YOUTH NEWS
Camp Ta-Kum-Ta SOUTH HERO — Camp Ta-Kum-Ta will team up with KOOL105 from 5 to 10 a.m. now through Friday, Dec. 16, for its 24th annual fundraising drive to benefit local families impacted by childhood cancer.
The event aims to raise funds needed to send as many local children as possible to Camp Ta-Kum-Ta’s year-round programming. To donate, visit www.takumta.org/KOOL, or call 802-863-1051 or mail to KOOL105, in care of Camp Ta-Kum-Ta Thon, 70 Joy Drive, South Burlington, VT 05403.
Light a Light
MONTPELIER — Champlain Farms and Simon’s convenience stores in central and northwestern Vermont are taking part in the annual Light a Light for a Child Campaign during the holiday season, to benefit the work of Prevent Child Abuse Vermont.
Customers can purchase a paper circle with the image of a wreath with a lit candle in its center for $1, or any amount they choose to donate. They can write their names or a name of someone they wish to honor, and the wreaths will be hung in the store or can be taken home.
All proceeds go to support child abuse prevention programs and trainings. Participating stores will be selling the wreaths through Jan. 15, 2023.
AROUND TOWN
Meetings change
EAST MONTPELIER — East Montpelier Selectboard has shifted the timing of its meetings to 6:30 p.m. for all, on Monday, Dec. 19; Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023; and Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023.
Wrap It Up & Win
WATERBURY — Participate in Wrap It Up & Win for chances to win prizes and check out discoverwaterbury.com for shopping ideas. If you can’t decide on what to give, give Waterbury Bucks, Waterbury’s local community currency.
After two drawings, 50 people have won gifts and gift cards valued at $1,963. The last two drawings will take place on Wednesdays, Dec. 14 and 21. All winners are contacted by phone with instructions to pick up their winnings at The Tiny Acorn.
CVHS
Central Vermont Humane Society announced its 2022 Holiday Raffle filled with a variety of items, all donated by local artists and businesses; all proceeds go to vital services for the animals.
The drawing will take place Jan. 16, 2023; if you win, CVHS will contact you directly. Tickets are $3 each, with discounts for multiple tickets: $20 for eight tickets, $30 for 15 tickets, $40 for 22 tickets, $50 for 30 tickets. To download tickets and view list of prizes, visit centralvermonthumane.org/holiday-raffle
Tickets can be purchased at these Berlin locations: Twin City Subaru (142 Berlin Mall Road), 802 Toyota (30 Berlin Mall Road), and 802 Honda (224 Paine Turnpike North). Tickets must be mailed in to Central Vermont Humane Society, P.O. Box 687, Montpelier, VT 05601 by 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, 2023.
CVHS announced a $26,000 Matching Gift Challenge for its largest fundraiser of the year, the 2022 Holiday Giving Drive. That means a $10 donation turns into $20, a $20 donation into $40, and so on. Every dollar will be matched up to $26,000. Donations make up 70% of the CVHS budget.
On average, over 1,000 animals are cared for at the shelter every year. The Matching Gift Challenge ends Dec. 31. To donate, visit centralvermonthumane.org/help-animals
AROUND VT
Fix wells, septic
The Agency of Natural Resources is providing a second round of American Rescue Plan Act funding to support low- and moderate-income Vermont homeowners in repairing or replacing their failed or inadequate on-site water or wastewater systems, often referred to as wells or septic systems. Previous applicants do not need to submit a new application as ANR will automatically consider their first application in the second round. The $5 million in first round funding is currently being distributed to over 180 homeowners statewide.
Eligible homeowners may apply for this round of ARPA On-Site funding (bit.ly/VT-On-Site) by Jan. 31, 2023. The application process (https://bit.ly/OS-Process) includes submitting an online pre-qualification application. For assistance filling out the pre-qualification application, email ANR.HealthyHomes@vermont.gov or call 802-828-0141 or toll free 877-344-0354.
ANR will select approximately 150-200 priority projects to receive funding based on income, environmental impact, household demographics, and severity of system failure. ANR anticipates contacting applicants with their award status by May 1, 2023. Awardees must complete their projects and spend the funding by the end of 2026. To be eligible for funding, applicants must:
— Have a failed or inadequate on-site drinking water and/or wastewater system (also known as wells, springs, septic systems or tanks, leach fields, drywells, or cesspools).
— Own and live on a residential property with either a single-family home or an owner-occupied, multi-family home with up to four units.
— Earn a household income of less than $80,835 per year.
BUSINESS
Christmas trees
Gov. Phil Scott and Agriculture Secretary Anson Tebbetts visited White’s Tree Farm in Essex to celebrate the arrival of the 2022 Christmas season with the help of Vermont’s farmers. The trees cut during this visit will decorate the Pavilion Building in Montpelier, which houses the Governor’s Office.
According to the 2017 USDA Census, there are 3,650 acres of Christmas tree production in Vermont across 70 farms with a crop worth more than $2.6 million. Many more Vermonters bring to market Christmas trees, wreaths, garland and other decorator items each year.
A Vermont Christmas tree can be found this time of year in many urban locations. Vermont holiday trees have decorated homes in New York City, Boston and Philadelphia each year, with thousands of Green Mountain trees sold in urban pop-up markets.
Vermont’s pick-your-own crop is prepared for the season, with many trees to choose from when you visit your nearest Christmas tree farm. For a full listing of Christmas tree growers open to the public, visit www.nh-vtchristmastree.org/choose.php
Wellspring Forum
MONTPELIER — The Vermont Chamber of Commerce is hosting an ongoing Wellspring Forum to gather Vermont businesses and policy leaders for economic discussions. The second event in the series took place at Caledonia Spirits, in Montpelier, and featured Commissioner of Economic Development, Joan Goldstein, and Commissioner of Housing and Community Development, Josh Hanford.
Business leaders urged action on initiatives to grow the economy and attract more workers to Vermont. The issue of top concern was the statewide shortage of workforce housing. Businesses advocated for making regulatory reform a top priority to increase the supply of suitable housing for employees.
