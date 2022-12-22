COLLEGE NEWS
Alexandra Davis, of Waitsfield, Peace & Conflict Studies major, has earned the spring 2022 Colgate University Dean’s Award for Academic Excellence.
AROUND TOWN
Audubon photographyMONTPELIER — Audubon Vermont will host the 2022 Audubon Photography Awards Traveling Exhibition from Jan. 5-18, at the T.W. Wood Gallery in Montpelier. There will be an opening reception from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6; registration is not required for the reception or for general viewing.
Visitors will see the winning photographs and videos, including artwork that features birds seen in Vermont. Reproductions of the winning photos on display will be available for sale through the photographers.
Visit vt.audubon.org for more information.
AROUND VT
GetSetUpThe Vermont Association of Area Agencies on Aging, through their partnership with GetSetUp, is offering Vermont residents age 60+ interactive online programming designed to increase activity and wellness for older adults. V4A is offering GetSetUp classes as a simple and equitable way to connect with others right from one’s home throughout the holiday season and the winter.
Vermonters can access thousands of interactive classes, taught by older adults to their peers, on GetSetUp at the click of a button around the clock. Classes cover topics from how to effectively use digital technology, to health and wellness through fitness and cooking, to a full range of enrichment classes, including how to manage their finances, develop new skills, and even supplement their income. Plus, classes are available in multiple languages, including English, Mandarin, Hindi and a growing number of weekly classes in Spanish.
GetSetUp helps to address aging health by assuring older adults stay connected to the technical tools they need to thrive and age in place at home, including the latest technologies and software. Research has shown that older adults who learn how to utilize their tech devices to stay connected with family and interact with others will age more successfully.
Older adults in Vermont can access these services by visiting www.getsetup.io/partner/vermont online.
State appointmentsGov. Phil Scott has made the following appointments over the last six weeks to state boards and commissions. The governor’s office is currently soliciting applications to fill vacancies and upcoming term expirations. Visit governor.vermont.gov/boards_and_commission for more information to apply.
Clinical Utilization Review Board — Colleen Horan, Montpelier.
Travel Information Council — Elizabeth Kennett, Rochester; Francis Heald, Rutland; John LaBarge, South Hero.
Passenger Tramway Board — Scott Reeves, Stowe; Kirsten Ericksen, Mendon; Mike Tarricone, Shelburne; Tom Buchanan, Londonderry.
State Program Standing Committee for Adult Mental Health — Alexis McGuiness, Norwich.
Vermont Milk Commission — Fitzroy Beckford, Burlington.
Criminal Justice Council — Rachel Lawler, Jericho.
Elevator Safety Review Board — Brian Marchegiani, Halifax.
Vermont Community Development Board — Gabriel Lajeunesse, Montpelier. John Kascenska, East Burke.
Vermont Commission on Women — Annette Mackin, St. Albans.
Artificial Intelligence Council — Philip Susmann, Northfield.
Advisory Panel on Special Education — Tracy Rubman, Shelburne.
Governor’s Council on Physical Fitness and Sports — Anthony Sgherza, Cabot.
Vermont Immunization Advisory Council — Christine Payne, Peacham; Deb Doyon, St. Johnsbury; Ashley Miller, Norwich; Christine Yates, Morrisville.
Vermont Motor Vehicle Arbitration Board — David Baker, St. Albans.
Glastenbury Supervisor — Rickey Harrington, Shaftsbury.
Somerset Supervisor — Rickey L. Harrington, Shaftsbury.
Buel’s Gore Supervisor — Jacob Perkinson, Burlington.
Vermont Council for Interstate Adult Offender Supervision — Meredith Pelkey, Waterbury.
Vermont Milk Commission — Mark Magnan, Enosburg; Randi Muzumdar, Libertyville, Illinois; Harold Howrigan, Sheldon; Paul Doton, Woodstock.
Governor’s Committee on Employment of People with Disabilities — Lisa Elowson, Williston.
Community High School of Vermont — Stuart Recicar, Colchester; Joan Lenes, Shelburne; Sarah Flynn, Williston; Grace Sweet, Waterbury Center; Heather Weinstein, Montpelier.
Governor’s Veterans Advisory Council — Alan Cook, Northfield; Adrianne Schulz, Randolph.
Board of Professional Engineering — Gary Dillon, Waterbury; Jason Booth, St. Albans; Claus Bartenstein, Rutland.
Vermont Veterans’ Home Board of Trustees — Larry Cupoli, Rutland.
State Board of Education — Richard Werner, East Dover.
State Board of Dental Examiners — Robert Ruhl, Wilmington; William Koch, Barre; Lucille Kelly, South Hero.
Vermont State Housing Authority — Linda Joy Sullivan, Dorset; Jo Ann Troiano, Montpelier.
Vermont Real Estate Commission — Samantha Lefebvre, Orange
Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel — Stephen Skibniowsky, Vernon.
Windham County Assistant Judge — Carolyn Partridge, Windham.
