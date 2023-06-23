BIRTHS
CVMC
A daughter, Zoey Marie Ryan, was born May 30, 2023, to Kristina and Francis Ryan, of Barre.
A daughter, Skyanna Aurora Mae Legacy, was born June 5, 2023, to Storm and Nevada (Kohler) Legacy, of Northfield.
A daughter, McKenzie Marie Chase, was born June 15, 2023, to Natasha Chase, of Barre.
Copley Hospital
A daughter, Marie Fleur Decelles, was born June 13, 2023, to Andrew and Jill (Spisak) Decelles, of Morrisville.
A son, Braedyn Michael Wells, was born June 14, 2023, to Ashley Wells, of Morrisville.
AROUND TOWN
Support group
BARRE — The National Alliance on Mental Illness of Vermont is forming a new Connection Recovery Support Group in collaboration with People’s Health & Wellness Clinic, 51 Church St. in Barre. Connection Recovery is a peer support program intended for individuals living with mental health challenges. The new Barre support group will meet from 6 to 7:30 p.m. every Thursday and will use a hybrid model, giving participants the option to join in-person at the PHWC Conference Room or to join virtually using Zoom. Go to namivt.org/csg for information about the Zoom login.
Group meetings follow a structured, peer-led model. Trained facilitators who have their own lived experience with mental illness lead the meetings based on the NAMI model utilized for support groups nationwide. Meetings are free and do not require any registration. Visit namivt.org/csg or email program@namivt.org, or call 802 876-7949, ext. 102 for more information.
AROUND VT
Grant received
All Brains Belong, an organization dedicated to supporting neurodivergent individuals, announced it has been awarded a grant from the Vermont Department of Health. The grant allows All Brains Belong to expand its capacity and enhance its services, aiming to address health inequity for neurodivergent Vermonters.
At least 1 in 5 people think, learn and/or communicate differently than the so-called “typical” brain. Some people have diagnoses such as autism, ADHD or others, but many do not. Autistic adults have an average life expectancy of 36-54 years, with premature cardiovascular disease and suicide as leading causes; have 2.5 to 4 times the rates of unemployment; 80% experience social isolation and difficulty accessing medical care.
In partnership with Vermont Community Foundation, this grant is part of multi-million-dollar COVID-19 funding to the state from the Center for Disease Control to address persistent health disparities. Neurodivergent people have higher rates of complications from COVID-19, including Long COVID.
BUSINESS
Milk workshop
SOUTH BURLINGTON — Cornell University veterinarian Paul Virkler will be the featured presenter at the Milk Quality Workshop held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 8, at the University of Vermont Paul R. Miller Research and Educational Center. He will advise on troubleshooting milk quality issues on farms with dairy producers and agricultural service providers. Registration is required at go.uvm.edu/milk online. To request a disability-related accommodation to participate, call 802-279-7517 or email whitney.hull@uvm.edu by July 18.
Federal grant
BERLIN — Training programs crucial to workforce development efforts and needs at UVM Health Network–Central Vermont Medical Center will soon be expanding following approval of a $735,000 federal grant. The funding will allow for construction of a second classroom and simulation lab, which will help expand current nursing-specific programming into the areas of laboratory science and radiology.
Worksite wellness
MONTPELIER — Union Mutual Insurance Co. was recently recognized by the Vermont Department of Health and the Governor’s Council on Physical Fitness and Sports with a 2023 Governor’s Excellence in Worksite Wellness Award–GOLD Level. This is the company’s fifth-consecutive wellness honor. According to the Vermont Department of Health, the annual Worksite Wellness Awards create a standard of excellence for worksite wellness initiatives and recognize Vermont employers’ efforts to enhance productivity, bolster a healthy environment and improve employee well-being.
A+ rating
MONTPELIER — Ratings agency AM Best Co. has affirmed A+ (Superior) as the financial strength rating for the insurance companies of National Life Group.
NRG honored
HINESBURG — At a June 6 ceremony in Washington, D.C., NRG Systems Inc., wind and solar resource measurement and intelligence, was honored with the President’s “E” Award for their contributions to exporting and promoting American-made products in international markets. NRG Systems is one of only 24 companies selected to receive this accolade and the third Vermont company recognized for this achievement since the award was established by executive order 62 years ago. The President’s “E” Award is presented annually by the U.S. Department of Commerce to companies that significantly contribute to expanding U.S. exports and increasing American jobs through their exporting activities.
COLLEGE NEWS
Amanda Colee, of Warren, earned a bachelor’s degree cum laude in psychology from the University of Maryland Global Campus.
Students named to the spring 2023 dean’s list at Roger Williams University include Willem Pontbriand, of Barre; Rachel Boyden, of Cambridge; Marina Sprague, of Chelsea; Lily Loomis, Jack Messier, both of Jeffersonville; Colby Jennison, of Johnson; Shane Royer, of Hyde Park; Hannah Leslie, of Montpelier; Austin Jarvis, of Northfield.
The University of Rhode Island spring 2023 dean’s list includes Rosie Bailey, of Barnet; Melinda Laquerre, of Barre; Elizabeth Guthrie, of Berlin; Alex McFate, of Fairlee; Bryson Richards, of Plainfield; Seth Boyce, of Post Mills; Ella Glow, of Waitsfield.
