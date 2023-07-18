YOUTH NEWS
4-H Dairy clinic
TUNBRIDGE — The heavy rains and flooding held off long enough for 22 4-H’ers from Orange and Windsor counties to take part in a dairy clinic July 9 at Tunbridge Fairgrounds, although the dairy show, scheduled for the following day, had to be canceled. Fortunately, the 4-H’ers, volunteers and animals were all safely evacuated before the storm hit the area.
This Central and Southeastern Regional Dairy Clinic and Show event is held annually as an opportunity for dairy members to show the dairy animals that they raised through their 4-H projects. The show also helps prepare the older competitors, ages 11 to 18, for the State 4-H Dairy Show held in August each year. For younger participants, it’s a chance to practice fitting and showing animals and to learn from their 4-H peers and adult volunteers.
4-H -participants were Dani Flint, Andy and Sophie Fors, Amos and Arden Riesterer, Austin Washburn, all of Bethel; Maeve Leslie-Gawalt, Logan and Tyler Meacham, Hayden Peeler, Zoe Rumsey, Bee Wilbur, all of Hartland; Amy and Lizzie Vaughan, of Newbury; Peter Morig, of Norwich; Ashton Perkins, of Pomfret; Chandler Cook, of Randolph; Leah Rogers, Thomas Williams, both of Randolph Center; Elizabeth Waterman, of Topsham; Sylvia Johnson, of Tunbridge; Elise Sanders, of West Topsham.
Soaring day
WARREN — Flight Experience for Youth, in collaboration with Sugarbush Soaring Association, announce a Soaring Discovery Day for Youth on Saturday, July 22, at Warren-Sugarbush Airport in Warren.
The event is free and open to the public and aims to introduce youth aged 13-18 to the joy and excitement of soaring. Participants will attend ground school, tour the airport, learn about Sugarbush Soaring’s youth programs, and connect with like-minded students and aviation professionals. Highlights include learning how to assemble a glider and watching the line crew in action as they launch and recover the gliders. A raffle will be held at the end of the day for five free glider rides.
For more information and to register, visit www.sugarbushsoaring.com.
COLLEGE NEWS
The spring 2023 dean’s list at Hamilton College names Sadie Chase-Tatko, of Montpelier, world politics major; and Lilian MacVeagh, of Thetford, sociology major.
Ryan Barr, of Northfield, was seleced by peers for the spring 2023 Collaboration Recognition Award in the Ceramics II course at Lasell University.
Nursing scholarships
The local chapter in Barre of The Forty and Eight, national veterans organization, has awarded scholarships to six outstanding students in Vermont college nursing programs. The recipients and colleges in which they are enrolled are: Rebeka Vilbrin, of Barre, Dixie Lambert, of Montpelier, Keirsten Goodrich, of Northfield, all at Vermont State University-Randolph (VSU-R); Alanna Trudeau, of Salisbury, Lindsey Armell, of North Ferrisburgh, Sophia Parker, of Addison, all at Castleton University.
Since 1955, La Société des Quarante Hommes et Huit Chevaux, also known as “The Forty and Eight,” has provided over $33,400,450 and assisted more than 54,530 nurses in obtaining nursing degrees. Since 2017, Grande du Vermont/Voiture Locale 646 in Barre, has provided $28,000 to assist 25 students in nursing programs in colleges and universities in Vermont.
AROUND VT
Landscape awards
Seven landscape projects were recently recognized by the 2023 Vermont Public Places Awards program for promoting positive public uses and benefits through innovative and creative preservation or enhancement of exterior or interior public space, green corridors and networks of spaces.
The biennial awards are co-sponsored by the Vermont Chapter of the American Society of Landscape Architects, the American Institute of Architects Vermont, the Vermont Planners Association and the Vermont Urban and Community Forestry program. A jury of prominent Vermont planners, architects, landscape architects and community and urban forestry professionals selected this year’s recipients.
Two types of awards were presented. Projects that are enriched by planning or design or that increase awareness of the benefits of creating public spaces and/or connecting downtowns, village centers or city neighborhoods to natural areas devoted to conservation, recreation and working lands were considered for Merit Awards. Honor Award recipients met those same criteria but included a significant feature or stood out as being exceptional overall. All recipients received a certificate and recognition in a special ceremony earlier this year.
Merit Award recipients: Burr and Burton Academy Founders Hall and Courtyard, Manchester; Charlotte Library Rain Garden, Charlotte.
Honor Award recipients: Kingdom Trails Network Capacity Study, East Burke; Missisquoi Valley Rail Trail Marketing, Branding and Wayfinding Plan, northwestern Vermont; Slate Quarry Park, Poultney; Swinging Bridge Pocket Park, Chester; Teagle’s Landing, Woodstock.
BUSINESS
Flood recovery
To help with the Vermont flood recovery effort, Blue Cross VT will donate to Vermont Community Foundation’s Vermont Flood Recovery and Response Fund and support its members regarding:
— Prescription refills. if members have lost access to their medication, or need to refill their prescriptions sooner than they are normally due for a refill, standard refill requirements are lifted from now through July 25, for Vermont Blue Rx members residing in Vermont.
— Telehealth services. If members can’t travel to their health care provider, they can access care through local telehealth services; additional telehealth services are available to our members through Amwell, to answer emergent questions via telehealth, as well as for ongoing physical and mental health resources.
Phishing scam
Once Prime Day ends, scammers may be active Con artists have been known to send phony emails and texts that look like messages from major retailers, instructing you to redeem the reward points accrued during your shopping days. Just hit delete on these phishing messages.
What to look out for:
You receive an unsolicited email or text message that appears to be from a major retailer. (Better Business Bureau has seen scammers use the names of Amazon, Kohls and Costco, but any company can be spoofed.) The subject line reads something like, “You Have a New Reward to Claim!”
You open the message, and it looks real: the company logo, colors and a link to claim the reward points or gift from your recent holiday shopping. As curious as you may be, don’t fall for it. Scammers hide malware in these email links or attachments. When you click, they can gain access to your computer and steal your sensitive personal information. Never click on links or download attachments from unknown, unsolicited emails.
Learn more about phishing scams at BBB.org/PhishingScam.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at news@timesargus.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We do reserve the right to edit for length.)