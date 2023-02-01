AROUND TOWN
Animal wellness
BARRE — Central Vermont Council on Aging recently partnered with The Mitzvah Fund to bring mobile veterinary care to older adults with funding from Meals on Wheels America in partnership with PetSmart charities. This opportunity is available to people age 60+ who are unable to pay for veterinary care for their pets. This Animal Companion Wellness Program is limited to one pet per person in 2023.
The mobile clinic visits will take place at nutrition meal sites throughout central Vermont for a full day from March through August, serving approximately seven to eight pets at each site. Depending on the care and treatments needed, each pet also receives two to three follow-up appointments with the clinic. Veterinary care services can include preventative care (exams, vaccines, nail trimming, blood and lab tests, dental care, and more) and sick care (small surgeries, medication, X-rays, euthanasia).
The Mitzvah Fund is a nonprofit organization based in East Montpelier providing non-emergency and much-needed veterinary care to the companion animals of Vermont veterans, low-income older adults, disabled first responders and those who are living without housing. Through the acquisition of a mobile veterinary clinic in early 2022, the organization has expanded its services throughout the region.
For more information, visit vcoa.org/nutrition-and-wellness or call 802-477-1364.
NFCT interns
WAITSFIELD — The Northern Forest Canoe Trail nonprofit is seeking three interns for its 2023 stewardship program from June 5 to Aug. 11.
NFCT stewardship interns work with staff and volunteers to complete projects along the 740-mile waterway trail that traverses New York, Vermont, Quebec, New Hampshire and Maine. Projects include campsite, river access and portage trail development and maintenance projects. Interns will also have the opportunity to coordinate volunteer waterway work trips.
Internships are field-based and full time. All interns receive a $400/week stipend, food, training in paddling skills, timber and stonework, erosion control, leadership, volunteer management and more.
The deadline to apply is Feb. 24. For more information and to apply, visit bit.ly/nfctinterns2023 online. Interested applicants can also email noah@northernforestcanoetrail.org or call 802-496-2285, ext. 2.
Grants awarded
HARDWICK — The restoration of stained glass windows in the Jeudevine Memorial Library was among 20 grant recipients announced for municipalities and nonprofit organizations. The restoration work will be part of this summer’s larger construction project to expand the library to have youth reading rooms and community space.
The project award was announced as part of grants from the Vermont Division for Historic Preservation and the Vermont Advisory Council on Historic Preservation.
The grants are up to $20,000 for the rehabilitation of civic and community resources in Vermont’s downtowns, village and rural communities.
Also among the 20 projects receiving funding this year are the Sanborn Covered Bridge in Lyndonville, plaster repairs at the U.S. Post Office & Customs House in Richford, the exterior Beaux-Art style of the original 1904 Fletcher Free Library in Burlington, and the Fort Ethan Allen Water Tower in Essex.
AROUND VT
Flower show
ESSEX JUNCTION — “Out of Hibernation! Spring Comes to the 100-Acre Wood” 2023 Vermont Flower Show will be held March 3-5 at the Champlain Valley Exposition in Essex Junction. Hours are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 3-4; from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 5.
The daily cost of admission is $25 for adults, $20 for seniors (age 60+) and college students, $7 for students (ages 5-17), and free for children under the age of 4. Tickets can be purchased in advance at vnlavt.org/vermont-flower-show/buy-tickets or in store at Claussen’s Florist, Greenhouse & Perennial Farm, Gardener’s Supply in Williston and Burlington, and beginning on Feb. 5 all Market 32 stores. Tickets will also be available at the door. Parking for this event is free.
