AROUND TOWN
CCC history
The Civilian Conservation Corps began April 5, 1933, under President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s “New Deal” to relieve the poverty and unemployment of the Great Depression. CCC camps were set up in a few Rhode Island towns, state parks and forests. Workers built trails, roads, campsites and dams, stocked fish, built and maintained fire tower observer’s cabins and telephone lines, fought fires and planted millions of trees. The CCC disbanded in 1942 due to the need for men in WWII.
There were approximately 34 CCC camps in or near these Vermont towns: Bellows Falls, Bethel, Brunswick/North Stratford (New Hampshire), Cuttingsville/North Shrewsbury, Danby/Mount Tabor, East Barre, East Wallingford/Weston, Elmore, Jericho, Ludlow, Lyndonville/East Burke, Marshfield/Groton, Mendon, Middlesex, Milton/Sand Bar Bridge, Montpelier/Camp McKee, Montpelier/Wrightsville (camps Wilson, Weeks, Cushing), Moscow/Stowe, Northfield, North Thetford, Peru, Plymouth, Proctorsville/Cavendish, Poultney, Ricker Mills, Rochester, St. Albans, Sharon, Underhill Center/Ethan Allen Firing Range, Waterbury/Camp Charles M. Smith, Waterbury Village, West Burke/Sutton, Wilmington and Windsor. Supply depots were Barre/Quartermaster Depot, Colchester/Supply Co.
Marty Podskoch is gathering information on the CCC camps in Vermont and Massachusetts. He may be contacted by phone at 860-267-2442 or email podskoch@comcast.net or mail to 43 O’Neill Lane, East Hampton, CT 06424.
Spring Artwalk
MONTPELIER — Montpelier Alive will hold its Spring Artwalk from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 7, supported by Northfield Savings Bank. April also features PoemCity in Montpelier, presented by Kellogg-Hubbard Library. Participants can pick up a guidebook and begin their walk at any of the presenting venues.
April’s Artwalk shows spring displays at Artisan’s Hand on Main Street, prints and paintings at TW Wood Gallery on Barre Street, art and poetry compositions at the Montpelier Senior Activity Center on Barre Street, winterscapes at the Upstairs Studio on Main Street. Other venues include The Drawing Board, Art Resource Association, Center for Arts and Learning, the Basement Teen Center, The Front, The Supreme Court Gallery, Threepenny Taproom, Bethany Center for Spirituality and the Arts, The Susan Calza Gallery. For more information, visit www.montpelieralive.org/artwalk online. ‘Be the Beat’
BURLINGTON — The American Heart Association announced plans for the 2023 Vermont Go Red for Women fundraiser event, held from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, at the Hilton Burlington Lake Champlain. The event features a silent auction, hands-only CPR demonstrations, and a dinner program with an educational keynote address, survivor stories and presentation of the 2023 Crystal Heart Award.
The 2023 Crystal Heart award will be presented to Dr. Prospero Gogo. Dr. Gogo is a professor of medicine at the Larner College of Medicine Division of Cardiovascular Medicine at the University of Vermont and a cardiologist at the University of Vermont Medical Center.
To register and for more information, email MyrandaDewey@Heart.org or visit VTGoRed.Heart.org online.
Dance recital
LYNDON CENTER — The annual Benefit Dance Recital will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, April 14, at the LI Alumni Auditorium. Admission is by donation and all proceeds will go to NEK Prospers!, a local network of community members and organizations that offer activities involving physical exercise or movement or provide opportunities for kids/teens to experience the arts or support for lifelong wellness.
The performers in this year’s event are from dance programs at Lyndon Institute, Lamoille Union High School, Dance Express, St. Johnsbury Academy, St. Johnsbury Ballet Studio, NVU-Lyndon, Vermont Tiny Toes Ballet, and North Country Union High School. For more information, email rebecca.mcgregor@lyndoninstitute.org or call 802-535-3774.
COLLEGE NEWS
MaryAnn Songhurst, legal studies major, of Montpelier, was named to the UMass Amherst fall 2022 dean’s list.
AROUND VT
Food waste
The Department of Environmental Conservation challenges Vermonters to celebrate a commitment to Earth Day, save money and prevent food waste. From now through April 22, learn how with the self-guided Scrap Food Waste Challenge from the department’s Solid Waste Program. Participants will receive three emails per week and can join weekly virtual discussions. The challenge will guide them to track their food waste and supply tips about meal planning, strategic shopping, food storage and use-it-up recipes. For more information or questions, email alyssa.eiklor@vermont.gov or call 802-477-2097.
VTF&W
Nesting peregrines
Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department and Audubon Vermont recommend people check to see if the area they are planning to hike or climb is open. Many trails and several cliff areas are currently closed to protect nesting peregrine falcons:
— Bolton Notch (Bolton), UUW cliff: cliff access and climbing closed.
— Bone Mountain (Bolton): portions closed to climbing.
— Deer Leap (Bristol): cliff-top and climbing closed.
— Eagle Ledge (Vershire): closed to hiking and climbing.
— Fairlee Palisades (Fairlee): cliff-top closed.
— Marshfield Mountain (Marshfield): portions closed to climbing.
— Mount Horrid (Rochester): Great Cliff overlook closed.
— Nichols Ledge (Woodbury): cliff-top and climbing closed.
— Prospect Rock (Johnson): cliff-top overlook and climbing closed.
— Red Rocks Park (South Burlington): southern cliff access closed.
— Rattlesnake Point (Salisbury): southern overlook closed.
— Snake Mountain (Addison): entire western trail closed.
Audubon Vermont conservation biologist Margaret Fowle works with volunteers and other conservation professionals to monitor the sites throughout the nesting season. Email margaret.fowle@audubon.org to report any sightings.
BUSINESS
Grant program
Dairy processors across the Northeast can now apply for the Existing Dairy Processor Expansion Grant through the Northeast Dairy Business Innovation Center. With a total of $12 million in funding, this grant will fund specialized equipment to help processors increase the use of regionally sourced milk and expand regional dairy processing capacity.
To accommodate processors of all scales, this grant is broken into three tiers depending on processor size. Large and mid-size processors will go through a multi-stage application process and are invited to submit pre-applications now through May 11. Small-size processors will be invited to submit a single-stage application when it opens on April 13.
For more information, visit agriculture.vermont.gov/dbic/grants/existing-dairy-processor-expansion-grant online.
Nominations sought
The Vermont Governor’s Council on Physical Fitness & Sports seeks nominations for the 2023 Vermont Business Wellness Leader award, to be presented by the Gov. Phil Scott and the council as part of the May is Physical Fitness & Sports Month celebrations. Nominations should be submitted via the nomination application by May 1.
The council presents this award annually to a Vermont business leader who goes beyond occupational duties to foster well-being in the community. The award honors a person who leads by example with role modeling and service to the community and leadership in sustaining a culture of well-being.
