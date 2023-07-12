AROUND TOWN
MHS reunion
MONTPELIER — Montpelier High School All Classes Alumni Reunion will be held July 14-15. Kickoff is Welcome Back Street Party 4 to 10 p.m. Friday, July 14, hosted by Langdon Street Tavern’s Dave Thomas (MHS Class of 2006) from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, July 15, at the Montpelier Pool and Pavilion features face-painting, a raffle, games and swimming, for all ages; 6:30 p.m. Vermont Mountaineers play at their home field and includes the Mountaineers 50/50 raffle to benefit Montpelier Roxbury Public Schools Partners in Education.
At the Mountaineers game, the reunion honors longtime teacher, coach and principal Charlie Phillips, along with perhaps the eldest living MHS alum, Norma Raymond, Class of 1941, who celebrates her 100th birthday on July 15 at Montpelier Unitarian Universalist Church where she has been a member for 82 years.
The event is a collaboration between Montpelier Roxbury Public Schools Partners in Education, Montpelier Alive, Elevate Youth (formerly Washington County Youth Service Bureau) and the Montpelier Recreation Department. Thank you to event sponsors, Coldwell Banker Classic Properties and Bolduc Metal Recycling & Storage Containers.
Registration is open. Reserve tickets through Seven Days Tickets and join the Facebook page for regular updates. Tickets will also be available at the door for both Friday and Saturday events.
YOUTH NEWS
Teen weekend
CASTLETON — The Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department will once again offer Teen Conservation Weekend Aug. 18 to 20 to be held at Edward F. Kehoe Conservation Camp in Castleton. Arrival time is 5:45 p.m. Friday, with departure time 4 p.m. Sunday.
The weekend is open to ages 15-17. All participants will be expected to only bring gear they can carry themselves as they will participate in a backpacking trip to a remote campsite on Saturday evening.
The cost for the weekend is $125, which includes all meals. Sponsorships are available to cover the cost. To register, email a completed application found at vtfishandwildlife.com/learn-more/conservation-education/teen-conservation-weekend to Hannah.Phelps@vermont.gov. For more information, call 802-249-4199.
COLLEGE NEWS
Western Carolina University spring 2023 dean’s list includes Carmen Gallagher, of East Montpelier; and Anthony Palmerio, of Moretown.
BUSINESS
Hemp tour
PROCTOR — On Aug. 2, Zion Growers will offer a guided tour at 9:15 a.m. of its soon-to-be hemp processing operation, at Vermont Marble Museum in Proctor. The industrial hemp fiber processing company was founded in 2019 by cousins Travis Samuels and Brandon McFarlane in Barnet and moved to its current location three years later.
The tour will be followed by a discussion of opportunities to design green building and home products using fibers from hemp and other crops grown in Vermont. This “Hemp for Green Design” event is open to the general public. There is no charge to attend, but registration is required by Aug. 1 at go.uvm.edu/hemp-fiber online. If requiring a disability-related accommodation to participate, contact email sbhodgson@uvm.edu by July 25. For more information, call 802-656-4557.
Specialty producers
IRASBURG — Two Vermont cannabis producers, Family Tree and Vermontijuana, have become the first in Vermont’s cannabis industry as members of the Vermont Fresh Network. VFN has classified the two cannabis businesses as “Specialty Producers,” which defines as, “specialty food and beverage makers, processors using primarily local ingredients (“primarily” means more than 50% of ingredients — excluding water — measured by weight, volume or value; “local” ingredients are grown or raised in Vermont or within 30 miles of Vermont).
