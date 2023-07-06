COLLEGE NEWS
VT529 account
Babies who are born on May 29 (“5/29”) qualify for a $100 deposit in a “VT529” education savings account through a partnership between Vermont Student Assistance Corp. and the Vermont Association of Hospitals and Health Systems. A 529 plan is an education savings plan operated by a state or educational institution designed to help families set aside funds for future education costs, including college, training and apprenticeships. It is named after Section 529 of the Internal Revenue Code, which created this type of savings plan in 1996.
Parents of newborns can encourage family and friends to contribute to their child’s VT529 account through e-gifting. VSAC held a drawing for any Vermont resident or VT529 account owner for a chance to win a $529 deposit into a new or existing VT529 savings account. For more information, email VHEIPquestions@VHEIP.org or visit www.vheip.org/open-account to open an account online.
AROUND TOWN
Parkapalooza
MONTPELIER — Montpelier’s summer concert series returns at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 13, at the Tuning Forks Soundstage. Each family-friendly event features live music, giant slip ’n’ slide, and open space for people to gather and listen to live music. This year’s concert lineup includes:
Thursday, July 13: Wild Leek River presented by Isham-Berwick Insurance and food by Woodbelly Pizza.
Thursday, July 20: Mal Maiz presented by National Life Group and food by Tamales de Catalina.
Thursday, July 27: Green Mountain Swing presented by Community National Bank and food by Kreative Kitchen.
Thursday, Aug. 3: Barika presented by VSECU and food by Kreative Kitchen.
Thursday, Aug. 10: Saturn People’s Sound Collective presented by Caledonia Spirits Distillery & Foxfire Tree Care and food by FEAST Senior Meals.
Thursday, Aug. 17: Kerubo presented by Hunger Mountain Coop and food by Pancakes for the People.
Thursday, Aug. 24: Beg, Steal or Borrow presented by Hunger Mountain Co-op and food by Woodbelly Pizza.
Thank you to Presenting Sponsors Caledonia Spirits Distillery, Community National Bank, Foxfire Tree Care, Hunger Mountain Co-Op, Isham Berwick Insurance, National Life Group and VSECU; and Supporting Sponsors Bolduc Metal Recycling, Capitol Grounds, Fecteau Homes, Sarducci’s Restaurant, and Wayside Restaurant.
Arts Fest
WATERBURY — The Waterbury Arts Fest will be held Friday evening and Saturday, July 14, and 15, in downtown Waterbury. The Friday Night Block Party is a dance party with live music, beer garden, food trucks and dancing. The Saturday Arts Market has over 100 art exhibitors, live entertainment, children’s activities and food truck court. The Waterbury Arts Fest is sponsored by local businesses, including VSECU, our Grand Sponsor; Suburban Propane, our Friday Night Block Party Sponsor; Fairfield by Marriott, our Saturday Arts Market Sponsor and Ben & Jerry’s, our Stage & Entertainment Sponsor.
The Waterbury Arts Fest is the primary fundraiser for Revitalizing Waterbury. More information can be found at www.WaterburyArtsFest.com online.
25th anniversary
MONTPELIER — On Wednesday, June 28, nearly 50 Vermont Housing & Conservation Board staff and AmeriCorps members engaged in a variety of community service projects in celebration of the program’s 25th anniversary in Washington County. Projects included building stone steps, performing trail maintenance and packing food and took place in Montpelier at the Vermont River Conservancy, North Branch Nature Center, Montpelier Senior Activity Center, Wrightsville Beach Recreation and Cross VT Trail Association, and in Barre at the Vermont Foodbank and the Good Samaritan Haven. Following the morning projects, the group convened at Vermont Granite Museum for a celebratory lunch and afternoon activities. VHCB and AmeriCorps executive staff shared their experiences and gratitude with attendees.
AROUND VT
E-bikes
To provide cleaner transportation options for residents to curb greenhouse gas emissions and meet daily trip needs, the state of Vermont has reopened the nation’s first statewide incentive program that offers pre-paid vouchers for electric bicycle (e-bike) purchases. The program is a limited-time offering available to income-eligible Vermonters on a first-come/first-served basis. Incentives will be available until the $150,000 in funding authorized this year is exhausted. For more information, visit Drive Electric Vermont.
New fund
The Vermont Community Foundation announced retired U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy and his wife, Marcelle, have established a charitable fund at the nonprofit organization to continue their life’s work of helping Vermont and Vermonters thrive. The Patrick and Marcelle Leahy Fund for Vermont is being created with a $500,000 donation from the Leahys’ remaining campaign funds.
Winning writers
Green Mountain Power and Vermont Magazine announced the winners of the 2023 Vermont Writers’ Prize, a literary award in Vermont that honors local authors for their salutes to the state through poetry and prose. Robert Bernstein, of Bristol, won for the poem “Job Site Repair of Worn Out Glove,” which brings the bitter cold of Vermont winters to life; and Mary Alexandra Peet, of Richmond, won for “Searching for ‘The Donut Man,’” a reflection on the power of childhood memories of family, community and Vermont summers. Each winner receives $1,250 and their work is published in the Summer edition of Vermont Magazine. Entries are now being accepted through Jan. 1 for the 2024 prize; visit vermontwritersprize.submittable.com/submit online.
BUSINESS
Migrant health
UVM Extension’s Bridges to Health program is the 2023 recipient of the Steve Shore Community Catalyst Award by the North Carolina Community Health Center Association. The award is presented annually to an individual or organization in the U.S. involved in positive change in the health and wellness of farmworkers. Bridges to Health (Puentes a la Salud) is an outreach program that partners with local health entities and social service organizations to ensure migrant and seasonal farmworkers, as well as other Spanish-speaking immigrants and migrants in Vermont, have access to needed health-related services. Visit go.uvm.edu/mhp for more information.
Workforce development
As part of the state of Vermont’s workforce development strategy, the budget recently passed by the Legislature includes $2.3 million in funding to Serve Learn & Earn, a nonprofit workforce development collaborative statewide. Serve Learn & Earn provides paid service-learning opportunities to employment and education for youth, young adults and adults who are underemployed or disconnected from the workforce. The collaborative is made up of Vermont Works for Women, Audubon Vermont, ReSOURCE, and Vermont Youth Conservation Corps. The group’s vision is for every Vermonter to have a viable pathway to employment and affordable education. Participants serve by working on projects in priority areas, such as climate, housing, outdoor recreation and infrastructure. Email kate.gluckman@vycc.org for more information.
