-877-6392.
AROUND VT
Pesticide application
University of Vermont Extension and the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets have scheduled training sessions at two locations for pesticide applicator initial certification. A review session will be offered, beginning at 9 a.m., with the required written examination from 2 to 4 p.m. Dates and venues are April 18 at the Fireside Inn and Suites, 25 Airport Road., West Lebanon, New Hampshire, and April 20 at the Robert Miller Community Center, 130 Gosse Court, Burlington, Vermont.
Preregistration is required. The $40 registration fee increases to $50 after April 1. No walk-ins will be allowed. Licensed pesticide applicators also may attend to receive four Vermont recertification credits but do not need to take the exam.
Manuals and required inserts (PDF downloads) cost $43 and must be obtained in advance in order to study for the exam. These can be ordered online from the Vermont Agency of Agriculture at bit.ly/2QvR7MT online.
Go to go.uvm.edu/core23 to register. To request a disability-related accommodation, email access@uvm.edu or call 802-656-7753.
BUSINESS
Ameriprise awardees
BARRE— Denise Palmer, ChFC, CLTC, Private Wealth Adviser, Ellie Stubbs, AWMASM, BFA, Financial Adviser, and Sara Blondin, MBA, CRPC, BFA, Associate Financial Adviser, with Ameriprise Financial Services LLC in Barre, have earned the Ameriprise Client Experience Award for 2022. They were honored for the ability to consistently deliver personalized, goal-based advice and exceptional client service. The award represents Ameriprise advisers recognized as leaders for their commitment to making a difference in the lives of their clients.
