YOUTH NEWS
National 4-H eventSeveral Vermont 4-H horse club members qualified for the 2022 Eastern National 4-H Horse Roundup, held Nov. 4-6 at the Kentucky Fair and Exposition Center in Louisville, Kentucky.
Attracting 241 participants from 24 states, Vermont competed in hippology, quiz bowl and horse judging.
Thirteen state teams took part in the hippology contest, which had several phases, including a written exam with slides, judging, team problem solving and stations. The latter consisted of a series of stations where contestants were required to answer questions on breeds, nutrition, anatomy and other equine-related topics.
The Vermont team, coached by Jolene Fontaine, of Jericho, placed seventh overall.
Competing on this team were Megan Carson, South Londonderry; Ella Dubin, Northfield, Massachusetts; Alessandra Hoffman, Milton; and Rose Ouimet, Castleton. The team captured second place in team problem solving, coming in only two points behind the first-place Virginia team in this phase. They placed eighth in the written phase and fifth in judging with Ella Dubin named ninth high individual scorer in judging. The team did not place within the top 10 in stations.
The quiz bowl team consisted of Chloe Barewicz, Jericho; Tieghan Perry, Danville; Shyanne Wedge, Shoreham; and Amie Thurston, West Rutland. The team came in eighth overall out of 17 teams. They were coached by Julia Adams, of Shrewsbury.
The judging competition included teams from 20 states. The Vermont team captured 11th place in judging for the halter class with a 12th-place overall finish. Representing Vermont on this team were Jasmine Akley, Vernon; Jenna Dolloph, Chester; Madison Markwell, Greenfield, Massachusetts; and Britney Zager, Gill, Massachusetts. They were coached by Deb Danforth, Castleton.
AROUND TOWN
Green Up galaSTOWE — Green Up Day, a 52-year-old Vermont tradition, will host a gala Nov. 12 in Stowe, to raise $1.5 million to build an endowment for operational expenses in perpetuity.
The event will feature food, drinks silent auction, giveaways and live music. To attend, register at vermont-green-up-inc.snwbll.com/ticketing/2022-green-up-vermont-endowment-kick-off-gala, or visit www.greenupvermont.org online.
Free dinnersMONTPELIER — National Life Group and Sodexo continue the tradition of giving away to-go Thanksgiving dinners in Washington County, in collaboration with area organizations and volunteers for pick-up or delivery. Traditional turkey and vegetarian meals will be available.
Participants must reserve a free meal ahead of time and anyone interested in volunteering can do so by calling 802-229-7300 or email giving@nationallife.com by the end of the day Nov. 17.
Pick-up will be between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, at two locations: outside Bethany Church, 115 Main St., Montpelier, walk-up option; outside the National Life Group main entrance, 1 National Life Dr., Montpelier, drive-through only option. Delivery to home addresses will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23.
Community partners include Bethany Church, Capstone, Chappelle’s, Black River Produce, Hollister Hill Farm, Community Harvest of Central Vermont, Hannaford, Central Vermont Medical Center, Hunger Mountain Coop, King Arthur Flour, Two Sons, Shaw’s, Cabot Cheese and Vermont Creamery.
AROUND VT
Homebuyer programVermont Housing Finance Agency announced its First Generation Homebuyer Program, to help more Vermonters afford their first home.
This program provides a grant to eligible homebuyers whose parents or legal guardians were likely unable to pass on the generational wealth homeownership can provide.
This pilot program provides a $15,000 grant for down payment and closing cost assistance. To be eligible, all borrowers and non-borrowing spouses must be true first-time homebuyers.
In addition, the parents or legal guardians of one borrower may not currently own a home, or one borrower has been placed in foster care at any time in their life. Other credit, income, asset and property eligibility requirements apply.
The Vermont law enacting this program places specific emphasis on marketing and outreach to organizations and agencies that serve and represent Black, Indigenous and persons of color.
For more information, visit vhfa.org/firstgen or contact a participating lender directly.
The program is available exclusively for people using a VHFA mortgage through one of the following participating pilot lenders: Academy Mortgage Co., Fairway Mortgage Co., Heritage Family Credit Union, M&T Bank, National Bank of Middlebury, New England Federal Credit Union, Opportunities Credit Union, Peoples Trust Co., Union Bank, Vermont Federal Credit Union.
VTF&W
Wildlife sightingsThe Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is asking hunters to participate in its annual deer hunter effort and sighting survey.
The survey asks hunters to record how many hours they hunted and how many deer, moose, bear or other wildlife they saw each day they hunted. This information helps the department evaluate how hunting pressure and the number of these animals varies around the state. The easiest way to complete the survey is to use the Deer Hunting Log feature in the Vermont Outdoors mobile app.
A web-based version of the survey will also be available at www.vtfishandwildlife.com after the start of the regular season on Nov. 12.
BUSINESS
World awardsWEBSTERVILLE — Vermont Creamery, crafters of cheese and butter, was honored Nov. 2 with six World Cheese Awards at the International Convention Center in Newport Wales, United Kingdom.
Classic Fresh Goat Cheese, the cheese that started the business nearly 38 years ago and currently ranked the No.1 goat cheese in America, took home Gold. Bonne Bouche, the aged cheese collection, and Vanilla Crème Fraîche also earned Gold medals. Aged cheeses, Cremont and Coupole, won Silver medals and Bijou, aged goat cheese, won Bronze.
This is the third World Cheese Award for Bonne Bouche in the last five years, the second for Classic Fresh Goat Cheese, the fourth for Bijou, the third for Coupole and Cremont, and the second World Cheese Award for Vanilla Crème Fraîche.
Also awarded Bronze and Silver medals were three cheeses from Wegman’s, 1916, Sweet 16 and Truffle Shuffle, that are a collaboration between Vermont Creamery (maker) and Wegmans (the affineur and retailer).
