AROUND VT
Transportation
The Vermont Agency of Transportation is now accepting grant applications for the FY2024 Mobility and Transportation Innovation Grant Program. The program is designed to support innovative strategies and projects that improve mobility and access to services for transit-dependent Vermonters, reduce the use of single-occupancy vehicles, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
The grant applications are open to municipalities, local and regional planning agencies, transit agencies, school districts and schools, nonprofit organizations and citizen groups focused on providing public transportation resources. Private-sector organizations, individuals and state and federal agencies are not eligible to receive funds directly but may be partners of a project.
The application is available at vtrans.vermont.gov/public-transit/mti online. The deadline to apply is 4:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8. Emailed applications are preferred. To request a copy of the application or for more information, email Dan.J.Currier@vermont.gov or call 802-279-5236.
BUSINESS
Bank donation
RANDOLPH — Bar Harbor Bank & Trust has donated $2,000 to Chandler Center for the Arts to support young people who require financial assistance to participate in Chandler’s youth theater programs, including a summer musical, Teen Camp and Chorus Camp. Visit www.chandler-arts.org for more information.
AROUND TOWN
Arts celebration
CHELSEA — The Fourth Annual Arts on the Green Market & Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, rain or shine, on Chelsea’s historic North Common. This is a free to the public, family friendly event, hosted by the Chelsea Arts Collective. The work of 40 artists and artisans will be shared and sold, accompanied by a full day of music and food options. For more information, call 802-685-4866, visit chelseavt-arts.com or email chelseaartscollective@gmail.com.
Poetry
CALAIS — This year’s WORDS OUT LOUD: Poetry, Place and the Passage of Time, an all-poetry series of readings by literary Vermonters, held at 3 p.m. at the 1823 meetinghouse, the Old West Church: Sept. 17, Sean Prentiss and Scudder Parker; Sept. 24, Sarah Audsley and Nadine Budbill; and Oct. 1, Nadell Fishman and Sydney Lea, former Vermont Poet Laureate (2011–15).
VTF&W
Gray squirrels
The Vermont hunting season for gray squirrels is Friday, Sept. 1, through Sunday, Dec. 31, per the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department. The daily bag limit is two gray squirrels, and the possession limit is eight.
