BIRTHS
CVMC
A daughter, Kennedy Morgan Comstock, was born Aug. 12, 2023, to Kaitlyn Coates and Damien Comstock, of Northfield.
A son, Sawyer Vernon Farnham, was born Aug. 12, 2023, to James and April (White) Farnham, of Williamstown.
COLLEGE NEWS
Seton Hall University spring 2023 dean’s list includes John Tor Nordenson, of Berlin; and Amos Willey, of Lowell.
AROUND TOWN
Garden soil
NORWICH — Gardeners can get their soils screened for lead from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sept. 9, at the Norwich Farmers Market. Pre-registration is not required. Just bring your sample to the venue at 281 Route 5 South in Norwich.
The screening is free. There is a limit of three samples per person. Ornamental flower gardens do not need to be tested unless they include edible plants. Only one sample is needed from a large garden, but if you have multiple, edible gardens in different locations, you will need to sample these separately.
For a large area, collect soil from 5 to 10 random spots throughout the area. For small beds, choose three random spots.
Dig down to 6- to 8-inches deep in each location for a soil sample, and then combine in a clean container. Remove any pebbles, roots or other debris.
Allow to air dry. Do not use a hair dryer, oven or flame. Once dry, transfer 1 to 2 cups of the mixed soil into a clean 1-quart zipper or slider storage bag.
As best practice, wear gloves when collecting soil samples. If collecting more than one sample, remember to rinse your shovel and container between samples. You will want to label each bag if multiple samples, so you know which test results apply to which area.
Visit go.uvm.edu/gardensoilleadscreening for more information.
WIC awards
At a virtual awards ceremony, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced its 2023 WIC Breastfeeding Award of Excellence recipients to health clinics that provide exemplary support to WIC breastfeeding families. Nationwide, 125 awards were given out, including 18 in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New York, Rhode Island and Vermont. The award is given at three levels of performance that build upon one another: Gold, Premiere and Elite. In Vermont, the following clinics achieved Elite and Premiere level awards, with the Morrisville Office of Local Health receiving the only Elite level award in the country.
Elite — Vermont Department of Health, Morrisville Office of Local Health WIC Program.
Premiere — Vermont Department of Health, St. Johnsbury Office of Local Health WIC Program, and Barre Office of Local Health WIC Program.
AROUND VT
School’s open
Students across the country are returning to classes now on foot, bicycles, as well as in cars and school buses. To prevent traffic-related injuries and fatalities to students, AAA Northern New England reminds drivers to slow down and stay alert in and around school zones, as well as in other areas where children might be present. Crashes are one of the leading causes of death for school-aged children. The afternoon hours are particularly dangerous; nearly one-third of child pedestrian fatalities occur between 3 and 7 p.m.
Kids are particularly vulnerable because they are small and less visible to drivers, don’t always make safe decisions near streets, and can be easily distracted when around other kids. Children are not adults, so it is up to drivers to compensate for these differences. AAA’s School’s Open–Drive Carefully! awareness campaign began in 1946 to help reduce child pedestrian fatalities and injuries. Today, this effort is more important than ever due to the prevalence of drivers with smartphones and the increase in distracted driving on our roads.
‘Anxious Nation’
The National Alliance on Mental Illness of Vermont (NAMI Vermont), with the support of other state community organizations, is bringing the documentary “Anxious Nation” (2022) to communities statewide beginning Sept. 21. These screenings are free to the public thanks to a grant from the Vermont Community Foundation. NAMI Vermont and partnering organizations will provide free mental health and suicide prevention resources. Screenings are made possible with the support of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and the United Way Mental Health Initiative.
Five screenings this fall are:
— Sept. 21, 5 p.m. at South Burlington Public Library Auditorium; includes facilitated Q&A session.
— Sept. 28, 6 p.m. at St. Johnsbury Academy; includes panel discussion.
— Oct. 5, 6 p.m. at Main Street Landing Performing Arts Center Film House in Burlington; includes panel discussion.
— Oct. 11, 6 p.m. at Brooks Memorial Library Community Meeting Room in Brattleboro; includes facilitated Q&A session.
— Oct. 18, 6 p.m. at Savoy Theater in Montpelier; includes facilitated Q&A session.
Visit anxiousnation.com for more information about the “Anxious Nation” documentary.
New director
The Vermont Community Loan Fund, a community-focused alternative lender, announced it has hired Sarah Phillips as its new director of Housing & Community Facilities Programs. Previously director of Vermont’s Office of Economic Opportunity in the Department for Children and Families, Agency of Human Services, in her new role at the Loan Fund, Phillips will oversee lending to Vermont developers of affordable housing including transitional housing programs, and lending to nonprofits and community organizations providing essential services to Vermonters.
VTF&W
Wear orange
MONTPELIER — Vermont Fish and Wildlife is reminding hunters to wear fluorescent hunter orange. While some hunters might be concerned that deer are scared by hunter orange, in fact, deer have been shown to be unaffected by the color. A deer’s vision is based on movement, patterns and color variations. The YouTube video at bit.ly/0901BlazeOrange shows how much more visible hunters are when wearing orange.
