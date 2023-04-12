AROUND TOWN
Tree sale
BERLIN — Winooski Natural Resources Conservation District has restocked its annual tree sale inventory, serving all of Chittenden and Washington counties, as well as the towns of Orange, Washington and Williamstown. Available species include: Balsam fir, American plum, Eastern black walnut, Martha Washington asparagus, Black chokeberry, American chestnut, Titania black currant, Gloire de Sablons (pink) currant, Eastern white cedar, Marquette grape vine. Pick up day is Saturday, May 6. For more information, visit winooskinrcd.org/treesale online.
Library events
MARSHFIELD — Upcoming events at Jaquith Public Library, 122 School St., Marshfield, are shown below. For more information, visit www.jaquithpubliclibrary.org or call 802-426-3581.
NatureCamp Afterschool, 3 to 5 p.m. April 11-June 8 (no program April 25-27), Tuesdays or Thursdays for ages 7-9, Wednesdays for ages 10-12. Seeking teens mentor-in-training, age 15-19, for NatureCamp Afterschool program; if interested, email jaquithpubliclibrary@gmail.com.
Movies on the Big Screen, 7 p.m. second Wednesdays, visit www.jaquithpubliclibrary.org for titles.
Spring Gardening Workshops, 6:30 p.m. second Thursdays, April 13, Growing Vegetables and Herbs; May 11, Growing Flowers.
Monday Book Group, 7 to 8 p.m. fourth Mondays, April 24, “The Body: A Guide for Occupants” by Bill Bryson; May 22, “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles.
Chapters in History Book Group, 2 p.m., second Saturday, May features “Democracy in America” (Volumes I April, Volume II May) Alexis de Tocqueville (1835, 1840).
Story Time and Playgroup, for children up to age 5, 10:30 a.m. Fridays.
Book sale
BARRE — The Friends of the Aldrich Library will hold the Spring Book Sale from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, April 21, and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 22, in the library’s Milne Room at 6 Washington St., Barre. Most hard-cover adult fiction and nonfiction will be $1; children’s items are always 25 cents; paperbacks are priced from 50 cents to $1; new adult books are $2.
The Friends will also begin selling tickets for the pie raffle at the book sale. The raffle drawing will be at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, May 13, after the Litchfield Memorial Concert.
Health care
RANDOLPH — Gifford is hosting an Advance Care Planning Fair from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday, April 21, at Gifford Medical Center’s conference room. Even if you already have an advanced directive, this open house gives an opportunity to ask questions and learn how to be prepared for future health care decisions should you not be able to voice them. For more information, call 802-728-7310.
AROUND VT
Appointments made
State boards and commissions appointments made by the governor during March are listed below.
Advisory Council on Historic Preservation — Edward Clark, Rutland; Paul Carnahan, Montpelier; Paul Wyncoop, Orwell.
Board of Liquor and Lottery — Martin Manahan, St. Albans; Megan Cicio, Northfield; Thom Lauzon, Barre.
Board of Medical Practice — David Coddaire, Morrisville.
Current Use Advisory Board — Alan Calfee, Dorset; John McClain, Bethel.
District #3 Environmental Commission — Ashley Lincoln, Randolph Center; Cheryl Harvey, Rochester.
Downtown Development Board — Cathy Davis, Burlington; Michael McDonough, Bennington.
Endangered Species Committee — Alexandra Kosiba, Bolton; Allen Strong, South Burlington.
Governor’s Commission on the Future of Agriculture — Richard Berkfield, Putney.
Governor’s Council on Physical Fitness and Sports — J. Sung-Hee Chung, Craftsbury.
Governor’s Snowmobile Advisory Council — Kenneth Gammell, East Haven; Stan Choiniere, Southwick, Massachusetts.
Governor’s Veterans Advisory Council — Pamela Koppelmann, Essex Junction.
Governor’s Workforce Equity and Diversity Council — Big Hartman, Berlin; Joe Nusbaum, Winooski; Lori Valburn, South Burlington; Shalini Suryanarayana, Middlesex.
Green Mountain Care Board Nominating Committee — Michael Smith, Isle La Motte; Sandy Rousse, Barre; Thomas Huebner, Rutland.
Human Rights Commission — Kevin Christie, White River Junction.
Judicial Nominating Board — Dennise Casey, South Burlington; Michael Smith, Isle La Motte..
New England Board of Higher Education — Heather Bouchey, Montpelier.
Occupational Safety and Health Review Board — Mark Gregoritsch, Essex.
Parole Board — Dean George, Middlebury; Richard Grassi, White River Junction.
Passenger Tramway Board — Kirsten Ericksen, Mendon; Tom Buchanan, Londonderry.
Recreational Facilities Grant Advisory Committee — Mark Delaney, Jeffersonville.
State Board of Education — Mohamedou Diop, Bristol.
State Emergency Response Commission — Prescott Nadeau, Colchester.
State Program Standing Committee for Developmental Services — Bethany Drum, Northfield; Collins Twing, Chelsea; David Ballou, Bennington.
State Rehabilitation Council — Abigail Rhim, Burlington; Nancy Richards, Center Rutland.
Substance Misuse Prevention Oversight and Advisory Council — Melanie Sheehan, Perkinsville.
University of Vermont and State Agricultural College Board of Trustees — Frank Cioffi, St. Albans.
Vermont Arts Council — Stephen Pite, Berlin.
Vermont Commission on Native American Affairs — Daniel Coutu, Newport.
Vermont Community Development Board — John Kascenska, East Burke.
Vermont Council for Interstate Adult Offender Supervision — Dale Crook, Colchester; Mark Devins, White River Junction; Meredith Pelkey, Waterbury.
Vermont Economic Progress Council — James Stewart, Pittsford.
Vermont Immunization Advisory Council — Ashley Miller, Norwich; Christine Payne, Peacham; Christine Yates, Morrisville; Deb Doyon, St. Johnsbury.
Vermont Interagency Coordinating Council — Christle Davis, Groton; Elizabeth Maurer, Huntington; Esbey Hamilton, North Middlesex; Jamie Gile, Chelsea; Kara Hurwitch, St. Albans; Keith Williams, Burlington; Kelly MacLaury Pajala, South Londonderry; Laurel Sanborn, Richmond; Leslie Davis, Cambridge; Linda Hazard, Moretown; Marica Porter, Jericho; Megan Dulude, Milton; Meghan Young, St. Albans; Valerie Ford Wood, Burlington.
Vermont Milk Commission — Allan Reetz, White River Junction.
Vermont Rail Advisory Council — Arthur Whitman, North Bennington; Charles Baker, Winooski; Charles Hunter, St. Albans; Christopher Andreasson, Wilder; David Allaire, Rutland; Sara Coffey, Guilford.
Vermont State Colleges Board of Trustees — Mary Moran, Rutland; Robert Flint, Springfield.
Vermont State Housing Authority — Alex Farrell, South Burlington; Cory Richardson, Waterbury.
Vermont Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery Advisory Board — Christopher Palermo, Morrisville.
Justices of the Peace — Bruce Gagne, Swanton; Michael Fallar, Tinmouth.
BUSINESS
Award available
Vermont Land Trust is accepting applications for 2023 Eric Rozendaal Memorial Award to farmers who are actively working on or managing a commercial farm operation in the state, are residents of Vermont, and have not received this award in the past. The $5,000 award recognizes land stewardship, innovation and service to community. Applications accepted until June 30. For more information, visit www.vlt.org/eric online.
Electric buses
Advance Transit now operates electric buses in the Upper Valley. The new electric buses started their routes on March 13, offering passengers a quieter ride with reduced emissions. Funded primarily by federally administered grants and financial incentives from Green Mountain Power, this initiative to replace existing buses with reduced emissions buses will help decrease local air pollution and improve public transit infrastructure.
AT is also in the process of building an electric charging infrastructure that is slated to finish in the fall. This addition to the operations center will accommodate the current electric vehicles, as well as future ones, laying the groundwork for further e-bus acquisitions and supporting long-term goals for more sustainable business practices.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at news@timesargus.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We do reserve the right to edit for length.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.