AROUND TOWN
Striders
SOUTH BURLINGTON — MVP Health Care and Age Well announced a partnership to offer older Vermonters free access to a walking and wellness program called Striders. The program, led by a certified fitness instructor, provides participants an opportunity to get moving, socialize with others and improve their overall health.
The MVP Striders Walking Club will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesdays, from April 26 through June 14 at the University Mall, 155 Dorset St., South Burlington. Participants should meet at the Center Court carpet space near the former Sears store by entering near the LensCrafters/Shoe Department. Registration is now open at www.mvphealthcare.com/calendar online.
MVP Health Care is a not-for-profit health insurer. Age Well is a nonprofit providing services and support to older adults in Addison, Chittenden, Franklin and Grand Isle counties.
VTF&W
Baitfish regulation
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department proposes changes to the state’s baitfish regulation that will change some terminology and update the lists of waters where baitfish may not be used. The baitfish regulation with proposed amendments is available in the Public Hearings Schedule on the department’s website Home Page. The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Board will hold two public hearings about the changes in May.
The first hearing is 6:30 p.m. May 10 at the Agency of Natural Resources Annex, 190 Junction Road, Berlin.
The second hearing is 6:30 p.m. May 11, and it is virtual via Microsoft Teams. A link to join the meeting and password are provided in the Public Hearings Schedule on the department’s website.
In addition to the public hearings, anyone can leave a comment on the proposals by emailing ANR.FWPublicComment@vermont.gov by May 19.
Lake trout
A sign project at Vermont’s state fishing access areas featuring information about wild native lake trout got underway this month, due to a joint effort by the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department and the Native Fish Coalition.
Native lake trout live in Vermont’s deepest and cleanest lakes. Lakes featured in this sign project include Caspian, Crystal, Echo, Maidstone, Seymour and Willoughby. Though lake trout are often raised in hatcheries and stocked for recreational fishing, the lakes designated in this education project retain wild, naturally reproducing populations of the species.
Angler report
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department released the Vermont Master Angler Program 2022 Annual Report with 1,064 entries and 79 Master Angler Award recipients. The program recognizes the achievements of anglers who catch trophy-sized fish from Vermont waters, and celebrates the clean water and healthy habitats that allow these fish to survive and grow to exceptional sizes. Visit tinyurl.com/4uuwt6pv to access the report.
St. Albans angler Derrick Farmer and his 11-year-old son, Colby, participated for the first time in 2022. Colby was able to catch seven different trophy fish species in 2022, exceeding the minimum number of five species required to earn his Master Angler pin. A walleye, a pumpkinseed sunfish, a northern pike, and a yellow perch were all caught while ice fishing, and Colby added three more species: lake trout, smallmouth bass and freshwater drum, during the 2022 open water fishing season.
BUSINESS
Climate initiative
COLCHESTER — Vermont Public has partnered with the PBS science series NOVA to produce and distribute multiplatform, climate-focused content as part of the series’ national Climate Across America initiative. Vermont Public has produced two short digital videos as part of this project. In the first, climate reporter Abagael Giles visits Panton, which hosts a community microgrid able to run exclusively on renewable power, without backup from fossil fuels. The piece is available now at vermontpublic.org and on the station’s YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok accounts. The second film features a Vermont family farm that uses an anaerobic digester to trap much of the methane emitted from its cow manure and convert it into biogas, which is combusted to make electricity. The piece will be available later this month.
National leadership
VNAs of Vermont announced Executive Director Jill Mazza Olson has been appointed to positions on the National Association for Home Care and Hospice Advocacy and Rural Advisory Councils. The NAHC trade association represents the nation’s 33,000 home care and hospice organizations. Its advocacy council is responsible for developing initial policy positions on regulatory and legislative issues in home care and hospice. The rural advisory council was established to provide insights into the needs of health care providers serving rural areas.
AROUND VT
Backyard burning
With spring cleaning underway in some parts of the state, the Department of Environmental Conservation wants to remind Vermonters to follow a few guidelines for on-premise or backyard open burning.
On-premise or backyard burning of brush, deadwood or tree cuttings collected from normal property maintenance is allowed under the Vermont Air Pollution Control Regulations, as long as no public or private nuisance, such as excessive smoke, is created. Use these guidelines:
— Allow green materials to dry before burning.
— Consider the wind speed and direction before burning.
— Ensure the fire burns hot.
— Check the Fire Danger Forecast from Forests, Parks and Recreation and postpone burning during periods of elevated fire danger.
— Check the Air Quality Forecast and postpone burning if atmospheric conditions are not favorable to disperse the smoke.
— Obtain a local burn permit from your town fire warden.
Spring floods
During spring flood season, the Department of Environmental Conservation reminds Vermonters about safety, insurance and the benefits of floodplain protection. To better prepare for potential floods, follow a few tips:
— Find out if a building is in a Special Flood Hazard Area by viewing the Vermont Flood Atlas or FEMA Flood Map.
— Work with a homeowner’s insurance agent to get flood insurance.
— Sign up for Vermont Alert to get flash-flood and other weather warnings.
— Have an emergency plan.
— Do not cross or drive on roads that are covered in water.
