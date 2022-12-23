BIRTHS
CVMCA daughter, Hazel Brummert, was born Dec. 10, 2022, to Skye and Matthew Brummert, of Plainfield.
Gifford Health Care
A boy, Miller Rooney, was born Dec. 1, 2022, to Darren and Laura Satre Rooney, of Randolph.
A boy, Wren Gabriel Rakotz, was born Dec. 3, 2022, to Alex and Danaè LaBounty Rakotz, of Tunbridge.
A girl, Isla Apricity Sprague, was born Dec. 5, 2022, to Lincoln and Jamie Sannino Sprague, of Warren.
A girl, Lillianne Mae Smith, was born Dec. 7, 2022, to Sebastian and Shelby Doyle Smith, of Barre.
A girl, River Jayde Haymaker, was born Dec. 10, 2022, to Nicholas and Stephanie Haymaker, of Barre.
A boy, Bentley Laplant, was born Dec. 12, 2022, to Mitchell and Kelsey Laplant, of Waterbury Center.
AROUND TOWN
Storm safety
As Green Mountain Power prepares for a very large regional storm today — forecast of winds gusting to 65 mph, rain, subsequent plunging temperatures causing a flash freeze, and potential flooding — customers should expect power outages and have a plan for where to go if they need to leave their home, and how they would get there.
With extreme high winds, there can also be hazards like flying debris, making it unsafe for anyone outside, including restoration crews. Customers should have some basics on hand, including a charged cellphone, the GMP app on your cellphone, flashlights with fresh batteries and bottled water.
More storm preparation tips are available on GMP’s website; the GMP app is a place to report outages and track power restoration times. For medical emergencies, always call 911. You can also report outages by calling GMP at 888-835-4672, and through GMP’s online Outage Center.
Similarly, Washington Electric Co-op members experiencing outages are urged to contact the co-op by calling 802-223-5245 (toll-free 1-800-932-5245) or reporting through the SmartHub site/app.
Lecture series
MONTPELIER— The League of Women Voters of Vermont, in partnership with Kellogg-Hubbard Library, continues its 2022-23 Lecture Series, The Impact of Climate Change on Vermont.
The program, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, presents a panel discussion, “Climate Change and Social Justice.”
The panel, moderated by Sen. Kesha Ram Hinsdale, includes Kashka Orlow, advocate and private consultant, participating with Vermont’s Climate Council on the Just Transitions subcommittee addressing connections between social equity and climate issues; and Judy Dow, the executive director of Gedakina, a multigenerational organization that supports Indigenous youth, women and families across New England. Gedakina helps reclaim and preserve cultural traditions, such as gardening, basketry and beading.
The program will be hosted via Zoom and is open to the public. Attendance is free, but all guests must register at www.kellogghubbard.org/adult-programs online.
Church restoration
DUXBURY — Members of Duxbury Historical Society and its building committee met with Jackson Evans, field service representative of the Preservation Trust of Vermont). Evans provided an overview of services the trust can offer. The society recently purchased the historic South Duxbury Church property located directly across from Harwood Union High School. Plans include restoring the property to be used as a museum, meeting place, concert and wedding venue, archives and a community resource.
Built in 1855 and most recently owned by United Church of Christ, the church building sat unused for most of the past several decades. The property also includes a second building on approximately 6/10 of an acre. The Duxbury Historical Society will invite community input for the use of the space and will organize a multi-year capital campaign to restore the buildings and to make them handicap accessible.
