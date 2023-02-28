YOUTH NEWS
Video contest
The Vermont Jump$tart Coalition partners with the State Treasurer’s Office and Front Porch Forum to announce a video contest for youth to help them understand the importance of managing money responsibly. This year’s theme: “It All Adds Up! Money- Wants vs. Needs” encourages youth to develop videos that will highlight how impulse buying can affect your budget, what influences spending and how to prevent overspending.
The contest is open to middle school and high school students, including home-schooled students. Videos may be submitted by a team or individually. The winning entries will be awarded $500 for first place, $250 for second place and $100 for third place. The deadline for student submissions is April 1. For more information, visit www.vermontjumpstart.com
4-H Working Steer
BERLIN — On Feb. 19, 11 4-H’ers enrolled in the working steer project met at the UVM Extension office in Berlin for the 2023 Vermont Working Steer Quiz Bowl.
Questions were bovine-related and working steer-specific with some miscellaneous questions relating to 4-H and Vermont, such as participants were asked to name all 14 counties in Vermont in alphabetical order. Tunbridge 4-H’er Madeliene Bates was the first to complete the bonus so earned points toward her overall score.
Placements for the first group were as follows: Landon Campbell, Randolph (first); Matt Whitney, Chelsea (second); Lily Larocque, Randolph Center (third); Remi Card (fourth) and Bristol Card (fifth), both from Williston.
In the second group, Charlotte Aiken, Tunbridge, placed first; followed by Madeliene Bates, also of Tunbridge, second; Clyde Tracy, South Royalton, third; Lydia Larocque, Randolph Center, fourth; Jasiu Murphy, Weybridge, fifth; and Colt Card, Williston, sixth.
4-H Dairy
RANDOLPH CENTER — On Feb. 18, Orange and Windsor County 4-H club members faced off in buzzer rounds at the 2023 Central and Southeastern Regional Dairy Quiz Bowl, at Vermont Technical College in Randolph Center.
Eight 4-H’ers, ages 14-18, competed in the Senior Division. Placements were Elizabeth Waterman, Thetford Center (first); Delia Morgan, Woodstock (second); Amy Vaughan, Newbury (third); Zach Johnson, Tunbridge (fourth); Elizabeth Vaughan, Newbury (fifth); and Dani Flint (sixth), Dylan Slack (seventh) and Andrew Fors (eighth), all from Bethel.
Bryn Nelson, Ryegate, captured first in the Junior Division (ages 11-13). Sylvia Johnson, Tunbridge, came in second; followed by Austin Washburn, third, and Sophia Fors, fourth, both from Bethel.
The Beginner (8-10) and Novice (first-time participant) Divisions were combined with Zoe Rumsey, Bethel, taking first place. Amos Riesterer, Bethel, and Thomas Williams, Randolph Center, tied for second.
Four 4-H clubs were represented at the event: Clever Clovers, Tunbridge; Hartland Cattle Club, Hartland; Middle Branch 4-H Club, Randolph Center; and Rambling Rivers, Newbury. Each participant received a colorful rope halter, courtesy of Orange County 4-H Foundation.
COLLEGE NEWS
Vermont Tech students achieving fall 2022 president’s list include
Barre — Crystal Brigham, B.S. Nursing; Aliyah Elliott, B.S. Electrical Engineering Technology.
Chelsea — Katelyn Johnson, B.S. undeclared.
East Corinth — Jacob Olsen, B.S. Computer Software Engineering.
Groton — Devyn Farley, B.S. Dental Hygiene; Hollis Munson, B.S. Professional Pilot Technology.
Hardwick — Bruce Fortmann, B.S. Professional Pilot Technology.
Marshfield — Rachel Gouge, A.S. Nursing; Levi Mulligan, B.S. undeclared.
Morrisville — Lisa McCormack, B.S. Nursing.
Montpelier — Eva Casey, B.S. Nursing.
Randolph Center — James Mitchell, B.S. Manufacturing Engineering Technology; Keith Standish, B.S. Nursing; Elise Yialiades, B.S. Architectural Engineering Technology.
Waterbury — Colby Surprenant, B.S. Renewable Energy.
Waterville — Caleb Tilton, A.E. Mechanical Engineering Technology.
Williamstown — Amanda Lasell, A.A.S. Veterinary Technology.
Coastal Carolina University fall 2022 academic honors names Abigail Burachowski, of Barre, to the president’s list; and dean’s list includes Julia Fewer, of Barre, Emma Kinerson, of Corinth, Landon Dubie, of Morrisville.
Husson University fall 2022 academic honors includes:
President’s list — Chesnee Barney, of Barre, B.S. in business administration; Melina Brooks, of Cambridge, B.S. in elementary education; Maddy Benoit, of Hyde Park, M.S. in occupational therapy/B.S. in health care administration and public health; Cierra Richardson, of Lowell, D.P.T./B.S. in exercise science; Bry Goslant, of Lyndonville, B.S.in criminal justice.
Dean’s list — Hayleigh Pollard, of Barre, B.S. in nursing; Camryn Heath, of Lyndon Center, B.S. in nursing; Colby Prue, of Lyndonville, D.P.T./B.S. in exercise science; Zach Whitmore, of Randolph Center, M.B.A./B.S. in sport management.
Honors list — Aidan Hale, of East Burke, B.S. in business administration.
Emerson College fall 2022 dean’s list names Jonas Engle, Media Arts Production major, Isabella Mitchell, Journalism major, both of Stowe; Morgan Gaffney, of Thetford Center, Journalism major; Wyatt Cunningham, of Waterbury, interdisciplinary major.
Ellarose Farrell, of Morrisville, was named to the College of Charleston fall 2022 dean’s list.
AROUND TOWN
Letters From Home
MONTPELIER — The Vermont stop of the 50-state Letters From Home tour will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, at the Savoy Theater, 29 Main St., Montpelier. From January to May, Erinn Dearth and Dan Beckmann will perform one singing and dancing show in each of the United States. Letters From Home was founded in 2010, featuring music from the soundtracks of WWII, Vietnam and beyond, honoring veterans, active military heroes, and their families.
AROUND VT
Public input
MONTPELIER — The Vermont Department of Forests, Parks, and Recreation is looking for public input on the Vermont Forest Future Strategic Roadmap. Virtual community engagement sessions will be held from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, Feb. 28 and March 1; and from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday, March 3. One in-person community engagement session will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 2, at Montpelier City Hall, 39 Main St. Visit lab2.future-iq.com/vermont-forest-future/ for more information.
BUSINESS
Award nominations
COLCHESTER — Green Mountain Power is calling for nominations for the annual GMP-Zetterstrom Environmental award, given to a person or organization making a difference in protecting Vermont’s natural areas and wildlife. Nominations are being accepted through March 31. The honor includes a $2,500 donation to the winner’s environmental cause. Individuals, nonprofits and businesses are eligible for the award. For more information, visit GMP’s website.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at news@timesargus.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We do reserve the right to edit for length.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.