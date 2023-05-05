BUSINESS
NEFCU scholarships
WILLISTON — In recognition of the importance of the nursing profession, New England Federal Credit Union annually awards three nursing scholarships of $3,000 each. This year’s recipients are Acheri Donnell, of Northfield, currently attending the School of Nursing at Norwich University to earn a Bachelor of Science degree; Zacheriah Cota-Weaver, of Colchester, enrolled in the UVM’s Master of Science Nursing-Clinical Nurse Leader program; and Benedicte Yodishembo, of Williston, currently attending Howard University to obtain a bachelor of science degree.
Executive director
WHITE RIVER JUNCTION — Good Neighbor Health Clinics, serving people in the greater Upper Valley, appointed Elizabeth R. Austin as its executive director. A resident of Enfield, New Hampshire, she comes to Good Neighbor from the Merrimack County Nursing Home, where she was director of Administrative Services. Previously, Austin held leadership roles at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center and at Chirosport Wellness Center.
Corporate Cup
MONTPELIER — Union Mutual Insurance Co. announced it will be the presenting sponsor of the 40th annual Vermont Corporate Cup Challenge and State Agency Race. The race is a 5k run/walk open to teams from Vermont businesses, government and nonprofit organizations, to benefit The Vermont Governor’s Council on Physical Fitness & Sports. The event will be held in-person May 11 in Montpelier and virtually May 11 through May 31. Registration is open through Monday, May 8. Visit www.vcccsar.org for more information and to register.
VPPSA hires
WATERBURY CENTER — Vermont Public Power Supply Authority announced the addition of three new staff members, to support its 11 municipal electric utility members. Amber O’Neill joined the Financial Services Department, as a staff accountant. Lance Woods joined the Technology & Security Services Department as assistant manager. Connor Daley joins the Regulatory and Power Services Department as manager of Government & Public Affairs.
Price transparency
BURLINGTON — A report released in April recognized University of Vermont Health Network as one of the most transparent health systems in the country based on its efforts to make pricing available publicly. Turquoise Health analyzed more than 5,300 hospitals and health systems based on how well they are following a federal requirement to publish their negotiated rates with private insurers. The UVM Health Network was one of 59 hospitals or health systems to receive the top score. Vermont is the lowest cost state in the country for Medicare per capita expenditures. The UVM Medical Center also recently been ranked first among academic medical centers in the country for value.
Blue partners
BERLIN — Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Vermont and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan announced an agreement to formally affiliate, enabling the organizations to broaden the range of health plan and service solutions, while remaining within and committed to local communities in both states. The agreement is pending approval of state regulators. Under the affiliation, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Vermont becomes part of the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan enterprise family of companies. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Vermont will continue under the same name with the executive leadership team and workforce headquartered in Berlin, as they are today. Each organization will continue to operate financially as a single state plan.
COLLEGE NEWS
Abenaki scholarship
SOUTH ROYALTON — During this Abenaki Recognition and Heritage Week, Vermont Law and Graduate School announced a new scholarship initiative. The First Nations scholarship, available to citizens of state or federally recognized tribes, enables Indigenous students to pursue careers in any of the many programs offered, including legal degrees within the law school and master’s degrees offered by the graduate school and its School for the Environment.
In addition, VLGS President Rod Smolla announced he has reached out to Abenaki Alliance leaders, a consortium of Native communities, to meet this summer to discuss the legal needs of Abenaki communities and additional steps VLGS may undertake to provide support for those needs.
MILITARY NEWS
VA2K Walk & Roll
WHITE RIVER JUNCTION — The Veteran Affairs 13th annual VA2K Walk & Roll fundraiser is back with goals of moving the body in support of health and well-being, while also helping homeless veterans. The event starts at 10 a.m. May 17 at the White River Junction VA Healthcare System’s main campus. The event is free and offers a rolling start time until 2 p.m. to allow flexibility for participants.
The community is invited to participate in this event, which includes a 2-kilometer walk (1.24 miles). Community groups interested in participating should call 802-295-9363, ext. 6343, or email Alicia.Groft@va.gov.
AROUND TOWN
Mural crowdfunding
WATERBURY — The Waterbury Vermont Community Mural Project recently launched a crowdfunding campaign, sponsored by the Vermont Department of Housing and Community Development’s Better Places program led by the Waterbury Area Anti Racism Coalition. If the campaign reaches its $10,000 goal by June 30, the effort will receive a matching grant of $20,000 from DHCD’s Better Places program. Visit www.patronicity.com/project/waterbury_vermont_community_mural_project#!/ for more information and to donate.
VTF&W
Habitat stamp
MONTPELIER — The Vermont Habitat Stamp raised $221,337 in 2022 and leveraged a $228,567 federal match, totaling just under $450,000 for the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department’s land conservation and habitat improvement efforts. The Habitat Stamp is a way for conservationists who do not typically purchase a hunting, fishing or trapping license to contribute to the state’s habitat conservation efforts.
In 2022, the department spent $168,532 from the Habitat Stamp Fund. These dollars contributed to removing dams to increase stream connectivity for brook trout, controlling the spread of invasive plants that diminish the quality of shelter and forage for native insects and birds, and expanding the Otter Creek WMA in Wallingford.
AROUND VT
AMBER Alert
On Wednesday, May 17, between 2 and 3 p.m., an exercise of the Vermont AMBER Alert System will be conducted by the Vermont Department of Public Safety to test the system. The VT-ALERT system will send messages to the thousands of subscribers, the Vermont Agency of Transportation message boards will broadcast exercise information and VT Lottery will message its signs, tickets and kiosks. The Emergency Alert System will also send test messages to TV and radio stations. As in the past, the Wireless Emergency Alert will not be utilized.
Phone alerts will only occur for those who have signed up for VT-ALERT. Anyone who wishes to receive AMBER Alerts and BLUE Alerts in the future can register for a free account by going to vem.vermont.gov/vtalert online.
