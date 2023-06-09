AROUND TOWN
Library director
MONTPELIER — The Kellogg-Hubbard Library board of trustees appointed Dan Groberg as the new executive director to lead the organization. He previously served on the library’s board of trustees for three years. Groberg also served as executive director of Montpelier Alive and directed programs, fundraising and communications for Montpelier Senior Activity Center and the city’s Community Services Department. He comes to the library from the Vermont Department of Housing and Community Development, where he currently works as a community planning and project manager.
BIRTHS
CVMC
A son, Elias Van Luvender, was born May 10, 2023, to Brandon and Anna (Simons) Van Luvender, of Barre.
A daughter, Mia-Rose Lynn Campagna, was born May 15, 2023, to Kelly Campagna, of Barre.
A daughter, Linley Amor Knapp, was born May 17, 2023, to Nikole Fowler and Dustin Knapp, of Chelsea.
A daughter, Vivian Lenore Gosselin, was born May 23, 2023, to Brian and Jennifer (Bryan) Gosselin, of Northfield.
Copley Hospital
A daughter, Millie Sue Lasher, born May 30, 2023, to Nikita Wetherby and Jeremiah Lasher, of Craftsbury.
A son, Ashton Sullivan Sweeney, born May 31, 2023, to Ruth Vincelette and Hunter Sweeney, of Lowell.
COLLEGE NEWS
St. Lawrence University graduates include Elsa Eckhardt, religious studies major; Alexis Jablonski, global studies and psychology major; both of St. Johnsbury; Daniel Greene, history major, of Waterbury Center; Sofie Carlson, environmental studies-economics major, of Wolcott.
Mika Walker, of Montpelier, graduated with a bachelor’s degree in general psychology from James Madison University.
AROUND VT
Blood needed
Blood donations shortfall last month could stress the American Red Cross blood supply. The Red Cross collected over 26,000 fewer blood donations than needed in May. Platelet donors are especially needed at this time. The public can help ensure continuity for patients by making an appointment to give blood or platelets now and in the weeks ahead.
June 14 is World Blood Donor Day, a day to raise awareness of the need for a safe, diverse and stable blood supply and to recognize volunteer blood donors. In thanks for taking time to help, all who come to give blood, platelets or plasma from now through June 30 will receive a $10 gift card by email to a merchant of their choice. Those who come to give throughout June will also be automatically entered for a chance to win a backyard theater package. Details for both offers can be found at RedCrossBlood.org/June online.
To help the Red Cross celebrate World Blood Donor Day and meet the critical needs of patients, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-733-2767 to schedule a time to give.
Input needed
The Vermont Community Broadband Board wants public input on the current state of internet service; problems Vermonters have accessing, affording, or using it; and what can be done to improve it. VCBB is calling for input from all Vermonters and specifically members of the following populations: aging people, those with household incomes below 150% of the federal poverty level, people with a language barrier, people living in rural areas, veterans, incarcerated people, members of a racial or ethnic minority group, people with disabilities, tribal populations, LGBTQ+ people, unhoused people and migrant farmworkers.
Two virtual listening sessions to hear input will be held: from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 14, and from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 15. For links to attend the sessions, visit the VCBB, Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) Program and Digital Equity Act | Department of Public Service (vermont.gov). Comments can also be emailed to vcbb.info@vermont.gov or write to VCBB, 112 State St., Montpelier, VT 05620, or call 800-622-4496.
BUSINESS
Grant award
Vermont Works for Women, a Winooski nonprofit dedicated to supporting women and youth in their careers, has been named a recipient of KEEN Utility’s 2023 She Builds Grant Program. One of only six recipient organizations in the U.S. and Canada, Vermont Works for Women was chosen, in part, because of its commitment to helping all women, girls and gender-expansive individuals make career decisions that best meet their needs and goals.
The She Builds Grant Program was launched in 2021 by KEEN Utility to advocate for women in the trades and champion the next generation of tradeswomen. KEEN Utility is the safety footwear and work boot division of KEEN Inc. The grant will help provide hours in trade skills education, expansion of workplace inclusivity training, and KEEN Utility’s women’s specific safety footwear.
Frost damage
Agricultural operations throughout Vermont have been significantly impacted by a recent frost. The U.S. Department of Agriculture has technical and financial assistance available to help farmers and livestock producers recover from these adverse weather events. Impacted producers should contact their local USDA Service Center to report losses and learn more about program options available to assist in their recovery from crop, land, infrastructure, and livestock losses and damages.
Agritourism facts
A set of recently released factsheets, one for each state, provides demographic data about U.S. farms that offer agritourism activities or sell products directly to consumers, or both. They are designed to help local decision makers, farmers and the organizations that support them in their efforts to strengthen and expand agritourism enterprises.
According to the factsheet for Vermont, the state has 6,808 total farms, including 1,953 offering direct sales or agritourism activities. Of those, 1,767 sell their products directly to consumers, 120 only offer agritourism activities and 66 do both. The majority of these farms have been in business for more than 10 years, with the largest proportion of farmers in each group from 55 to 64 years old.
For farms with only direct sales, 34.5% sell diversified crops and another 12.2%, vegetables and melons. Agritourism-only operations are 42.5% diversified livestock, followed by 17.5% sheep and goats. For farms with both, the top sellers are diversified crops (25.8%), vegetables and melons (18.2%) and floriculture (12.1%).
In addition to state-level insights, the data reveals regional and national trends. For example, agritourism and direct sales activities are most prevalent in the Northeast states, accounting for about one-fifth of all U.S. farms that offer some form of agritourism, including direct sales.
To view the factsheets, visit go.uvm.edu/ag-facts online.
VTF&W
Free fishing
Saturday, June 10, brings Vermont’s annual, statewide Summer Free Fishing Day; a free “Grand Isle Family Fishing Festival” from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Ed Weed Fish Culture Station, 14 Bell Hill Road in Grand Isle; and opening of Vermont’s regular bass season that extends through the last day of November. For more information, visit www.vtfishandwildlife.com online.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at news@timesargus.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We reserve the right to edit for length.)