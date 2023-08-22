Youth News
4-H Dairy show
LYNDONVILE — The 2023 State 4-H Dairy Show held Aug. 14 attracted 52 exhibitors, ages 11 to 18, to the Caledonia County Fairgrounds in Lyndonville.
The first event was the fitting and showing classes. Erica Goodhue (age 17), Fairfield, was named the Senior Fitting and Showing Champion. Others in the running were Hailey Chase (age 14), Bristol; Samuel Luis (age 14) and Morgan White (age 17), both from Whiting; Gabriel Michaud (age 16), East Hardwick; Morgan Michaud (age 15), East Hardwick; Natalie Michaud (age 15), Greensboro Bend; Michael Plouffe (age 18), Bridport; Liviya Russo (age 16), Lunenburg; and Lorryn Trujillo (age 18), North Clarendon.
Competing for the Junior Fitting and Showing Championship were Caroline Allen (age 12), Ferrisburgh; Natalie Hill (age 13), Greensboro; Jordan Hutchins (age 11), Orwell; Bayden McAllister (age 11), Morrisville; Bella Roell (age 13), New Haven; and Ava Wood (age 12), Shoreham. Caroline was named the Junior Champion Showperson.
The exhibitors then took part in conformation classes, which were arranged by breed and age of the animal. Scoring was based on the physical structure, condition and appearance of the animal.
Ayrshire: Senior Champion and Grand Champion, Leah Rogers, Randolph Center, with her 3-year-old cow; Junior Champion and Reserve Grand Champion, Liviya Russo, Lunenburg, with her winter yearling; Junior Reserve Champion, Bella Roell, New Haven, with her winter calf. Honorable Mention, Bella Roell, New Haven, with her winter calf.
Brown Swiss: Junior Champion and Grand Champion, Tenley Chittenden, Whiting, with her fall calf; Reserve Junior Champion: Bayden McAllister, Morrisville, with his summer yearling. Honorable Mention, Brailey Livingston, New Haven, with her spring yearling.
Guernsey: Junior Champion and Grand Champion, Sylvia Johnson, Tunbridge, with her spring calf. Reserve Grand Champion, Sylvia Johnson, Tunbridge, with her fall calf.
Holstein: Senior Champion, Haley Michaud, East Hardwick, with her 2-year-old cow; Reserve Senior Champion, Natalie Hill, Greensboro, with her 2-year-old cow; Junior Champion and Grand Champion, Erica Goodhue, Fairfield, with her winter calf; Reserve Junior Champion and Reserve Grand Champion, Emma Deering, Middlebury, with her spring yearling; Honorable Mention, Haley Michaud, East Hardwick, with her 2-year-old cow.
Jersey: Senior Champion and Grand Champion, Isabella Wilbur, Orwell, with her 2-year-old cow; Reserve Senior Champion, Peyton Ball, New Haven, with his 3-year-old cow; Junior Champion and Reserve Grand Champion, Brailey Livingston, New Haven, with her winter calf; Reserve Junior Champion, Caroline Allen, Ferrisburgh, with her spring yearling; Honorable Mention, Peyton Ball, New Haven, with his 3-year-old cow.
The Vermont Jersey Breeders Association presented a championship ribbon, certificate and a brand-new show halter to Isabella Wilbur for being named Grand Champion.
In addition, several special awards were presented at the dairy show including the Ed Gould Award, which goes to an adult who demonstrates strong leadership and support of the Vermont 4-H dairy program. This year’s recipient is Sean Somers, Lyndonville, a co-leader of the Squabble Hollow 4-H Club, who has served for more than 10 years on the Vermont State Dairy Committee and more than 20 on the Caledonia County 4-H Foundation Board. He has also chaperoned two 4-H trips to the World Dairy Expo in Wisconsin.
Torrey Hanna, Addison, received the John Knapp Memorial Award, which is given to the 4-H’er who achieved the highest overall individual score at the annual Vermont 4-H Dairy Quiz Bowl Contest held in March. Knapp was the Vermont 4-H dairy quiz bowl team coach for many years and was instrumental in developing the original Vermont 4-H Dairy Record Book.
AROUND TOWN
Dog Day
EAST MONTPELIER — Central Vermont Humane Society announced the return of Dog Day at the Pool! from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30, at the Montpelier Pool, 1 Poolside Drive in Montpelier. This is the only day dogs are allowed to swim in the community pool. Admission is by monetary donation with a suggested family donation of $20; proceeds will help animals at CVHS.
All attendees must follow these pool rules. All dogs must be off leash while in the fenced-in pool area (this helps prevent leash aggression). Maximum two dogs per adult. Pay attention for signs your dog is anxious and/or tired. Supervise your dog(s) for safe play with other dogs. Tennis balls, Frisbees and sticks are allowed. During this event, there will be no lifeguards and the water filtration system will be off; therefore, there is no swimming and children are not allowed in the water.
Adults are allowed to wade in the water up to knee height when playing with their pets.
For more information, call 802-476-3811, ext. 105, or email development@centralvermonthumane.org.
Addiction treatment
BURLINGTON — Amid rising regional demand for resources and programs aimed at supporting individuals with substance use and related disorders, UVM Medical Center has integrated and expanded its addiction services. The newly-created Addiction Treatment Center brings together psychiatric providers, licensed drug and alcohol counselors, and experienced nurses to reduce barriers to care, expand local access to treatment and modernize UVM Medical Center’s current slate of treatment programs.
COLLEGE NEWS
Students receiving Bachelor of Arts degrees from Whitman College include Lucille Wood, of Middlesex, Psychology, summa cum laude; and Jack Thomsen, Waterbury Center, Psychology, magna cum laude.
St. Lawrence University spring 2023 dean’s list names Elsa Eckhardt, religious studies major, of St. Johnsbury; Lily Welch, of Thetford Center; Daniel Jestes, environmental studies-biology major, of Worcester.
