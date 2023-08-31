YOUTH NEWS
Scholarship award
Jaya Armstrong, of Montpelier High School, has been awarded a national $25,000 college scholarship from the Horatio Alger Association, a nonprofit educational organization honoring the achievements of young people with demonstrated financial need who are facing significant personal adversity yet remain dedicated to pursuing higher education.
AROUND TOWN
VSP Commander
BERLIN — Col. Matthew T. Birmingham, director of Vermont State Police, announced the promotion of Sgt. Charles Winn, patrol commander and acting lieutenant at the Berlin Barracks, to lieutenant/station commander.
Winn has served the people of Vermont since 2008. He began his career as a trooper at the St. Johnsbury Barracks, where he became a detective trooper with the Narcotics Investigation Unit and was later promoted to sergeant/patrol commander. In 2019, he transferred to the Middlesex Barracks, which has since relocated to Berlin, where he became acting lieutenant at Berlin in February.
Winn also serves on the Vermont State Police Crash Reconstruction Team and Underwater Recovery Team. He spent nearly 25 years in the military, including a decade with the U.S. Marine Corps and the past 15 years in the Vermont National Guard.
The Berlin station provides police coverage throughout Washington County and portions of Orange County. Primary law enforcement services are provided for the Washington County towns of Cabot, Calais, Duxbury, East Montpelier, Fayston, Marshfield, Middlesex, Moretown, Plainfield, Roxbury, Waitsfield, Warren, Waterbury, Woodbury and Worcester, along with support and assistance for a half-dozen municipal police departments in the county. In Orange County, the station provides service to Orange, Washington and Williamstown. Troopers based in Berlin also patrol 30 miles of Interstate 89.
AROUND VT
Executive directors
The Vermont Legal Aid board of trustees has named Yasmin Dwedar as its new executive director, working on behalf of vulnerable Vermonters to address systemic and institutional problems. She will manage all day-to-day operations, lead fundraising programs and advocacy, as well as marketing and community engagement initiatives. Dwedar succeeds Interim Executive Director Wendy Morgan, longtime VLA leadership team member, who assumed the role in October 2022 after the departure of Eric Avildsen.
HomeShare Vermont Executive Director Kirby Dunn is stepping down from the position she’s held for the past 23 years. HomeShare Vermont connects people to share homes for mutual benefit (rent, chores or a combination of the two) and its vetting process creates matches that meet homeowners’ and guests’ needs. Dunn has overseen many changes at the nonprofit since joining in 2000, as the program has grown from serving one county to seven and emerging as a model studied by other states because of its organization and successes. Connor Timmons, former executive director at Common Ground Center in Starksboro, will replace Dunn in the leadership role.
VTF&W
Moose in the road
Drivers need to be alert and cautious because moose are on the move, according to the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department. Moose are more likely to be crossing roadways at this time of year, especially after dark or early in the morning because this is breeding season for moose. Nineteen people have died in motor vehicle collisions with moose on Vermont highways since 1985. To avoid hitting moose:
Always be aware of the danger — moose cross the road randomly, as well as at their regular crossings.
Increase your roadside awareness and reduce your speed when you see “moose crossing” signs along the highway. When on secondary roads, the recommended speed is 40 mph or less in these moose crossing areas.
Drive defensively and don’t overdrive your headlights. Moose are more active at night and early morning, and they are difficult to see because of their dark color.
If you see a moose ahead, slow down or stop. Trying to speed past them before they can move can be a serious mistake.
Vermont highway sections most frequented by moose:
— Route 105 from Island Pond to Bloomfield.
— Route 114 from East Burke to Canaan.
— Route 2 from Lunenburg to East St. Johnsbury.
— Interstate 91 at Sheffield Heights.
— Interstate 89 from Bolton to Montpelier.
— Route 12 from Worcester to Elmore.
— Route 118 near Belvidere Corners and the Route 109 intersection.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at news@timesargus.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We do reserve the right to edit for length.)